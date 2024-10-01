We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit TF8
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
*Based on LGE internal quality testing.
Swivel. Lock. Go
Immerse yourself in the music with Active Noise Cancelling
1. Silicone Ear Gels
2. 6mm Driver Unit
3. Swivel Grip Technology
4. Proximity Sensor
5. Long-lasting Battery
Switch your listening mode with ease
Clear and natural sound with Meridian
The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the cradle, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Two Meridian speakers and a microphone in a dark room.
Meridian's Leading Technologies and Expertise
A man working on professional machines at his desk.
Digital Signal Processing
DSP illustration of a circuit board illuminated by blue light.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
Waterproof keeps you playing through dust, sweat, and wetness
TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets. A woman with her hair tied up is shown on the left, wearing a TONE Free fit product, pouring water on her face, and a man's hand washing the TONE Free fit earbuds with water is shown on the right.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*Charging cradle is not waterproof. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.
*Despite HQ has already reviewed the legal issues, the regional situation may different, so please double check the legal issues for using the word “washable” (included as an image copy).
One charge for long lasting battery life
A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
Plug in to move wirelessly
TONE Free fit is connected with a Plug
Easy Pairing to connect your earbuds
*If the connection pop-up does not appear, touch the right earbud for 10 seconds while both earbuds are in the cradle. The cradle will blink blue and the connection will be initiated.
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option.
1.This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
2.The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
3.The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 14 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
4.Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
5.Plug & Wireless compatibility varies by device. Microphone function is not supported in Plug & Wireless mode.
6.Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.
7. Read the label before using.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colours and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|T90
|FP9
|TF8
|FP8
|
LG TONE Free T90
|
LG TONE Free FP9
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
LG TONE Free FP8
|Dolby Atmos
|O
|X
|X
|X
|3D Sound Stage
|O
|O
|O
|O
|with MERIDIAN
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Dynamic 6Φ
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Active Noise Cancelling
|Adaptive ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|MIC System
|3MICs with VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit)
|3MIC*
|3MICs
|3MIC*
|Convenience
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|UVnano
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size)
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Plug & Wireless
|O (AUX/USB A/USB C)
|O
|O(3.5mm AUX)
|X
|Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Multi Point & Multi Pairing
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Google Siri TV Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Waterproof
|IPX4 Water Resistant
|IPX4
|IP67 Water & Dust Proof
|IPX4
|Battery Life (ANC off)
|9 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|10 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Compatibility
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Color
|Charcoal Black / Snow White
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
|Black Lime
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
Yes
-
Ear hook
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
43 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.9 g
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
-
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
30
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
65.8 x 51.9 x 32.7 mm
-
Earbud
24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7 mm
Find locally
