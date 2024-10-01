Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 with Meridian Technology

HBS-FN4

LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 with Meridian Technology

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it
Key Specs

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.4 g

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    6

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    18

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

  • Earbud

    16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm

