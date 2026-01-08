Bangkok, 8 January 2026 – LG Subscribe has partnered with the Asa Ma Yiam Project (Volunteer Outreach Initiative) of The Mirror Foundation to enhance the quality of life for single-mother families. The initiative, which is a part of LG Subscribe’s 1st anniversary milestone campaign, involves donating high-performance LG home appliances and providing expert care services, valued at 750,000 baht. This project aims to transform homes into more comfortable and pleasant living spaces, not only offering tangible relief from household expenses but also promoting a sustainable improvement in their quality of life through expert care services and long-term warranty for the home appliances. The campaign is set to ultimately bring a meaningful life change to these families, aligning with LG's commitment to delivering innovation for a better life, encapsulated by its "Life's Good" slogan

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “On the occasion of LG Subscribe's one-year anniversary in Thailand last October, we partnered with The Mirror Foundation through their Asa Ma Yiam Project to provide assistance to vulnerable groups, specifically focusing on single-mother families who often face unique burdens and challenges. Guided by the principle of addressing the specific needs of each household, the project meticulously surveyed and allocated essential home appliances to ensure they precisely met the families' requirements and provided maximum benefit. That said, through this home makeover project, we not only provide products, but our support also extends to include professional care and maintenance services from expert technicians and long-term warranties. This not only helps reduce long-term expenses but also provides peace of mind in appliance usage, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life for these families. This initiative truly reflects LG's unwavering commitment to creating a better life, in line with our 'Life's Good' slogan.”

Ms. Ladda Panyawicha, Manager of The Mirror Foundation

Ms. Ladda Panyawicha, Manager of The Mirror Foundation, commented, “Through the fieldwork carried out by the Mirror Foundation's Asa Ma Yiam Project team, whose mission is to reach, support, and deliver essential aid to vulnerable communities, we have observed many families in urgent need of fundamental housing and living assistance. This includes the elderly, bedridden patients, and single-mother families – a group that LG has specifically focused on and supported in this initiative. As a representative of The Mirror Foundation, we are delighted to collaborate with LG to provide precise and impactful assistance to those who truly need it. The provision of high-quality home appliances coupled with expert maintenance services from LG is a vital component that will not only help create improved home environments but also offer convenience, reduce financial burdens, and tangibly elevate the daily quality of life for each family. We are confident that this support will bring peace of mind and provide significant encouragement for them to move forward with strength.”

This strategic collaboration between LG Subscribe and The Mirror Foundation's Asa Ma Yiam Project extends beyond mere product donation; it reflects a deep commitment to fostering a sustainable Thai society by providing a comprehensive care package for single-parent families, including after-sales service and an extended 5-year warranty on the home appliances. This in-depth support primarily aims to transform existing homes into more comfortable spaces and instill long-term peace of mind, ultimately leading to an improved overall quality of life.

For more information about LG Subscribe, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/subscribe/ or contact LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. Stay updated with the latest news on LG Global Facebook fan page and lg_thailand Instagram.