LG Builds a Healthier Culture with 'Running Crew' 

Bangkok, 10 June 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) is empowering its employees to embrace a healthier lifestyle with the launch of the "LG Running Crew" program. This initiative embodies the company's "Life's Good" philosophy by creating a wellness-focused activity that resonates with modern professionals seeking balance between career and personal fulfillment.

The LG Running Crew program is an integral part of LG's Human Resource Development (HRD) strategy, aimed at comprehensively enhancing employee capabilities. This initiative aligns with the company's core A.C.E. framework, which guides its operational approach: Aim for Clarity, Conduct with Agility, and Excellence in Process. LG believes that employee well-being is the foundation for producing high-quality work and a critical cornerstone of the organization's sustainable growth.

This program goes beyond being a physical activity; it is designed to inspire and encourage employees to challenge their own limits within a supportive and motivating environment. With the shared goal of participating in the “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG,” scheduled for 15 June 2025, where LG proudly serves as the official main sponsor, the initiative fosters a strong sense of unity and purpose. By working toward this common objective, employees develop both physical and mental resilience, strengthening not only themselves but also the organization as a whole.

Mr. Sunghun Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated, “At LG, we have always placed great importance on the health and well-being of our employees. We believe that when our people are strong both physically and mentally, they are empowered to perform at their best and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. The LG Running Crew program is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth and happiness of our team, hand in hand with the development of our organization.”

For LG, “Life’s Good” is more than just a marketing slogan. It is a core philosophy deeply embedded in our corporate culture. It serves as a source of inspiration for both employees and consumers to pursue meaningful lives, embrace optimism, and contribute to a more sustainable future. With this in mind, LG is dedicated to cultivating a workplace that is enjoyable, empowering, and fulfilling—one that adds lasting value to the professional journey of every employee. This vision resonates strongly with the aspirations of the new generation, who seek not only career growth but also meaningful experiences and genuine purpose in their everyday work and lives.

