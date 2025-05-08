LG Premium TV Displays Redefine Art Viewing at Woof Pack Projects

Bangkok, 8 May 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in display innovation, has partnered with Woof Pack Projects, a leading art space and creative hub in the heart of Bangkok, to introduce a new dimension in art viewing through premium display innovation. The showcase features LG's flagship 97-inch 4K OLED evo TV, offering an unprecedented art viewing experience through its largest display. The exhibition also includes the sophisticated OLED Posé, designed to harmonize with the gallery's artistic displays, and the innovative StanbyME, a moveable screen that provides flexible positioning and presentation options. The gallery, located in Sala Daeng Soi 1, will host exhibitions of artworks and photographs by leading artists through high-quality displays.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, president of LG Electronics (Thailand), said, "LG emphasizes aesthetics in all our products, as evidenced by designs that unite style with functionality. Our display innovation not only delivers crystal-clear, lifelike images but also captures the subtle nuances of artwork in their entirety - from color dimensions to light and shadow details that artists meticulously create. Our collaboration with Woof Pack Projects, a creative community that combines art space and event venues, presents an excellent opportunity to showcase art through display technology that reimagines the art viewing experience. We are delighted to partner with Woof Pack Projects in utilizing our premium display innovation to create an enhanced art viewing experience.”

Mr. Jay Spencer, founder of Woof Pack Projects & START, said, "Woof Pack Projects strives to make art accessible to audiences without boundaries. Our partnership with LG represents a significant step in expanding how we present art - from digital art and photography to multimedia works - through display technology that brings artworks to life. Our creative space welcomes everyone passionate about art, whether they're artists, designers, or creative enthusiasts, to share perspectives and find inspiration together."

Woof Pack Projects recently featured art through LG displays at Bangkok Design Week 2025, presenting 'Next-Gen Visions Reframing Tomorrow' with positive response. Building on this success, Woof Pack Projects will unveil its next innovative showcase, the START Open House & Exhibition, from May 5-11, 2025. START serves as a new creative arts hub focused on nurturing next-generation artists, designers, and creative professionals by bridging education, creative industries, and art industry experts. The event will showcase artworks through LG's innovative displays and host workshops enabling participants to learn directly from industry experts. Throughout 2025, Woof Pack Projects and LG will continue to create special programs, reinforcing their position as a creative space where art and technology seamlessly converge.

Visitors can experience art through LG's innovative TV technology at Woof Pack Projects, located in Sala Daeng Soi 1, easily accessible via Exit 2 of Lumphini MRT station. The gallery is open daily from 10am-6pm. For updates on Woof Pack Projects' activities and events, visit www.woofpackbangkok.com or follow Woof Pack on Facebook. Those interested in the LG TV models showcased at the gallery, as well as other TV products in LG's lineup, can find more information at https://www.lg.com/th/tv-soundbars/oled-evo or contact LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. For the latest updates, follow LG Global on Facebook and @lg_thailand on Instagram.