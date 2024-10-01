We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 with Meridian Technology
Key Specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All specs
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.4 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
# of Mic
2
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
6
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
18
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm
-
Earbud
16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm
