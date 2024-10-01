Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FN7

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG TONE Free FN7

HBS-FN7

LG TONE Free FN7

(2)
A 15 degrees angle of cradle opened up with mood lighting on
Print

Key Specs

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All specs

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    7

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    21

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm

  • Earbud

    16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.6 g

