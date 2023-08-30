About Cookies on This Site

9.1Ch Cinema 3D Sound Home Theater System

9.1Ch Cinema 3D Sound Home Theater System

BH9520TW

9.1Ch Cinema 3D Sound Home Theater System

AMPLIFIER

Channel

7.1 CH

Power Output - Total

1100W

Power Output - Front

140 x 2

Power Output - Center

140

Power Output - Subwoofer

180

Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R

180 x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

Front - Display

FLD

USB 2.0

Yes

Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

2

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Audio Input - Optical

1

HDMI - Out

1

HDMI - Input

2

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Ethernet - RJ45

Yes

Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

9.1Ch

CONVENIENCE

SIMPLINK

Yes

Instant tray open

Yes

Booting Time

Yes

Smart phone remote control support

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Speaker Distance (Channel Delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

USB Recording(2X, CD only)

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Wireless Speaker(Tx DongleType) - 1:1 Rx module Type

Yes

Mic - Mic Volume

Yes

Mic - Echo Volume

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Karaoke - Mic Volume

Yes

Karaoke - Echo Volume

Yes

Karaoke - Fanfare

Yes

Karaoke - Scoring

Yes

Karaoke - Howlling Canceller

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

RADIO

Band

FM

Preset Memory

50

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning up / down

Yes

Preset up / down

Yes

ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Type

CB3

Batteries

AAA x 2

Speaker Cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

SPEAKER

Front - SPL

82dB

Front - System

Closed Type

Front - Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Front - Woofer Unit

3" PP (2EA)

Front - Impedance

'4Ω

Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Rear - Woofer Unit

3" PP (2EA)

Rear - Impedance

'4Ω

Rear - Magnectic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Center - Impedance

'4Ω

Subwoofer - Model Name

S92T1-W

Subwoofer - System

Bass reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7 " Cone

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

NETWORK

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi direct

Yes

Wired

Yes

DLNA - DMP

Yes

DLAN - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

Yes

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

