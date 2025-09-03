Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
8kg Front Load Washing Machine Bundle with 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

FB1208S6W.TDH10
FB1208S6W.ABWQESL
FB1208S6W.TDH10
Key Features

  • Inverter DD
  • 6 Motion
  • Steam
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
FB1208S6W

8kg Front Load Washing Machine

TD-H10VWD

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in White

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

10-year motor warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Stay calm and easily identify errors

Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

Print

All specs

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x550

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

590

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1030

Weight (kg)

55.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

Drum Light

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

TurboWash

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

No

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

2 Times

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Wrinkle Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Round Door (No Cover)

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton+

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Weight (kg)

56.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

