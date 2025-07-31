Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTU LG POWER COOL รุ่น ISC10E

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTU LG POWER COOL รุ่น ISC10E

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTU LG POWER COOL รุ่น ISC10E

ISC10E.TD1
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • หน้าจอ LED Smart Display บอกอุณหภูมิของแอร์
  • Pre Filter กรองและดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่
  • Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติ
  • Real Copper คอยล์ทองแดงแท้ ให้คุณมั่นใจเรื่องความทนทาน
  • สารทำความเย็น น้ำยา R32
รูปภาพแสดงการกรองอากาศที่มีตัวกรองเบื้องต้นอยู่ด้านบน มีส่วนวงกลมขยายที่แสดงให้เห็นว่ามีการดักจับฝุ่นไว้ในตัวกรองขั้นต้น

Pre-Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่เนื่องจากเป็นด่านชั้นแรก

เครื่องปรับอากาศ มีวงกลมแสดงให้เห็นท่อทองแดงด้านใน

Real Copper

ใช้ท่อทองแดงเพื่อให้ได้อุณภูมิคงที่ และคงทน

ให้อุณภูมิที่คงที่และทนต่อการกัดกร่อน

เป่าลมภายในเพื่อลดความชื้น และกำจัดฝุ่น ด้วย Auto Cleaning ที่ทำความสะอาดเครื่อง ตามที่แสดงให้เห็นด้วยแสงไฟที่สว่างภายใน
Auto Cleaning

การทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ

ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง
รูปภาพแสดงการกรองอากาศที่มี Smart Display

Smart Display

แสดงอุณภูมิการตั้งค่าบนเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ตัวเลขขนาดใหญ่เมองเห็นได้ง่าย

รูปภาพแสดงแอร์ และเครื่องหมาย R32

น้ำยาแอร์

เลือกใช้น้ำยาแอร์ R32
ที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม

เพื่อโลกของวเราที่ยั่งยืน

ขนาด

ISC10E.TD1.EATH.TH.C

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ติดผนัง

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทำความเย็น

  • การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ขึ้นและลง)

    ใช่

  • 4 ทิศทาง

    ขึ้น-ลง

  • กำลังในการทำความเย็น

    ใช่

บาร์โค้ด

  • บาร์โค้ด

    8806084260031

การทำตามข้อกำหนด

  • เดือนที่เปิดตัว (YYYY-MM)

    2024-02

  • ชื่อรุ่นผลิตภัณฑ์

    S3-Q09TZAAA

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์ & ชื่อรุ่น

    Inverter S3-Q09TZAAA

ความสะดวก

  • รีสตาร์ทอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

  • โหมดพัดลม

    ใช่

  • แจ้งเตือนทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง

    ไม่ระบุ

  • สวิตช์ปุ่มเปิดหน้าเครื่อง

    ใช่

  • การตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวของคน

    ไม่ระบุ

  • เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

    ใช่

  • เปิด/ปิดการทำงานอัตโนมัติ(24 ชม.)

    ใช่

  • รีโมทคอนโทรล

    ใช่

  • การทำงานอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

  • การควบคุมด้วยเสียง (อุปกรณ์ภายนอก)

    ไม่ระบุ

การลดความชื้น

  • เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจความชื้น

    ไม่ระบุ

  • การลดความชื้น

    ใช่

การออกแบบ

  • สี(ตัวเครื่อง)

    สีขาว

  • สี(ช่องลมบานสวิง)

    สีขาว

  • จอแสดงผล

    88ฮิคดัน

การประหยัดพลังงาน

  • การควบคุมพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่ระบุ

  • การตรวจสอบพลังงาน

    ไม่ระบุ

  • การประหยัดพลังงาน(ทำความเย็น)

    ใช่

  • ICA (ควบคุมกระแสไฟ)

    ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรอง

  • แผ่นกรองป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้

    ไม่ระบุ

  • แผ่นกรองฝุ่นละเอียด

    ไม่ระบุ

  • แผ่นกรองขั้นต้น

    ใช่

ทั่วไป

  • ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

    777x250x201

  • กำลังทำความเย็นที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

    2600

  • การใช้พลังงานสำหรับการทำความเย็นที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

    737

  • ระบบแอร์ HVAC

    ใบรับรองจากต้นทาง

  • น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(กก.)

    7.2

  • ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

    787x498x290

  • น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(กก.)

    20.5

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ติดผนัง

  • ประเภทสินค้า ย่อย

    อินเวอร์เตอ

  • แรงดันไฟเข้าที่กำหนด(โวลต์, เฮิรตซ์)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • ประเภทสารทำความเย็น

    R32

  • เสียง(ทำความเย็น) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 43 / 39 / 34 / 32

  • เสียง(ทำความร้อน) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

ความสะอาด

  • ไล่ความชื้นในแผงคอยล์เย็นอัตโนมัติ

    ใช่

ยูนิตภายนอก

  • ชื่อรุ่นยูนิตภายนอก

    S3UQ09TZAAA.DXWALTH

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

