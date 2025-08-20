LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., led by Mr. Sunghan Jung (left), President, donates 11 LG PuriCare™ air purifiers valued at 342,900 baht to the Thai Red Cross Youth and Volunteer

Bangkok, 20 August 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology and home appliance innovations, led by Mr. Sunghan Jung, President, has donated 11 LG PuriCare™ air purifiers valued at 342,900 baht to the Thai Red Cross Youth and Volunteer Bureau. The donation aims to provide clean, pollution-free air and promote a healthier working environment for staff and Red Cross volunteer members. Associate Professor Pinit Kullavanijaya, Assistant Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society, represented the organization in receiving the donation.

In this occasion, LG has provided a variety of LG PuriCare™ air purifier models to optimize for varying spatial and environmental needs across different areas. The LG PuriCare™ 360 Alpha stands out with its ability to purify air in an area up to 104 sq.m., equipped with enhanced odor elimination capabilities, along with an Allergy Care function that removes allergens and harmful substances from the air. The donation also includes LG PuriCare™ 360 Hit and the latest models: LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster and LG PuriCare™ AeroHit, which feature compact, minimalist designs ideal for limited spaces. All models are equipped with 360-degree all-directional air purification technology and HEPA filters capable of eliminating particles as small as 0.01 microns, including dust, bacteria, fungi, and PM 2.5 particles, which remain a significant pollution concern in Thailand.

LG Electronics recognizes the role and dedication of the Thai Red Cross Youth and Volunteer Bureau as a force in promoting and supporting medical and healthcare services, disaster relief efforts, and quality of life improvements in accordance with the Thai Red Cross Society's missions. The Bureau is also committed to developing volunteers’ knowledge and skills to benefit the public and society, which aligns perfectly with LG’s ‘Life's Good’ philosophy of enhancing the quality of life for Thai people. LG is, therefore, delighted to support the operations of the Thai Red Cross Youth and Volunteer Bureau through this contribution.