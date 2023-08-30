About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to buy

LG 8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FV1285S4W

LG 8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Front view of LG Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 8.5KG capacity, in white, FV1285S4W
LG AI WASHING MACHINE THAT DETECTS. THINKS. CARES3
AI DD™

LG AI WASHING MACHINE THAT DETECTS. THINKS. CARES

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Less Vibration, Less Noise
Invert Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance but without the noise. Inverter DD technology uses fewer moving parts, which reduces vibrations and enhances durability. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
More Hygienic

**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
Smart Appliance3
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Table Caption
Features FV1285S4W FC1270N5W FV1408S4W FV1409S4W
FV1285S4W
8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FC1270N5W
7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1408S4W
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409S4W
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
Capacity 8.5kg 7kg 8kg 9kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 x 850 x 475 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes No Yes Yes
6 Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI) Yes Yes Yes Yes


FV1285S4W

All specs

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

White LED

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 475

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

535

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1015

Weight (kg)

60

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Blue White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

[FL24"]Baby Steam Care

Yes

[FL]Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

[FL]Cotton

Yes

[FL]Cotton +

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]Duvet

Yes

[FL]Easy Care

Yes

[FL]Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

[FL]Quick 30

Yes

[FL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[FL]Silent Wash

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Buy directly

Front view of LG Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 8.5KG capacity, in white, FV1285S4W

FV1285S4W

LG 8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine