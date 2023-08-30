We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
*The battery life of fully charged TONE Free earbuds is up to seven (7) hours standard playtime based on typical usage with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. Charging case stores up to another eight (8) hours of battery life, for a total of up to fifteen (15) hours total play time.
**IPX4 Water Resistance: Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.
****This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*Both earbuds must be worn when Ambient Mode and Conversation Mode are in use.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|T90
|T60
|TF8
|FP9
|
LG TONE Free FP5
|
LG TONE Free FP3
|
LG TONE Free T60
|
LG TONE Free fit TF8
|Dolby Atmos
|X
|X
|X
|X
|3D Sound Stage
|O
|X
|O
|O
|with MERIDIAN
|O
|X
|O
|O
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 8Φ
|Dynamic 6Φ
|Dynamic 11Φ with Graphene Material
|Dynamic 6Φ
|Active Noise Cancelling
|Hybrid ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|MIC System
|3MIC
|2MIC
|2MICs
|2MICs
|Convenience
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Whispering Mode / Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|Ambient Mode / Chat Mode
|UVnano
|X
|X
|O
|O
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3size)
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Plug & Wireless
|X
|X
|X
|O(3.5mm AUX)
|Google Fast Pair MS Swift Pair
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Multi Point & Multi Pairing
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Google Siri TV Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IPX4
|IPX4 Water Resistant
|IP67 Water & Dust Proof
|Battery Life (ANC off)
|Up to 22hrs<br>(Earbuds 8hrs / with charging case 22hrs)
|Up to 15hrs(Ambient Off)<br>(Earbuds 7hrs / with charging case 15hrs)
|9 Hr / 20 Hr
|10 Hr / 20 Hr
|Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Fast Charging
|Compatibility
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Android / iOS
|Color
|Charcoal Black / Pearl White
|Eclipse Blue
|Charcoal Black / Snow White
|Black Lime
Key Specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All specs
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
33 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
2
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
15
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
TONE-FP3
LG TONE Free FP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds