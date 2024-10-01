Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
While the earbuds are in the air, light is emitted from the case, opening the cradle's lid. Plug and Wireless appear on the left, UVnano and Dolby Atmos logos on the right.
A woman seen in profile. She is wearing T90 earbuds and tapping on one with her finger.

Fit for Sound, Fit for Life

Premium authentic sound for every day

LG TONE Free T90 delivers more than just incredible sound — these wireless earbuds deliver a whole new lifestyle. Innovations make every note studio-quality and lifelike, with adaptive, enhanced ANC that recognizes what you need to hear or not hear. Lightweight, hygienic materials keep the fit comfortable for all-day listening.
A close-up of the cradle as it rotates to the left to show the Plug and Wireless button. The lid opens and the earbuds float in the air.

A World’s 1st For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

Experience Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head TrackingTM across all your favorite entertainment - like music, movies, TV shows, and games. With any device paired to LG TONE Free T90, you can experience Dolby Head TrackingTM and virtualizer for full immersion and spatial sound.

Dolby Atmos logo.

Sound moves with you

The Dolby Head Tracking™ identifies the location of the sound
as you turn your head, recalibrates to enable a more natural
sound experience, so you can feel always in the center of the scene.

Sound placed in space

As the first wearable with an integrated audio virtualizer
by Dolby, LG TONE Free T90 adds dimensionality and clarity
to your stereo contents. So you feel like it's happening around your head.

Enjoy Spatial Sound on Every Device

Pair LG TONE Free T90 with every device you own—
from your smartphone, speaker, game console, and even TV.

Light and powerful. Pure Graphene for high-quality wireless earbuds

Light like paper but hard like metal, Pure Graphene improves speaker performance for a more intense and lifelike sound. Only 5.5g, LG TONE Free's light weight keeps your ears comfortable, making this material one of the best for wireless earbuds.
A close-up of the Graphene material.

Graphene for clearer mid-high frequencies

Pure Graphene is lightweight and thin but strong like the titanium units often found in premium audio systems. Its strength means it reduces vibrations to deliver truly accurate and clear sound without weighing down your ears.
Text saying Graphene.
An interior shot of the T90 earbud showing the location of the 11Φ driver.

89% larger driver for deeper bass.

An expanded driver size (8Φ→11Φ) delivers richer bass with improved power.

*Compared to previous model. (50.24mm² → 94.99mm²)

Natural & spatial sound with Meridian

Experience sound with full immersion. Music and movies sound clearer and more natural than experienced before with wireless earbuds, thanks to British audio icon Meridian and Headphone Space Processing (HSP) technology.

An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian is committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment. Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Upper left, a microphone illuminated by a spotlight. Lower left, a close up of the drivers inside a speaker. To the right, the Meridian DSP8000XE speaker.

Meridian's Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous, research-led philosophy maintains their position at the forefront of audio innovation. As the pioneer of high-resolution audio and an expert in Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development of pioneering technologies that have become a standard and benchmark for the industry. A number of these technologies have been applied in LG Audio products.

Upper left, a microphone illuminated by a spotlight. Lower left, a close up of the drivers inside a speaker. To the right, the Meridian DSP8000XE speaker.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A circuit board with DSP in the middle.

Less noises for better audio with enhanced Adaptive Noise Cancelling

With an enhanced ANC structure*, real-time ANC optimizer and double step ANC Algorithm, these wireless earbuds detect surrounding noise and remove it more effectively to keep your music clear. And they don't need a precise fit for high performance — they detect how they sit in your ear and optimize the ANC level.
T90 earbud seen from the side. Colorful soundwaves go through the earbud and are quietened by Active Noise Cancellation. The earbud is seen worn in an ear, then the view turns back to the earbud with soundwaves pulsating through.
A deconstructed view of the earbud to show the components inside.

1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels

Clean and comfortable, with a fit that helps block noise and reduce potential skin irritation.

2. Inner Mic for detecting noise

Monitors ambient noise and adjusts the ANC to suit your ear.

3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

Detects voices to keep you tuned into conversations.

4. Pure Graphene Unit

Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11Φ driver delivering clear, rich audio.

5. Long lasting Battery

Holds 9 hours of power, with another 20 ready in the cradle, for a total of 29 hours.

6. IMU Sensor

Virtualizing stereo sound based on head movement with Dolby Atmos Head Tracking.

*patent pending : KR2022-0053021.

Performance Fit elevates both sound and comfort

There's more to earbuds than just sound. We feel wireless earbuds should sit snugly and comfortably in your ears, all day long. LG TONE Free's Performance Fit delivers comfort while boosting performance for high-quality sound and enhanced noise cancelling.
A man is wearing T90 earbuds and listening to music with his eyes closed.

A fit that boosts sound quality and ANC

Scientifically engineered for incredible sound quality and enhanced ANC, so you can stay tuned into your playlist with fewer distractions.
A person is lying in bed sleeping peacefully while wearing T90 earbuds.

Listen in comfort

Ergonomically designed for a fit so comfortable, you could even fall asleep with them in.
A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three blue dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with blue dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.
POSTECH logo. Ergonomic Design Technology Lab logo.

Our path to the perfect fit

Collaborating with the Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH, we scanned hundreds of ears, noting landmarks in a 3D model, then virtually fit our earbuds into the ear models, analyzing the ergonomics and pressure points.

Clean and fresh with UVnano

Powerful UV lights are built into the UVnano charging case, sanitizing your wireless earbuds every time you place them inside. The UV area has been expanded to now reach the whole ear gel area, reducing bacteria by up to 99.9%.
An angled view of the earbud highlights the ear gel and the UVnano coverage areas.
Expanded UV coverage now
sanitizes the entire ear gel.

*UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.

A side view of the earbud with the three sizes of ear gels.

Comfortable and hygienic ear gels

Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels sit on the tip of the earbuds to give them a secure and proper fit inside your ear. Three sizes are included, so you can choose the most comfortable fit.1, 2

Plug in and enjoy wireless freedom

Expand a new sound experience with wireless convenience. Use your LG TONE Free to play games or watch video content on devices without Bluetooth capability. You can also jump into a conference call with USB Audio. Just plug in the cradle and use it as a transmitter for the sound you love.3

A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Wireless to participate in a conference call.

On the left, a hand plugs the cradle into a port. On the right, a woman puts the earbuds in her ear to use Plug and Wireless.
Plug the cord into the cradle, then plug the other end into the device you want to connect with.
A man is running on a treadmill and using his earbuds via Plug and Wireless. A woman is on an airplane and using her earbuds via Plug and Wireless. A woman is holding a game controller and using her earbuds via Plug and Wireless.
Icons represent the different devices you can use: Stationary bike, Game console, Treadmill, MP3 Player, Handheld consoles, Desktop, TV, Phone, In-flight entertainment, and Laptop.
With a variety of supported devices, you can live wirelessly at home, on the go, at the gym, and even on an airplane.
Snapdragon Sound<sup>TM</sup>1

Snapdragon SoundTM

Provides Bluetooth sound quality close to that of a wired connection, delivering 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio. Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound brings together the very best audio with superior connectivity for music, crystal-clear voice calls, and low latency fit for gaming.4,5

*Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.
*Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it.Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon SoundTM technology.

An earbud is floating and rotating to show where the 3 microphones and VPU are placed.

Ultra clear call with voice sensing

Three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) are built into each earbud, monitoring your voice and the noise around you. It separates your voice out from the ambient sound, improving call quality so you're heard clearly.

Switch between modes to meet your needs

Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.

A woman is using the earbuds and holding one in her right hand while whispering into it.

Whispering Mode

Turn on Whispering Mode for a clear, private conversation even in a noisy space. Take the right earbud out and hold it close to your mouth to whisper into the mic.
A man is pushing his bike through the city while wearing the earbuds.

Listening Mode

With a simple touch, Listening Mode lets in some of the surrounding sound. You can also adjust it through the app to hear more or less of your environment.
Two women are talking. The woman facing out is wearing the earbuds.

Conversation Mode

When you're with a friend, touch to switch to Conversation Mode. This amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with, letting you chat with the earbuds in.

