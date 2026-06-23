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LG Styler® Essence Mirrored Finish Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

LG Styler® Essence Mirrored Finish Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

S3MFC.AS30G
Front view of LG Styler® Essence Mirrored Finish Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) S3MFC.AS30G
S3MFC
AS30GGG10.AHK
Front view of LG Styler® Essence Mirrored Finish Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) S3MFC.AS30G
S3MFC
AS30GGG10.AHK

Key Features

  • Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home
  • Steam Clothing Care
  • Shake off Wrinkles and Odors
  • Efficiently reduce allergens
  • Prevent shrinkage and damage
  • Even refresh your space
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
S3MFC

S3MFC

LG Styler® Essence Mirrored Finish with ThinQ®, 5.2kg
Front view of AeroMini with lights off AS30GGG10.AHK

AS30GGG10

AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)
LG Styler reduces various viruses in clothes, doll, bag and cap.
Sanitize

Efficiently Reduce Viruses

The healthy way to treat your clothes!
True Steam® reduces more than 99.9%* virus, bacteria
Easily Sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or
impossible to wash.
True Steam® consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

*For 99.9% reduction in exposure to live house dust mite and bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus).
*Kills 99.99% of viruses (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) tested by Chonnam National University and 99.9% Human Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) tested by Jeonbuk National University with Sanitary - Heavy Duty program.
*PEDV / hCoV-229E virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result for new coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home1

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home

Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.
Steam Clothing Care1

Steam Clothing Care

LG Styler™'s deep-penetrating True Steam® consists of pure water and gently Moving Hanger help reduce allergens, odors and wrinkles in your clothes. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors3
Refresh

Shake off Wrinkles and Odors

Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look at your best. Shake off ODORS, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Prevent Shrinkage and Damage3
Gentle Dry

Prevent Shrinkage and Damage

Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Even Refresh Your Space1
Dehumidify

Even Refresh Your Space

Keep your clothes refreshed, as well as your closet and indoor spaces. LG Styler™ helps to refresh surrounding clothes and atmosphere.

*Use while door is open 45º. If door is closed, the course does not operate.
*Drain tank (1.5 Liters) may be filled before end of Dehumidify cycle depending on the Environment.
*LG test results (May vary ±10 per machine).
*Based on 2hr dehumidification cycle.

Perfectly Crease Pants3
Pants Press

Perfectly Crease Pants

Keep pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Check Your Look Immediately
Mirror Design

Check Your Look Immediately

The fascinating exteriors of LG Styler™ with Mirror Design can complement the design of any place in your home. You can take clothes out and try it out in front of the LG Styler™.

Smart Convenience with WiFi
SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can control track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.
WM-Styler-S3MFBN-Mirror-01-Healthcare-Desktop_new

LG Styler™ is Made for a Healthier Life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler™.

Download Cycle

Ready to go

Ready to go

 

Athletic Uniform/Equipment

Athletic

Uniform/Equipment

 

 

Air Fresh

Air Fresh

 

 

Extra Pants Care

Extra Pants Care

 

 

Shawls/Neckties

Shawls/Neckties

 

 

Silent Mode

Silent Mode

 

 

Warms up

Warms up

 

 

Static Removal

Static Removal

Table Caption
FeaturesS3MFCS3WF
S3MFC
Styler™ Essence Mirrored Finish
S3WF
Smart LG Styler™ in White
Capacity 3 hangers + 1 trouser3 hangers + 1 trouser
Dimensions (W × D × H)445 x 1850 x 585445 x 1850 x 585
TrueSteam™YesYes
Gentle DryYesYes
DehumidifyYesYes
SmartThinQ™YesYes
Buy NowBuy Now
Print

All specs

CAPACITY

Capacity

3 Items + 1 Pants

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

445 x 1850 x 585

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

1010

Weight (kg)

78

FEATURES

Max RPM of Moving Hanger

180

Drying Type

Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

TrueSteam

Yes

Moving Hanger

Yes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Dehumidification

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Aroma Kit

Yes

Versatile Shelf

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Interior Light

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Fill Water Indicator

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Texture Western Black

Door Color

Mirror

Door Type(Material)

Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pants Hanger (Qty)

1

Regular Hanger (Qty)

3

Shelf (Qty)

1

Drip Tray (Qty)

1

Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

No

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

No

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

No

PROGRAMS

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

Yes

Gentle Dry - Normal

Yes

Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

Yes

Refresh - Heavy

Yes

Refresh - Light

Yes

Refresh - Normal

Yes

Sanitary - Bedding

Yes

Sanitary - Fine Dust

Yes

Sanitary - Heavy Duty

Yes

Sanitary - Normal

Yes

Special Care - Sports Wear

Yes

Special Care - Suits/Coats

Yes

Special Care - Wool/Knit

Yes

Special Care - Pants Crease

No

Sanitary - Kid's Item

No

Gentle Dry - Time Dry

No

Special Care - School Uniform

No

Dress shirt dry

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS

Dress Shirts

Yes

Baby Clothes Sanitize

Yes

Scarf Styling

Yes

School Uniform Styling

Yes

Fur/Leather Styling

Yes

Jeans Styling

Yes

Wool/Knitwear Dry

Yes

Thin Padded Coat Dry

Yes

Suit/School Uniform Sanitize

Yes

Doll Sanitize

Yes

Warm Blankets

Yes

Pants Styling

Yes

Old Clothes Styling

Yes

Padded Coat Styling

Yes

Static Removal

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Night Care

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Child Lock

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096448694

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Mint

CADR (CMH)

210

CADR (CMM)

3.5

Room capacity (㎡)

27.0

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

48 / 26

Power input (W)

25

Power supply (V, Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

DC 24 V

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS30GGG10.AHK

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2026-03

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

250 x 360 x 250

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

305 x 420 x 305

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

2.8

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

3.6

Weight_Net (g)

2800

FEATURES

Child Lock

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Odor Display

No

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

Voice Guidance

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

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