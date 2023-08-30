About Cookies on This Site

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Ocean Black

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Ocean Black

VR66900TWA

LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Ocean Black

45° Top down view of LG Hom-Bot Square Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Inverter Motor™, in Ocean Black, VR66900TWA

Summary

Print

Dimensions

VR66900TWA
Capacity
Robotic
Dimension (W x H x D)
340 x 89 x 340 mm
key usp1
Smart Inverter Motor
key usp2
CornerMaster

All specs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Ocean Black

PERFORMACE

Motor Type

Smart Inverter MotorTM (BLDC)

Anti-Tangle Brush

Yes

Carpet Booster

Yes

Water Mopping

Yes

NAVIGATION

Upper Camera

Yes

Lower Camera

Yes

Obstacle Detection

Yes

SMART

Wi-Fi

Yes

Voice Control

Yes

Cleaning Diary

Yes

ETC

No Go (Magnetic Band)

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

Extra Filter

Yes

Running Time

100mm

Dimension (W x H x D)

340 x 89 x 340 mm

Dust Bin Capacity

0.6L

Noise

64dB (Normal mode) / 68dB (Turbo mode)

What people are saying