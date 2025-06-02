Mr. David Woonggeol Lee (4th from left), Commercial Display Product and IT Solutions Product Director, and Ms. Nusara Promjeam (5th from left), Commercial Display Product Sales Director, LG Thailand, together with Mr. Thanee Toadithep (6th from left), Project Manager, Boonlapo, and Mr. Porntep Vacharamnuay (3rd from left), Managing Director of Ingram Micro (Thailand), jointly launch an ultra-luxury home entertainment solution, taking it to the next level.

Bangkok, 2 June 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading provider of display solutions, announced a key partnership with Boonlapo, distributor of Bang & Olufsen (B&O) premium audio systems, and Ingram Micro (Thailand), a leading global technology distributor. The collaboration introduces a premium home theater solution featuring the LG MAGNIT, a customizable high-end Micro LED display delivering 4K clarity with AI technology, and Bang & Olufsen's BeoLab 90 speakers, providing powerful 8,200-watt sound with advanced audio calibration. This solution aims to elevate the home entertainment experience for discerning residents, supported by professional installation and after-sales service from Ingram Micro's expert team.

This collaboration stems from a shared vision to redefine home entertainment, combining the strengths of LG, Bang & Olufsen, and Ingram Micro. This includes LG's leadership in display technology with the MAGNIT 4K Micro LED All-in-One, Bang & Olufsen's renowned audio expertise, and Ingram Micro's professional service capabilities. Beyond performance, both the LG MAGNIT and BeoLab 90 boast meticulous designs, blending modern aesthetics with luxury to complement any interior. This caters to discerning homeowners who value both functionality and visual appeal, supported by standardized installation and after-sales service. This partnership is poised to elevate the home entertainment landscape for ultra-luxury residences in Thailand.

Mr. David Woonggeol Lee, Commercial Display Product and IT Solutions Product Director, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “We recognize a shift in the high-end residential market, where there's a demand for entertainment solutions that go beyond conventional TVs. The LG MAGNIT addresses this need. We've leveraged our global expertise in commercial display development to create a residential solution that caters to customers who prioritize crafting their homes as the ultimate personal space. The MAGNIT's Micro LED technology delivers stunning Real 4K visuals and offers customizable sizing, meeting both functional and aesthetic requirements. This collaboration with Boonlapo and Ingram Micro will elevate the home entertainment experience, truly catering to the needs of ultra-luxury residents.”

Mr. Thanee Toadithep, Project Manager, Boonlapo Co., Ltd., said, “As a leading importer and distributor of luxury lifestyle products, we understand that the quality of entertainment systems is crucial to enriching a premium lifestyle. Audio is a key detail in creating a complete entertainment experience. The Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 90, from a legendary brand with over 95 years of innovation in sound, combines audio engineering expertise with a design that seamlessly blends aesthetics and functionality. It is a key component of this collaboration, integrated with LG's MAGNIT display and supported by Ingram Micro's expert installation and service, elevating the standard of home entertainment.”

Mr. Porntep Vacharamnuay, Managing Director of Ingram Micro (Thailand) Ltd., said, “This collaboration marks a significant elevation in premium entertainment solutions. As a leading global technology company in IT ecosystem and AI solutions, Ingram Micro is excited to be part of presenting this premium entertainment solution. We offer comprehensive installation services, covering both hardware and software for display systems, with expert teams providing consultation, system planning, installation, and after-sales service to ensure customers receive a seamless experience, aligning with the premium standards of both LG and Bang & Olufsen.”

This premium home theater solution features the LG MAGNIT display, utilizing the latest Micro LED technology and offering customizable sizing, delivering 4K clarity with AI-powered image enhancement. It is paired with Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 90 speakers, providing powerful sound with 8,200 watts per pair, featuring 7 tweeters, 7 mid-range speakers, and 4 woofers. Beam Width Control technology ensures precise sound direction, and Active Room Compensation adapts the audio to the room's acoustics. Ingram Micro's expert team provides comprehensive installation and system management for an ideal ultra-luxury entertainment experience.

For more information, please contact the LG Information Center at 02-057-5757, or visit the LG Thailand Official Line account @lgthailand. Stay up to date with the latest news on the LG Global Facebook page and the lg_thailand Instagram account.