11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FV1411S2B

11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

front
The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

White cloth is being washed in the washing machine.
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There are 3 A's on the stage in front of the world map background.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency

A

Grade
Spin Performance

A

Grade
Noise

A

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic3

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam+™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.
There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

More Durable and Hygienic3
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.

  • Tempered Glass Door

  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Summary

Dimensions

All specs

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

Steam™

Steam+

Turbowash

39 Min

Energy Efficiency Class

4-ticks

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

DESIGN

Body Color

Black

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Door Rim Color

Chrome

Display Background color

Black Main
+ Dark Grey Button

Knob

Chrome+Black

Knob Deco

Black

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11

Spin speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature(℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power zero

Yes

Spray Detergent water (Circulation)

Yes

3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)

Yes

Door Switch type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

150

Drum Volume (liters)

80

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

CONTOL

Program selector

Dial + Touch

Diaplay Type

White LED

Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

18:88

Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No.

14

GENERAL

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CARING

Allergy Care

Yes

SPECIAL

TurboWash 39

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Steam

Yes

Time Delay(Delay End)

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

WASH OPTION

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

RINSE OPTION

Normal

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

DIMENSION

Dimension (W*D*H mm)

600 x 565 x 850

Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

660 x 660 x 890

Weight(kg)

70

Weight include packing(kg)

74

CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

F4V9EWP2EK

Wash Capacity (KG)

11.0

Energy Efficiency Class

4ticks

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton cold 1400

NEW ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

F4V9EWP2EK

Wash Capacity (KG)

11

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Standard Washing Program

Cotton cold 1400

What people are saying

Buy directly

front

FV1411S2B

11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine