LG TONE Free FP8E - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
TONE-UFP8
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
TONE-UFP8
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
What MERIDIAN Says
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous model.
The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free
TONE-UFP8
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Like New Every Day
Like New Every Day
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
The copy "Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story"
Creating the Perfect Fit
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
Made for Quality Conversations
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*Wireless charging pad not included.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Refresh your fit with style
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|T90
|FP9
|TF8
|FP8
|
LG TONE Free T90
|
LG TONE Free FP9
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
LG TONE Free FP8
|Dolby Atmos
|O
|X
|X
|X
|3D Sound Stage
|O
|O
|O
|O
|with MERIDIAN
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Dynamic 6Φ
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Active Noise Cancelling
|Adaptive ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Enhanced ANC
|MIC System
|3MICs with VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit)
|3MIC*
|3MICs
|3MIC*
|Convenience
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|UVnano
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size)
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Plug & Wireless
|O (AUX/USB A/USB C)
|O
|O(3.5mm AUX)
|X
|Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Multi Point & Multi Pairing
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Google Siri TV Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Waterproof
|IPX4 Water Resistant
|IPX4
|IP67 Water & Dust Proof
|IPX4
|Battery Life (ANC off)
|9 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|10 Hr / 20 Hr
|Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
|Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
|Compatibility
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Color
|Charcoal Black / Snow White
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
|Black Lime
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All specs
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
8Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.2 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
-
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
24
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
What people are saying
Find locally
