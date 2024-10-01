Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FP9 - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

TONE-FP9W

LG TONE Free FP9 - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

front view

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG TONE Free FP9

LG TONE Free FP9

Headphones & Personal Audio
A video of the earbuds floating in the air as the cradles of black, gold, and white LG TONE Free are opened and appears copy of the LG TONE Free FP Series.

Plug Into Wireless Freedom

Enjoy the high quality sound and Active Noise Cancellation of your TONE Free FP9 earbuds even where there is no Bluetooth support - such as on an airplane seat or the treadmill at your gym. Simply connect the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, and it will transmit the audio to your earbuds.

This is a scene showing the functions of Conventional and TONE Free by comparing the use scenes of flight entertainment. Conventional uses a headset with a wire, but TONE Free connects only the aux cable of the cradle to the display and enjoys contents in the plane with earbuds.

Here, There, Even In the Air

*Charging function is only compatible with devices with Aux cables.

Pictogram images of desktops, treadmills, and game console, which are representative devices that can be implemented with plug

Wirelessly Connect to Devices without Bluetooth

*Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.

The copy "Active Noise Cancellation"

Active Noise Cancellation

Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.

An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customise Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.

TONE-UFP8

Clear and Spatial Sound
from Audio Masters

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit in your ear.

An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.

What MERIDIAN Says

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

What MERIDIAN Says

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies

Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimises audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customise your own EQ.

The copy "Clear

The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.


The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5%.
The copy "Flex Action Bass"


Bigger Bass to Make Your Heart Beat

LG TONE Free earbuds have a larger, more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility. Flex Action Bass creates more powerful low end without compromising on clarity or definition.

*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous model.

A transparent barrier surrounds a woman who is watching a movie on her phone wearing TONE Free, and the sentence 3D Sound stage is on top of it.

An Immersive Sensory Experience

LG TONE Free earbuds use spatial upmixing to expand the sound stage and deliver more lifelike sound. 3D Sound Stage fully immerses you in your music, movie, TV show, or game. And you can adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.
Image of TONE Free placed with objects representing cleanliness such as soap, toothbrush and toothpaste. The image contains a copy of Refresh Your BUDS and a UVnano logo.

Refresh Your BUDS

An image of holding the earbuds in hand and wiping the earbuds with a cotton swab, expressing the severity of the bacteria contained in the earbuds.

How Clean are Your Earbuds?

Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that causes ear infections.

Bacteria can cause ear infection

CNET quotation with bacteria icon image
- Earbuds can harbor 119,186 colony-forming units.
- That's 2,700 times the bacteria on a kitchen cutting board.
- This can lead to ear infections or other illness.

- January 14, 2019. CNET -
Blue UV lighting is on on the tone-free product with the cradle open, and the phrase UVnano Kills 99.9% of Bacteria is highlighted below.

UVnano Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free

UVnano™ Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

On the left is an enlarged image of the bacteria in the Earbuds, and on the right is a comparative image in which all of the bacteria have disappeared through UVnano.

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

Like New Every Day

Like New Every Day

LG TONE Free are the only UV earbuds you can trust. If you're concerned about hygiene and you clean your earbuds with alcohol, you could be damaging the mesh area. With TONE Free, you just put your earbuds in the case to charge — connected or wireless — and UVnano kills 99.9% of bacteria in just 5 minutes.

Like New Every Day

Like New Every Day

LG TONE Free are the only UV earbuds you can trust. If you're concerned about hygiene and you clean your earbuds with alcohol, you could be damaging the mesh area. With TONE Free, you just put your earbuds in the case to charge — connected — and UVnano kills 99.9% of bacteria in just 5 minutes.

An image of TONE Free on the palm.

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP9 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

An image of a man with his eyes closed wearing TONE Free on the ear and an image with the phrase "Refresh Your Fit" on it.

Refresh Your Fit

An image of TONE Free worn on the ear shape expressed in 3D.Below it is written the word Sleek Fit.

Concha-Shaped Design

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analysing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.

*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.

Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story

Creating the Perfect Fit

We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analysed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analysis of the
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.

An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.

Optimised for Comfort and Style

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analysing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear to stop your earbuds falling out, and provides a more comfortable and stylish fit.
The copy "Medicla-Grade Ear Gels" , "ARC Shape", "Minimalistic Handle"

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

The copy "Clearer Calls With TONE Free"

Clearer Calls With

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.

The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

Simply open the TONE Free app to use whispering mode with TONE Free FP9. You can whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line — just take out one earbud and hold it close to your mouth like a microphone when you speak. It doesn't matter if you're in a library or on a subway, the conversation will stay between you and the other person.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "24 hrs".
Battery Life

A Whole Day of Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free now provide 24 hours of play time from a single charge. 10 hours with the earbuds, and an additional 14 hours from the charging case.

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of TONE Free being charged in front of the word 5min.

Fast Charging

Plug in and you'll get around 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.

An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

Find your perfect experience with a few taps on the app. Toggle surround sound or adjust the intensity. Take control of the EQ settings to tailor sound to your music tastes. Change the touchpad controls to reflect your daily habits. Enjoy game mode and whispering mode only in the TONE Free LAB. And unlock new features or refresh exisiting ones with periodic software updates.

An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.

Refresh your fit with style

An image of TONE Free in black, gold, and white colors seen from the top view under the words 'CHOOSE YOUR TONE'.

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features T90 FP9 TF8 FP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free T90
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free fit TF8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP8
Dolby Atmos O X X X
3D Sound Stage O O O O
with MERIDIAN O O O O
Sound Unit Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material Dynamic 8Φ Dynamic 6Φ Dynamic 8Φ
Active Noise Cancelling Adaptive ANC Enhanced ANC Hybrid ANC Enhanced ANC
MIC System 3MICs with VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit) 3MIC* 3MICs 3MIC*
Convenience Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
UVnano O O O O
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size) O O O O
Plug & Wireless O (AUX/USB A/USB C) O O(3.5mm AUX) X
Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair O O O O
Multi Point & Multi Pairing O O O O
Google Siri TV Control O O O O
Waterproof IPX4 Water Resistant IPX4 IP67 Water & Dust Proof IPX4
Battery Life (ANC off) 9 Hr / 20 Hr Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) 10 Hr / 20 Hr Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
Charging Fast Charging / Wireless Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS
Color Charcoal Black / Snow White Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Black Lime Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
Learn More Learn More Learn More Learn More
Print

Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    37 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.2 g

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    10

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    24

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm

