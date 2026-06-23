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LG Styler® in Black Tint Mirror Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

LG Styler® in Black Tint Mirror Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)

SC5G.AS30G
Front view of LG Styler® in Black Tint Mirror Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) SC5G.AS30G
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet - sterile and odor free clothing with True Steam®, SC5GMR80H
AS30GGG10.AHK
Front view of LG Styler® in Black Tint Mirror Bundle with AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint) SC5G.AS30G
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet - sterile and odor free clothing with True Steam®, SC5GMR80H
AS30GGG10.AHK

Key Features

  • DUAL TrueSteam®
  • Dynamic MovingHanger™
  • Built-in HandySteamer™
  • AutoFresh System™
  • EZ Fit PantsPress™
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet - sterile and odor free clothing with True Steam®, SC5GMR80H

SC5GMR80H

LG Styler® with Dual TrueSteam® in Black Tint Mirror
Front view of AeroMini with lights off AS30GGG10.AHK

AS30GGG10

AeroMini Air Purifier (Mint)
Video showcasing the LG Styler® displayed in different environmens

Easy, Everyday Clothing Care

Steam is emitted from dual steam outlet

DUAL TrueSteam®

99% sterile and odour free clothes

Moving hangers

Dynamic MovingHanger™

Incorporates quiet twist movement up to 350 times per minute to remove up to 99% of dust

Steam coming from built-in handy steamer

Built-in HandySteamer™

3 levels of high pressure steam to remove wrinkles

Air circulation from outside into Styler

AutoFresh System™

Built-in ventilation system circulates air and works as a dehumidifier

Typo animation of the word Hygienic
DUAL TrueSteam®

99% Sterile and Odour Free Clothes

Dual heater allows for more precise control of the steam spray's volume and strength.

LG Dual True Steam® removing odor and steaming shirts.

*Tested by Intertk on september 2023, kills 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, E. coli and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.

**The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dynamic MovingHanger™

Tough on Dust, Gentle on Clothes

Removes 99% of dust from clothes with twisting motion up to 350 RPM while reducing vibration.

Dust removal from a blouse with the dynamic moving hanger technology

英文Hygienic(衛生)一詞的字體動畫

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring shaking movements

Shaking

Effectively removes fine dust particles.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring waving movements

Waving

Extended coverage of steam penetration, enhancing the refresh effect. 

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring spreading movements

Spreading

Easily smooth out wrinkles.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring blowing movements

Blowing

Gently circulates air inside garments to help maintain their original shape.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring swaying movements

Swaying

Designed with soft motions to maintain the texture and quality of your clothes.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring arranging movements

Arranging

Clothes are gently arranged using the subtle motion from the moving hanger.

Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring shaking movements
Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring waving movements
Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring spreading movements
Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring blowing movements
Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring swaying movements
Video showcasing shirts in motion, featuring arranging movements

*Tested by Intertek on November 2023, reduces 99% fine dust floating inside of LG Styler with Fine Dust Removal program.

**Tested by LG lab, when operating the New Styler’s moving hanger at the maximum RPM with 5 pairs of jumpers, reduces 62% of vibration compared to the conventional Styler. (Average vibration: 145㎛ → 55㎛) The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

***The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Typo animation of the word Stylish
Built-in handy steamer turning on and removing wrinkles
A person using built-in handy steamer in LG Styler to remove wrinkles from shirt with adjustable pressure settings

Built-in HandySteamer™

Remove Stubborn Wrinkles with the Built-in Handheld Steamer

3-levels of high pressure steam to remove stubborn wrinkles while preserving the softness of delicate garments.

A person using multi-plate EZ Fit PantsPress™ in LG Styler to remove wrinkles and restore pleats to trousers.

EZ Fit PantsPress™

Easily Remove Wrinkles and Restore Pleats

The multi-plate pants press relieves wrinkle prone areas and sharpens pleats for a more sophisticated look.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Typo animation of the word Efficient
QuickRefresh™

Ready in Just 18 Minutes

The new DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ improves efficiency for a reduced cycle time of up to 18 minutes.

