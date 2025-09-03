8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine Bundle with 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in White

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive™
  • 6 Motion
  • TWINWash™ Compatible
  • Steam™
  • Bigger Capacity
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in White

AI DD™

LG AI WASHING MACHINE THAT DETECTS. THINKS. CARES

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
More Hygienic
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
What is AI DD™?1

**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Drum in the Same Space3
Bigger Drum Size

Bigger Drum in the Same Space

Thanks to LG's advanced anti-vibration technologies, less space is needed inside to absorb the vibrations, thus allowing a bigger tub to be fitted for increased washing capacity within the same washer size.
More Durable and Hygienic Design3
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic Design

The Scratchproof tempered glass door is not only more durable than conventional plastic door but also provides a more elegant and classy look.
Stainless lifter helps more hygienic washing as it is stronger against contamination by bacteria than a conventional plastic lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini1
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.
Smart Appliance3
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Table Caption
FeaturesFV1408S4WFC1270N5WFV1285S4WFV1409S4W
FV1408S4W
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FC1270N5W
7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1285S4W
8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409S4W
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
Capacity 8kg7kg8.5kg9kg
Dimensions (W X H X D)600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm600 x 850 x 475 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm
AI Direct Drive™YesNoYesYes
6 MotionYesYesYesYes
Smart Diagnosis™YesYesYesYes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)YesYesYesYes
Buy NowBuy Now
All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

White LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

620

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

1100

Weight (kg)

70

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Blue White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton+

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Weight (kg)

56.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

