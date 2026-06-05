“SHIN YE EUN” Touches Down in Bangkok to Celebrate the Warm Opening of the "집들이 by LG" Smart Home

Get ready for fun-filled activities from June 4–9 at 1st Floor, Central Court Zone, CentralWorld, Bangkok

BANGKOK, June 5, 2026 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics from Korea, kicked off its latest campaign with the grand opening of “집들이 by LG” at CentralWorld. By transforming the venue into a state-of-the-art, Korean-style home, LG is bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and everyday utility. The experiential showcase is designed to demonstrate how smart home integration can elevate and streamline modern lifestyles.

The campaign underscores an experiential marketing approach that transcends conventional product showcases. Instead, it invites Thai consumers to engage directly with LG's "Affectionate Intelligence"— LG AI, a philosophy of technology that feels warm, intuitive, and caring. The grand opening featured special guest SHIN YE EUN, the renowned K-Pop artist and actress, who officially opened the home. She was joined by stylish Thai artist SVRN, who shared his lifestyle insights and demonstrated LG's advanced appliances by crafting healthy beverages in the event's inviting, home-like setting.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. stated: "The ‘집들이 by LG’ campaign marks a significant evolution in our engagement with the Thai market. By leveraging the cultural concept of a Korean housewarming, we are showcasing technology that actively adapts to human needs. Powered by the LG ThinQ AI ecosystem, our 'Affectionate Intelligence' learns from and customizes itself to individual user behaviors. This drives our long-term vision of a 'Zero Labor Home'—an ecosystem where intelligent appliances automate everyday chores, allowing consumers to reclaim their time and focus on what truly matters."

SHIN YE EUN Charms Thai Fans with a Peek into Her Ideal Smart Home

SHIN YE EUN’s special appearance was about more than just celebrating a launch—she represents a new generation that values health, wellness, and a peaceful, cozy home. Her curated space at the event showcases how LG’s smart technology blends effortlessly with home decor while keeping things highly functional. It’s a perfect reflection of LG’s "chore-free home" vision, where smart appliances take care of the tedious work so you have the freedom to unwind and focus on self-care.

Step Inside ‘집들이 by LG’: Exploring the Dream Rooms of Two Asian Superstars

To show that there is no one-size-fits-all lifestyle, LG created two distinct dream home setups inspired by the unique personalities of two Asian superstars. This immersive showcase highlights how customizable smart technology can be, offering tailored solutions that fit different ways of living perfectly.

The Active Space of MINHO style represents energetic people who love fitness, designed as a fluid life-recording hub where every zone connects. It starts with the Entrance Zone, where music plays upon entering to set the mood before starting activities. This connects to the Fitness Room, an energetic space designed for focusing on personal goals, which then flows into the Living Room & Kitchen social hub. It concludes with the Dressing Room, a space to rejuvenate both body and mind, getting ready for a new day.

In complete contrast, the Relaxing Space of SHIN YE EUN style is like a warm nest embraced by nature—a sanctuary to escape the chaos and return to a simple, peaceful life. It begins at the Entrance Zone, acting as a transition from the outside world where fresh air instantly relaxes the senses. The Living Room is designed for users to truly spend quality time with themselves, while the Kitchen reflects a simple way of living through growing plants and cooking light, easy meals. Meanwhile, the Dressing Room is a space to organize life and let go of fatigue, reflecting a lifestyle focused on mental healing and inner balance.

Even though both spaces are polar opposites, they connect flawlessly through LG Affectionate Intelligence. This smart technology is ready to adapt to every rhythm of life via the LG THINQ AI ecosystem, which controls all home appliances through a single app. This campaign emphasizes the idea that a home must be designed to fit each individual's life, with LG ready to act as an intelligent assistant offering the freedom, choices, and happiness that perfectly suit every lifestyle.

6 Days of Non-Stop Fun! Pin These Exclusive Highlight Activities You Shouldn't Miss

LG is ready to serve happiness and special experiences directly from Korea, complete with free activities for 6 full days from today until June 9, 2026, at the 1st Floor, Central Court Zone, CentralWorld. Daily highlights include:

June 5 (K-Style): Find Your Personal Color – Discover the right shades to level up your look. Get ready to meet the cheerful young actor ‘ Top-Todsapol Maisuk , who will share his bright energy and create memorable, up-close moments with fans right by the stage.

– Discover the right shades to level up your look. Get ready to meet the cheerful young actor ‘ , who will share his bright energy and create memorable, up-close moments with fans right by the stage. June 6 (K-Pet Playdate): Smart Home for Furry Friends – An experience pet lovers will adore! Open up the world of smart homes for your furry friends. Enjoy extreme cuteness with Mark-Pakin and Ohm-Thipakorn , who will bring close-up fun alongside social media celebrity pets " iam.calorie " and "Zer_maprang2605 ." Don't miss the exclusive DIY workshop to decorate one-of-a-kind, cute collars to take home to your beloved pets.

– An experience pet lovers will adore! Open up the world of smart homes for your furry friends. Enjoy extreme cuteness with and , who will bring close-up fun alongside social media celebrity pets " " and ." Don't miss the exclusive DIY workshop to decorate one-of-a-kind, cute collars to take home to your beloved pets. June 7 (K-inspired Living): Inspire Your Life, Redefine Your Living – Mark your calendars! Meet ‘ Cherprang Areekul’ , who will share inspiring ideas on space management and showcase how smart home technology perfectly fits various lifestyles through LG ThinQ.

– Mark your calendars! Meet ‘ , who will share inspiring ideas on space management and showcase how smart home technology perfectly fits various lifestyles through LG ThinQ. June 8 (K-Pop & K-Drama): Feel the Fullest Experience – Get ready for ultimate screen-based joy! Immerse yourself in state-of-the-art entertainment through smart TV screens. Refresh your mood and scream your heart out up close with ‘Jam-Rachata Hamphanon’.

Ahead of the grand finale on June 9, get ready to meet the legendary Korean superstar MINHO, a true champion of the active lifestyle. He will kick off his morning with an energetic sunrise run at Lumphini Park before heading to the event stage. There, he will share fun moments and insights into his dynamic lifestyle alongside one of Thailand's hottest young artists, JAONAAY - JINJETT WATTANASIN.

Don't miss the chance to join the fun and be a part of this exclusive experience! You can follow the rules for participating in activities and find more campaign details easily on the LG Global Facebook Fanpage, Instagram lg_thailand, or via the website: https://www.lg.com/th/housewarming/