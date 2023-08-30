We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System (LHB625M)
All specs
Power Output Front (L/R)
167W x 2
Power Output Center
167W
Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R
167W X 2
CH
5.1
Power Output - Total
1000W
Power Output - Subwoofer
167W (Passive)
USB Direct Recording
Yes
Smart Phone Remote App
Yes
Private Sound Mode
Yes
SIMPLINK
Yes
Firmware update by network
Yes
External HDD Playback
Yes
TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)
No / Yes
TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)
Yes / Yes
Instant tray open
2 sec↓
Warm booting
3 sec↓
Booting Time
5 sec↓
Loading Time
10 sec↓
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
Speaker Distance (Channel Delay)
Yes
Test Tone
Yes
Mute
Yes
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
Yes
Dimmer
Yes
Sleep
Yes
Volume on TV
Yes
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
Progress Bar
Yes
Thumbnail (Movie/Photo)
No / Yes
Bluetooth(Rx/Tx)
Yes / No
Karaoke - Mic Volume
Yes
Karaoke - Echo Volume
Yes
Karaoke Fanfare
Yes
Karaoke - Scoring
Yes
Karaoke - Howlling Canceller
Yes
Mic
2
Audio In (L/R)
Yes
Optical
1
HDMI: Out
1
USB
1
Front Display
FLD
Radio Antenna
Yes
Network: Ethernet
Yes
Speaker Terminal (Composing of channel)
5.1
Terminal Type
Push in (Spring)
Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))
AAA*1
Batteries (Remote Controller)
Yes
FM / AM Antenna
Yes / No
Speaker Cable
Yes (5 EA)
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control Unit (Type)
CB1
Remote Control Unit (Unified)
Yes
Instruction Manual (Simple Manual)
Yes
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
BD-ROM
Yes
BD-R
Yes
BD-RE
Yes
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
DVD(PAL)
Yes
DVD-R
Yes
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
DVD+R
Yes
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
Audio CD
Yes
DTS-CD
Yes
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
Video Enhancement
Yes
ARC
Yes
MPEG2
Yes
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
HDMI 1.4
Yes
Last Scene memory
Yes
Photo Zoom
Yes
Deep Colour
Yes
xvYCC
Yes
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
Xvid
Yes
MKV
Yes
AVCHD
Yes
M4V
Yes
WMV
Yes
FLV
Yes
3GP
Yes
MPEG-1
Yes
MP4
Yes
MOV
Yes
VOB
Yes
LPCM
LPCM
Dolby Digital
Yes
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
DTS
Yes
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes
FLAC
Yes
WMA
Yes
Graphics/Subtitle Format
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture / Text-based Subtitle
AAC
Yes
GUI / Menu
Option
Video DAC
148MHZ / 12bit
NTSC / PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
Resolution
upto 1080p24 / 60Hz
VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
Yes
Main
360 X 60.5 X 299
FrontSpeaker
97 x 140 x 80
CenterSpeaker
260 x 92 x 73
RearSpeaker
97 x 140 x 80
Subwoofer
172 X 391 X 261
Front & Rear cabinet (tray)
Yes
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
Multi Room
Yes
DLNA DMP/DMR/DMS
Yes / Yes / No
Premium Contents
Yes
Home Menu
Yes
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
Yes
BD ROM profile
5
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
Others - Screen Saver
Yes
Others - Auto Power Off
Yes
Others - Parental Lock
Yes
Others - Initial logo
Yes
1080p Upscaling
Yes
Trick Play - Fast Forward - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
Trick Play - Fast Back - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
Trick Play - Forword Slow - BD, DVD(-VR)
Yes
Trick Play - Pause - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
Trick Play - Forward Step - BD, DVD(-VR)
Yes
Search - Title/Track - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
Repeat Play - Chapter - BD, DVD(-VR)
Yes
Search - Time - DVD(-VR)
Yes
Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
Repeat Play - Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)
Yes
Repeat Play - A-B - HDMV, DVD(-VR)
Yes
Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA
Yes
Play Mode - Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA
Yes
SMPS
110-240, 50/60Hz
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
Power Consumption
135W
Tuner Type
PLL
Tuning up / down
Yes
Preset up / down
Yes
Band
Yes / No / No
Preset Memory
50 Station
Front - Model Name
S65S3-S
Front - SPL
81
Front - System
Closed Type
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Paper (Black Color)
Front - Impedance
3 Ω
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Non Shielded Type
Rear - Model Name
S65S3-S
Rear - SPL
81
Rear - System
Closed Type
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Paper (Black Color)
Rear - Impedance
3 Ω
Rear - Magnetic Shielding
Non Shielded Type
Center - Model Name
S65S3-C
Center - SPL
81
Center - System
Closed Type
Center - Woofer Unit
3" Paper (Black Color)
Center - Impedance
3 Ω
Center - Magnetic Shielding
Non Shielded Type
Subwoofer - Model Name
S65T1-W
Subwoofer - SPL
83
Subwoofer - System
Bass reflex
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6" Paper
Subwoofer - Impedance
3 Ω
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non Shielded Type