Starting a quick refresh cycle after hanging clothes

英文Hygienic(衛生)一詞的字體動畫

LG Styler provides reduced cycle time

*Tested by Intertek on April 2024, New LG Styler with Quick Refresh program. The results may vary depending on the amount and condition of clothe.

**The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Typo animation of the word Convenient
AutoFresh System™

Freshen Up Your Clothes and Dehumidify Your Home

The AutoFresh System™ provides automatic air circulation inside the Styler keeping clothes fresh until they're ready to be worn.

Freshen Up Your Clothes and Dehumidify Your Home

英文Hygienic(衛生)一詞的字體動畫

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Up to 10L Dehumidification

Eliminate Excess Moisture from Your Space

The 10L dehumidifier automatically removes musty dampness, creating a fresher and more comfortable environment.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2023, dehumidify indoors up to 10L per day(24hours) with Indoor Dehumidification program.

**The results may be different depending on the environment.

***The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart Detect Sensor

Smart Notification

Get instant alerts on the LCD screen or ThinQ™ app if clothes fall from the hanger.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart LCD Touch Display

Intuitive Control at Your Fingertips

Interactive UI prioritises your favourite cycles and keeps you updated in real time.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your Styler® with LG ThinQ™—download cycles, check progress, and monitor energy use.

A woman sitting on the sofa with her cell phone while the LG Styler is working

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG Styler® in the dress room

Fresh clothes every season

LG Styler® in the living room

Stay stylish

LG Styler® in the library

Flexible placement

LG Styler® in the bed room for kids

Delicate care for children’s wear

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

FAQ

Q.

I’d like to know how to use the Styler®.

A.

'- (Using tap water) fill the water tank located at the bottom of the Styler®

- On first use, a full tank of water will be used.

- Discard the water in the drain tank.

- Remove the aroma sheet case located in the bottom left corner of the Styler® and insert the scented sheet.

- To prevent clothes from falling off, ensure buttons and zippers are closed after applying to the hangers.

- Place the hangers snugly on the (moving hanger) grooves.

- Press the power button and select the course you want. 

- After selecting the desired course, press the Start button to start the product.

 

* This content was created for public use and may contain images or details that differ from the product you purchased.

Q.

Where and how do I install the product?

A.

Please install the product in an environment in which the temperature does not fall below 10℃ or exceed 35℃. Environmental temperatures that fall outside of the recommended range can cause performance degradation and/or product malfunction.

 

Additionally, ensure that the product is installed in a well-ventilated room with at least 20cm upper clearance and 5cm side and rear clearance to the product. To prevent unwanted swaying or vibration during the operation of the moving hanger, install the product on a flat surface. 

Flatness of the product can be adjusted by rotating the front lower legs at the base of the product.

 

If the product is installed next to a wall, provide at least 5cm side clearance to prevent door collision.

Q.

Wondering how to smooth wrinkles and remove odors or dirt from your clothes?

A.

The Styler® features patented steam and moving hanger technology to smooth out wrinkles and remove dirt and odor. 

Steam application detaches dirt and odor particles from clothes so that the moving hanger, which moves 350 times a minute, can easily brush them off.

Intertek tests have shown that the [Fine Dust] course removes an average of 99% of fine dust from clothing.

 

Unlike dry cleaning, the LG Styler® cares for clothing without the need for chemicals.

Q.

When does the moving hanger operate?

A.

The Styler operates in the following sequence: steam preparation → preheat → refresh (steam application + temperature maintenance) → dry (dry preparation + dry). 

 

The moving hanger operates from the steam application to the temperature maintenance stage of the refresh cycle, with different operation times and RPMs for each course.

 

The moving hanger operates for all courses except for the sterilization and bedding courses, where the shelves are used instead of the moving hanger.

Q.

What is the maximum load when styling bedding items like blankets?

A.

Only thin blankets can be sterilized with the Styler. 

Blankets and comforters weighing 1.5 kilograms (kg) or less should be applied.

If you do not have a blanket hanger, please place the blankets on the shelf. 

Blankets may take longer to dry after sterilization. (In this case, please use the time selection to allow additional drying).

Q.

Can I dry or sanitize shoes?

A.