Water resistance to keep splashes out

With strong water-resistant sealing, these wireless earbuds are built to achieve an IPX4 rating. So you can withstand droplets and spraying water, and keep on playing your songs.

A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.

*Charging cradle is not water resistant. Earbuds must be thoroughly dried prior to placing them into the charging cradle or they may be damaged. Hands must also be dried prior to handling the charging cradle.

The earbuds are floating over an open cradle which is sitting on a Wireless Charger pad. Next to it are icons showing the different colors the charging cradle displays. The text "Get battery info at a glance" is displayed underneath. A green light means 80% or more. A yellow light means 20-80%. A red light means 20% or less.

Wireless charge for all-day power

Full power on your earbuds gives you 9 hours of play time, with an additional 20 hours waiting through the cradle. That's a total of 29 hours on a single charge. Plug in the cradle for a Fast Charging power-up, or drop the cord to use Wireless Charging.

*Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 20 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.

A smartphone with the TONE Free app onscreen.

Easy control through the TONE Free app

Settings and control are at your fingertips with the TONE Free app. Toggle Dolby Atmos or control ANC as well as EQ customization, and see battery life on easy-to-use widgets.

Easy Pairing to connect your wireless earbuds

Connecting to your Android device or PC is simple. Put your earbuds into pairing mode and a Google Fast Pair pop-up will immediately appear to guide you. To use with a Windows PC, Microsoft Swift Pair's connection window takes you through the process.
A video of rings around the cradle represent the pairing effect and a pairing pop-up window appears on the laptop and smartphone.

"*If the connection pop-up does not appear, touch the right earbud for 10 seconds while both earbuds are in the cradle. The cradle will blink blue and the connection will be initiated.
*Only supported on Android devices.
*Location and Bluetooth functions must be activated to operate.
*Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
*MS Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher.
*Before Google authentication, you can activate and use the device's Debug mode.
*No separate distance adjustment option."

The earbuds floating above an open cradle. Next to them is a smartphone with the TONE Free app on the screen. Next to that is a TV, showing the easy connection switching. On the left is the intel evo logo.

More connections with quick & easy Multi Pairing

You can pair your earbuds with up to 5 devices through the TONE Free app for seamless connection. Now when you want to switch to a device, you don't need to manually reconnect. Multi Point & Multi Pairing let you connect with two devices simultaneously.
Apple Store logo. Google Play Store logo. An image of Siri saying "It's currently sunny" and Google Assistant saying "It's 11AM. Time to workout."

Talk to your devices through your wireless earbuds

Use your voice to summon Google Assistant or Siri by speaking into your earbuds. You can control your device, like changing the volume on your music, or search for information, like the day's forecast, all hands-free.

"1.This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
2.The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
3.Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.
4.Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
5.Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colors and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice."

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features T90 FP9 TF8 FP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free T90
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free fit TF8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP8
Dolby Atmos O X X X
3D Sound Stage O O O O
with MERIDIAN O O O O
Sound Unit Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material Dynamic 8Φ Dynamic 6Φ Dynamic 8Φ
Active Noise Cancelling Adaptive ANC Enhanced ANC Hybrid ANC Enhanced ANC
MIC System 3MICs with VPU (Voice Pick-up Unit) 3MIC* 3MICs 3MIC*
Convenience Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Ambient Mode / Chat Mode Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
UVnano O O O O
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size) O O O O
Plug & Wireless O (AUX/USB A/USB C) O O(3.5mm AUX) X
Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair O O O O
Multi Point & Multi Pairing O O O O
Google Siri TV Control O O O O
Waterproof IPX4 Water Resistant IPX4 IP67 Water & Dust Proof IPX4
Battery Life (ANC off) 9 Hr / 20 Hr Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) 10 Hr / 20 Hr Up to 24hrs<br>(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs)
Charging Fast Charging / Wireless Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging / Wireless Charging
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS
Color Charcoal Black / Snow White Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Black Lime Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold
Learn More Learn More Learn More Learn More
Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    11Φ(Graphene)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    11Φ(Graphene)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39.3 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.3 g

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    4

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    9

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    29

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6 mm

  • Earbud

    21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9 mm

