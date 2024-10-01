We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FN6
Must-Buy Earbuds, LG TONE Free Series
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria
An image of the cradle opened up with earbuds sitting inside it and blue lighting shining to highlight the UVnano feature
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Clear and Spatial Sound
An image of earbuds floating over an opened-up cradle with blue lighting highlighting the bottom stems of the earbuds
Sound, Engineered Together
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -"
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
MERIDIAN’s Leading Technologies
How Clean Are Your Earbuds?
Three icons to highlight the statistics
Fresh in a Flash
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
An image of a black earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels
Find Your Perfect Fit from Three Sizes
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Simply Effortless
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
*The earbud batteries and battery last for 6 and 12 hours respectively when listening to music.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.
Refreshingly in Style
Images of a woman wearing a black earbud and a man wearing a white earbud
*The image is simulated.
Fits Right in Your Palm
An image of a man dressed in grey suit holding a black LG TONE Free Fn6 cradle and taking out an earbud from it
*Macaron covers are not included with TONE Free FN6 and need to be purchased separately.
#LGTONEFree
Key Specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All specs
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
6
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
18
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm
-
Earbud
16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
# of Mic
2
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.4 g
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.