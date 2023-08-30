About Cookies on This Site

5.1 CH 1000W 3D Blu-Ray Home Theater with TV Matching Half Tower Speakers

BH6340H

5.1 CH 1000W 3D Blu-Ray Home Theater with TV Matching Half Tower Speakers

BH6340H

5.1 CH 1000W 3D Blu-Ray Home Theater with TV Matching Half Tower Speakers

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Channel

5.1 CH

Power Output - Total

1000W

Power Output Front (L/R)

167W x 2

Power Output Center

167W

Power Output - Surround (L/R)

167W x 2

Power Output - Subwoofer

167W

POWER

SMPS

110-240, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

120W

Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

INPUT & OUTPUT

USB

1

Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

2

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Radio FM

Yes

Audio Input - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Input - Optical

Yes

HDMI - Out

1

Ethernet

Yes

CONVENIENCE

SIMPLINK

Yes

Private Sound Mode

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Smart Phone Remote App

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Karaoke Function

Yes

NETWORK

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

DLNA (SMART Share) - DMP

Yes

DLNA (SMART Share) - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

Yes

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

All-in-One search – CP/ Apps/ Web

Yes

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D PlayBack

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

360 X 60.5 X 299

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

240 x 360 x 391

Front Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

202 x 471.5 x 202

Rear Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

202 x 471.5 x 202

Centre Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

342.5 x 85 x 79

