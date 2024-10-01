We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP9E - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
Plug Into Wireless Freedom
Plug-wireless
*Charging function is only compatible with devices with Aux cables.
*Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
What MERIDIAN Says
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
The copy "Clear
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimises audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customise your own EQ.
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous model.
The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free
On the left is an enlarged image of the bacteria in the Earbuds, and on the right is a comparative image in which all of the bacteria have disappeared through UVnano.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Like New Every Day
An image of TONE Free on the palm.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
The copy "Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story"
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.
Refresh your fit with style
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
37 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
-
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
24
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.