3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System (LHB625M)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LHB625M

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Power Output Front (L/R)

167W x 2

Power Output Center

167W

Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R

167W X 2

CH

5.1

Power Output - Total

1000W

Power Output - Subwoofer

167W (Passive)

CONVENIENCE

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Smart Phone Remote App

Yes

Private Sound Mode

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Firmware update by network

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)

No / Yes

TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)

Yes / Yes

Instant tray open

2 sec↓

Warm booting

3 sec↓

Booting Time

5 sec↓

Loading Time

10 sec↓

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Speaker Distance (Channel Delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Mute

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Progress Bar

Yes

Thumbnail (Movie/Photo)

No / Yes

Bluetooth(Rx/Tx)

Yes / No

Karaoke - Mic Volume

Yes

Karaoke - Echo Volume

Yes

Karaoke Fanfare

Yes

Karaoke - Scoring

Yes

Karaoke - Howlling Canceller

Yes

IN & OUT

Mic

2

Audio In (L/R)

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI: Out

1

USB

1

Front Display

FLD

Radio Antenna

Yes

Network: Ethernet

Yes

Speaker Terminal (Composing of channel)

5.1

Terminal Type

Push in (Spring)

ACCESSORY KIT

Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))

AAA*1

Batteries (Remote Controller)

Yes

FM / AM Antenna

Yes / No

Speaker Cable

Yes (5 EA)

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control Unit (Type)

CB1

Remote Control Unit (Unified)

Yes

Instruction Manual (Simple Manual)

Yes

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip on

DISC & AV FORMAT

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes

BD-RE

Yes

DVD(NTSC)

Yes

DVD(PAL)

Yes

DVD-R

Yes

DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

Yes

DVD+R

Yes

DVD+RW(Video mode)

Yes

Audio CD

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

ARC

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

Last Scene memory

Yes

Photo Zoom

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

Xvid

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

FLV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MPEG-1

Yes

MP4

Yes

MOV

Yes

VOB

Yes

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

MP3/ID3 Tag

Yes

FLAC

Yes

WMA

Yes

Graphics/Subtitle Format

2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture / Text-based Subtitle

AAC

Yes

GUI / Menu

Option

Video DAC

148MHZ / 12bit

NTSC / PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

Resolution

upto 1080p24 / 60Hz

VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

Main

360 X 60.5 X 299

FrontSpeaker

97 x 140 x 80

CenterSpeaker

260 x 92 x 73

RearSpeaker

97 x 140 x 80

Subwoofer

172 X 391 X 261

DESIGN(MAINSET)

Front & Rear cabinet (tray)

Yes

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D / 2D

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Multi Room

Yes

DLNA DMP/DMR/DMS

Yes / Yes / No

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

BD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

MHP-Like Interactivity

Yes

Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

Yes

Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

Yes

BD ROM profile

5

Still Picture

PNG, JPEG, GIF

DVD/CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

Others - Screen Saver

Yes

Others - Auto Power Off

Yes

Others - Parental Lock

Yes

Others - Initial logo

Yes

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Forward - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Fast Back - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Forword Slow - BD, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Trick Play - Pause - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Trick Play - Forward Step - BD, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Search - Title/Track - BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter - BD, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Search - Time - DVD(-VR)

Yes

Repeat Play - Title/Track - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

Repeat Play - Chapter - HDMV, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Repeat Play - A-B - HDMV, DVD(-VR)

Yes

Resume Stop - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA

Yes

Play Mode - Random - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

Yes

POWER

SMPS

110-240, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

135W

RADIO

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning up / down

Yes

Preset up / down

Yes

Band

Yes / No / No

Preset Memory

50 Station

SPEAKER

Front - Model Name

S65S3-S

Front - SPL

81

Front - System

Closed Type

Front - Woofer Unit

3" Paper (Black Color)

Front - Impedance

3 Ω

Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Rear - Model Name

S65S3-S

Rear - SPL

81

Rear - System

Closed Type

Rear - Woofer Unit

3" Paper (Black Color)

Rear - Impedance

3 Ω

Rear - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Center - Model Name

S65S3-C

Center - SPL

81

Center - System

Closed Type

Center - Woofer Unit

3" Paper (Black Color)

Center - Impedance

3 Ω

Center - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Subwoofer - Model Name

S65T1-W

Subwoofer - SPL

83

Subwoofer - System

Bass reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6" Paper

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

