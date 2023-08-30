We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Bronze
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Dia x H(mm) / W x D X H(mm)
-
340 X 340 X 89(mm)
-
Net Weight
-
3kg
-
Packing Weight
-
5.6kg
-
Consumption Power
-
15W
-
Running time
-
100min
-
Charging time
-
3hr
-
Cleaning Extent ㎡ (without recharging)
-
150㎡
-
Upper Camera
-
II SLAM
-
Lower Camera
-
OFS
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Li Ion
-
Capacity
-
14.4V / 2330mAh
-
Memory effect
-
No
-
Self Discharging rate
-
<<5%/month
-
Rating Electrocity
-
17.1V /1.1A/23W
-
Warranty
-
Motor 10 year warranty
-
Home Guard
-
Yes
-
Home View
-
Yes
-
Cleaning Diary
-
Yes
-
Smart Upgrade
-
Yes
-
Kidnap
-
Yes
-
Button Lock
-
Yes
-
Smart Exit
-
Yes
-
Number of Cleaning Mode
-
7
-
Zigzag
-
Yes
-
Cell by Cell
-
Yes
-
Spot (Spiral)
-
Yes
-
My Space
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
Smart Turbo
-
Yes
-
Repeat
-
Yes
-
IEC (Turbo)
-
69dB
-
IEC (Normal)
-
60dB
-
System
-
Robonavi 10.0
-
Method
-
Absolute / SLAM / Kidnap
-
Localization Sensors
-
Vision/Gyro/OFS
-
Learning Function
-
Yes
-
Auto recharge after cleaning
-
Yes
-
Manual recharge
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning the uncleaned area after recharge
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Cleaning
-
Set Hour & Minutes (Once & Daily)
-
App
-
Set Day, Hour & Minutes (Once & Daily)
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Suction Entrance/ Includes Side Brush
-
195mm/380mm
-
Edge Cleaning, Side brush (Qty)
-
2
-
Carpet(Cil) overcome Height
-
1,5cm
-
Dry Mopping
-
Yes
-
Dust Bin capacity
-
0.6L
-
Sort of Filter
-
EPA 11
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
Power Saving Function
-
Yes
-
Display
-
LED Module
-
Button
-
Touch
-
Pet Brush (Additional)
-
Yes
-
Carpet Brush (Main)
-
Yes
-
Mop
-
2
-
Mop Plate
-
Yes
-
Extra Filter
-
Yes
-
Extra Side Brush
-
2
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Cleaning Tool
-
Yes
