LG TONE Free T60
Premium authentic sound for every day
LG TONE Free T60 delivers more than just incredible sound — these wireless earbuds deliver a whole new lifestyle. Innovations make every note studio-quality and lifelike, with enhanced ANC that lets you choose what to hear or not hear. Lightweight, hygienic materials keep the fit comfortable for all-day listening.
Light and powerful. Pure Graphene for high-quality wireless earbuds
Light like paper but hard like metal, Pure Graphene improves speaker performance for a more intense and lifelike sound. Only 5.5g, LG TONE Free's light weight keeps your ears comfortable, making this material one of the best for wireless earbuds.
Natural & spatial sound
with Meridian
An aerial view of the T60 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.
Upper left, a microphone illuminated by a spotlight. Lower left, a close up of the drivers inside a speaker. To the right, the Meridian DSP8000XE speaker.
A man in a studio is carefully checking audio technology.
A circuit board with DSP in the middle.
Meridian Horizon logo.
1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels
Clean and comfortable, with a fit that helps block noise and reduce potential skin irritation.
2. Inner Mic for detecting noise
Monitors ambient noise and adjusts the ANC to suit your ear.
3. Pure Graphene Unit
Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11Φ driver delivering clear, rich audio.
4. Long lasting Battery
Monitors ambient noise and adjusts the ANC to suit your ear.
Performance Fit elevates both sound and comfort
There's more to earbuds than just sound. We feel wireless earbuds should sit snugly and comfortably in your ears, all day long. LG TONE Free's Performance Fit delivers comfort while boosting performance for high-quality sound and enhanced noise cancelling.
Clean and fresh with UVnano
Powerful UV lights are built into the UVnano charging case, sanitizing your wireless earbuds every time you place them inside. The UV area has been expanded to now reach the whole ear gel area, reducing bacteria by up to 99.9%.
Switch between modes to meet your needs
Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.
Water resistance to keep splashes out
A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
11Φ(Graphene)
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
All specs
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
11Φ(Graphene)
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
35.9 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.1 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
-
Talk Thru
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
9
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
29
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6 mm
-
Earbud
21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9 mm
