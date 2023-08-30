About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Bronze

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Bronze

VR66820VMNC

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Bronze

45° Top down view of LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Inverter Motor™ in bronze, VR66820VMNC

Summary

Print

Dimensions

VR66820VMNC
Capacity
Robotic
Dimension (W x H x D)
340 x 89 x 340 mm
key usp1
Smart Inverter Motor™
key usp2
Network Feature

All specs

FEATURES

Dia x H(mm) / W x D X H(mm)

340 X 340 X 89(mm)

Net Weight

3kg

Packing Weight

5.6kg

Consumption Power

15W

Running time

100min

Charging time

3hr

Cleaning Extent ㎡ (without recharging)

150㎡

Upper Camera

II SLAM

Lower Camera

OFS

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

BATTERY

Type

Li Ion

Capacity

14.4V / 2330mAh

Memory effect

No

Self Discharging rate

<<5%/month

CHARGER

Rating Electrocity

17.1V /1.1A/23W

WARRANTY

Warranty

Motor 10 year warranty

SMART FUCTION(WIFI)

Home Guard

Yes

Home View

Yes

Cleaning Diary

Yes

Smart Upgrade

Yes

Kidnap

Yes

Button Lock

Yes

Smart Exit

Yes

CLEANING MODE

Number of Cleaning Mode

7

Zigzag

Yes

Cell by Cell

Yes

Spot (Spiral)

Yes

My Space

Yes

Turbo

Yes

Smart Turbo

Yes

Repeat

Yes

NOISE LEVEL(IEC)

IEC (Turbo)

69dB

IEC (Normal)

60dB

NAVIGATION

System

Robonavi 10.0

Method

Absolute / SLAM / Kidnap

Localization Sensors

Vision/Gyro/OFS

Learning Function

Yes

AUTO CHARGE

Auto recharge after cleaning

Yes

Manual recharge

Yes

SMART RESUME

Auto Cleaning the uncleaned area after recharge

Yes

SCHEDULED CLEANING

Scheduled Cleaning

Set Hour & Minutes (Once & Daily)

App

Set Day, Hour & Minutes (Once & Daily)

Clock

Yes

CLEANING PATH WIDTH

Suction Entrance/ Includes Side Brush

195mm/380mm

EDGE CLEANING

Edge Cleaning, Side brush (Qty)

2

CARPET HEIGHT

Carpet(Cil) overcome Height

1,5cm

DRY MOPPING

Dry Mopping

Yes

DUST BIN CAPACITY

Dust Bin capacity

0.6L

FILTER

Sort of Filter

EPA 11

REMOTE CONTROL

Remote control

Yes

POWER SAVING

Power Saving Function

Yes

USER INTERFACE

Display

LED Module

Button

Touch

ACCESSORY

Pet Brush (Additional)

Yes

Carpet Brush (Main)

Yes

Mop

2

Mop Plate

Yes

Extra Filter

Yes

Extra Side Brush

2

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Cleaning Tool

Yes

What people are saying