Shoe materials that are sensitive to steam may be damaged on use.

(Shoes or products containing sponge or adhesive materials may be damaged)

For clean clothes styling, applying shoes is not recommended.

Q.

What is the room dehumidifier course?

A.

The built-in dehumidifier keeps clothes and indoor spaces dry with the AutoFresh System™. 

An ample 10L capacity water tank removes dampness worries. 

Even with the door closed, air is circulated and dehumidified to keep your wardrobe and living space fresh and pleasant.

Q.

Wondering about the Reservation feature?

A.

If you need to keep your clothes inside the Styler® for a long time, try using the Reservation feature. 

Place your clothes in the Styler® then press the power button.

Select the course you want, then press the Settings button to use the Reservation feature to set the time you want the movement to complete.

You can set a time from 3 hours to 19 hours, and if you set a time of 5 hours, the selected course will end after 5 hours.

 

*Do not open the door during operation. Water may drip from the inner walls onto the floor.

*This content was created for public use and may contain images or details that differ from the product you purchased.

Q.

How long can I use the water tank after it's been filled?

A.

Based on the Refresh course, the Styler® can be used 3 to 4 times on one full water tank (or 2 times for the Intensive course).

However, on first use, a full tank will be used to fill up the internal steam generator.

Simply fill the water tank when the water refill notification appears. 

The water tank must be filled before use. 

Using filtered water will help the product last longer and perform better.

Q.

How do I use the tray?

A.

The tray prevents debris from entering the bottom of the product and protects the instep. (Safety Guard) It also prevents small amounts of condensation that may occur during the steam blast process from dripping on the floor.

Open the Styler® door and check the bottom.

Place the dedicated tray down in front of the Styler.

Hook the left hook of the tray onto the lower leg until it clicks into place.

Q.

I want to know how to keep the Styler® in good condition.

A.

- Use a soft cloth to remove dust from the inside of the product.

- If the water tank has been left for a long time, water moss may form. Therefore, please clean the inside of the water tank periodically with a cleaning brush.

- If the aroma sheet is not replaced periodically, odor removal and scent performance may decrease.

- Periodically wipe off any accumulated water in the water tank attachment/detachment areas as it may run.

- Empty the tray periodically as accumulated water may gather.

- If the dust filter is clogged, air circulation inside the product may be impaired, resulting in poor performance. Therefore, please clean regularly.

Print

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Night Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096449318

CAPACITY

Capacity

5 Items + 1 Pants

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch LCD+Buttons & LCD+LED Display

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Figure Indicator

LCD

LCD Size

2.4INCH

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x1965x620

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

1190

Weight (kg)

94

FEATURES

Aroma Kit

Yes

Dehumidification

Yes

Drying Type

Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Fill Water Indicator

Yes

Interior Light

Yes

Max RPM of Moving Hanger

350

Moving Hanger

Yes

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes (DUAL TrueSteam)

Versatile Shelf

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

Mirror

Door Color Change

No

Door Type(Material)

Glass

Body Color

Texture Western Black

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pants Hanger (Qty)

No

Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

No

Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

No

Drip Tray (Qty)

1

Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

No

Regular Hanger (Qty)

5

Shelf (Qty)

1

PROGRAMS(LCD)

Pollen Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

Color

Mint

CADR (CMH)

210

CADR (CMM)

3.5

Room capacity (㎡)

27.0

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

Noise (High / Low, dB)

48 / 26

Power input (W)

25

Power supply (V, Hz)

100-240V~ 50/60Hz

Rated Voltage

DC 24 V

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

AAFA Certification

No

[ST11]BAF Certification

No

COMPLIANCE

Product Type (Model Name)

AS30GGG10.AHK

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2026-03

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

250 x 360 x 250

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

305 x 420 x 305

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

2.8

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

3.6

Weight_Net (g)

2800

FEATURES

Child Lock

No

Fan Mode / Purificatipn Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

Ionizer

No

Mood Lighting

No

Odor Display

No

Remote Controller

No

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Sleep Timer

No

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

UVnano

No

UWB Sensor

No

Voice Guidance

No

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

SMART FEATURES

AQI Status / Report

Yes

Filter Life Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

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