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เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS60GHWG0 ฟรี Pre-Filter Pet

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS60GHWG0 ฟรี Pre-Filter Pet

AS60GHWG0.PFPAA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS60GHWG0 ฟรี Pre-Filter Pet AS60GHWG0.PFPAA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit(AS60GHWG0)
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองด้านหน้า
มุมมองด้านบน
เทียบ LG PuriCare 360
กรอง
กรอง
กรอง
กรอง
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
มิติ
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS60GHWG0 ฟรี Pre-Filter Pet AS60GHWG0.PFPAA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit(AS60GHWG0)
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองด้านหน้า
มุมมองด้านบน
เทียบ LG PuriCare 360
กรอง
กรอง
กรอง
กรอง
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
ภาพวิถีชีวิต
มิติ

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ยังฟอกอากาศได้อย่างทรงพลัง
  • ครอบคลุมห้องขนาด 61 ตร.ม. 470 ลูกบาศเมตร/ชม.
  • ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน กรองฝุ่น PM2.5 และสารก่อภูมิแพ้
  • เสียงเงียบเพียง 25 เดซิเบล ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน
  • ควบคุมการทำงานได้อย่างสมาร์ทด้วย LG ThinQ™
เพิ่มเติม
Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit(AS60GHWG0)

AS60GHWG0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit รุ่น AS60GHWG0
มุมมองด้านหน้า

PFPAAA01.ASTD

Pre-Filter Pet สำหรับเครื่องฟอกอากาศ 360 ° ทุกซีรีย์ เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดกลิ่นแอมโมเนียได้ถึง 39.6%

*ภาพสินค้าใช้เพื่อประกอบการโฆษณาเท่านั้น รายละเอียดอาจแตกต่างจากสินค้าจริง

ดูสิว่าเราดูแลคุณอย่างไร

*วิดีโอนี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น รายละเอียดบริการและขั้นตอนอาจแตกต่างกันตามประเภทสินค้า

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*ค่าบริการและระยะเวลา Subscribe แตกต่างกันไปตามประเภทสินค้า

*รายละเอียดบริการ Subscribe และค่าบริการ จะแตกต่างกันตามประเภทสินค้าและเงื่อนไขสัญญา

*กรรมสิทธิ์ในตัวสินค้ายังคงเป็นของบริษัทตลอดระยะเวลาสัญญา โดยมีระยะเวลาสัญญาขั้นต่ำ 5 ปี

*การให้บริการเปลี่ยนอะไหล่ และการให้บริการดูแลถึงบ้าน อาจแตกต่างกันตามประเภทสินค้า

*การรับประกันขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขของสัญญา และครอบคลุมเฉพาะสินค้าที่ Subscribe เท่านั้น โดยจะไม่ครอบคลุมความเสียหายที่เกิดจากความประมาทของผู้ใช้งาน

*การยกเลิกสัญญาก่อนกำหนดอาจมีค่าปรับหรือค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม

ข้อมูลสินค้าโดยรวม

ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

หน้าจอแสดงคุณภาพอากาศ

หน้าจอแสดงคุณภาพอากาศ

ดูแลอากาศให้คุณได้อย่างสมาร์ท

ดูแลอากาศให้คุณได้อย่าง

ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

มอบอากาศสะอาดให้บ้านของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ช่วยปกป้องคุณจากภูมิแพ้ ช่วยลดแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่นละเอียด สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแม้แต่ก๊าซที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ

มอบอากาศสะอาดให้บ้านของคุณ

มั่นใจกับอากาศบริสุทธิ์ด้วยระบบกรองหลายชั้น

ระบบการกรองหลายชั้นดักจับและกำจัดอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ได้ 99.9%1)

ให้บ้านของคุณสะอาดไร้แบคทีเรีย

ปกป้องครอบครัวของคุณด้วย Ionizer2) ช่วยลดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายในอากาศ

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

ลงตัวกับทุกมุมบ้าน ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ได้มากกว่าเดิม

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PurCare มาในดีไซน์ที่กะทัดรัดทำให้ใช้งานได้ทุกที่และช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดแม้ใช้งานในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่

มอบอากาศสะอาด 360 องศา

ให้มีแต่อากาศสะอาดรอบตัวคุณ

LG PuriCare™ ฟอกอากาศ 360˚ รอบตัวคุณ
ไม่ว่าจะอยู่มุมไหน หรือวางเครื่องฟอกอากาศไว้ที่ใดในห้อง

เซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะและตัวบ่งชี้

ดูคุณภาพอากาศได้ง่ายๆผ่านแสงไฟ

ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็วผ่านสีของแสงไฟ ตามระบบตรวจจับเซ็นเซอร์ PM 1.0

*เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare™ จะตรวจจับสภาพอากาศภายในอาคารโดยอัตโนมัติและบอกคุณภาพอากาศผ่านตัวบ่งชี้ที่ด้านบนของตัวเครื่องผ่าน 4 สี: แดง ส้ม เหลือง หรือเขียว สีแดงหมายถึงคุณภาพอากาศที่แย่ที่สุด และสีเขียวหมายถึงคุณภาพอากาศที่ดีที่สุด

ละเอียดอ่อนเป็นพิเศษสำหรับอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก

เซ็นเซอร์ PM 1.0 ตรวจจับสิ่งปนเปื้อนที่มองไม่เห็นด้วยตาเปล่า

ดูคุณภาพอากาศในบ้านของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

ระบบเซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะจะแสดงคุณภาพอากาศโดยรวมที่ด้านบนของเครื่อง สามารถตรวจสอบได้ทั้งกลิ่นและฝุ่นละออง

*ภาพสินค้าเพื่อการโฆษณาเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ดูแลอากาศให้คุณได้อย่างสมาร์ท

ควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศได้ง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™

ใช้งาน LG ThinQ™ เพื่อเปิด LG PuriCare™ ได้จากทุกที่ เพื่อให้อากาศสะอาดรอครอบครัวของคุณอยู่ที่บ้าน แม้ในวันที่มีฝุ่นเยอะ

ควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศได้ง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™

*LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ™

LG Subscribe คืออะไร ?

ทางเลือกใหม่ที่จะให้คุณสามารถเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ได้อย่างง่ายดายแบบรายเดือน พร้อมรับบริการดูแลรักษาโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญจาก LG

และประกันสินค้า* ตลอดอายุสัญญา เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์กับไลฟ์สไตล์ และใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจในเรื่องความปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น

*ประกันสินค้าตลอดระยะเวลาสัญญา: ความผิดปกติหรือความเสียหายที่เกิดจากภัยพิบัติทางธรรมชาติจะไม่รวมอยู่ในขอบเขตการรับประกัน

รวมถึงความเสียหายที่เกิดจากที่เกิดจากความประมาทหรือการใช้งานแบบผิดวิธีของทางลูกค้า และหากไม่ชำระค่าเช่ารายเดือนตามกำหนด การรับประกันจะสิ้นสุดลงโดยอัตโนมัติ

3 ข้อดีที่น่าสนใจของบริการ LG Subscribe

01
วางแผนง่ายลดภาระทางการเงิน

เพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการใช้จ่าย สามารถเลือกจ่ายเป็นรายเดือนแบบง่าย ๆ แทนการจ่ายเงินก้อนใหญ่ในครั้งเดียว

02
ขยายระยะเวลารับประกันสินค้า

การรับประกันเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าปกติจะอยู่ที่ 1 - 2 ปี แต่บริการ LG Subscribe มอบสิทธิประโยชน์ในการรับประกันนาน 5 - 7 ปี

03
ช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญบริการถึงบ้าน

บริการซ่อมบำรุง เปลี่ยนอะไหล่ และดูแลอย่างต่อเนื่อง เพื่ออายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนานและรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานให้ได้ตามมาตรฐาน และถูกสุขอนามัยที่สุด

บริการดูแลเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

เราดูแลครบวงจรตั้งแต่การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองไปจนถึงทำความสะอาดในจุดที่ดูแลรักษายาก ให้คุณได้สูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์แบบไม่ต้องกังวล

เปลี่ยนและทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

บริการทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง เพื่อให้แผ่นกรองสามารถคงประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

 

• การเปลี่ยนตัวกรองที่ซับซ้อนจะถูกเปลี่ยนทุกๆ 12 เดือน และตัวกรองแบบละเอียดพิเศษจะถูกเปลี่ยนทุกๆ 12 เดือน

• รอบการเปลี่ยนอาจแตกต่งกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับตัวกรองและผลิตภัณฑ์

ทำความสะอาด Clean Booster

บริการแยกชิ้นส่วน Clean Booster และทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง เพื่อให้คุณสูดอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้เต็มที่

 

• มีการตรวจสอบ Clean Booster ปีละครั้ง

ตรวจสอบเซ็นเซอร์วัดคณุภาพอากาศ

ตรวจสอบ/จัดการเซ็นเซอร์ฝุ่นเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดเหมาะสม

บริการหลังการขาย

มอบบริการและประกันสินค้าตลอดอายุสัญญา

 

• จำกัดเฉพาะลูกค้าที่ซื้อสินค้าแบบ Subscribe เท่านั้นและไม่ครอบคลุมกรณีสินค้าเสียหายจากความประมาทของลูกค้า

วิธีการดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเอง

คุณสามารถดูแลสินค้าด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

จัดส่งตัวกรองตามรอบการใช้งาน

เปลี่ยนตัวกรองได้อย่างง่ายดายเมื่อถึงกำหนด

ตรวจเช็คตัวกรองด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

สเปคทั่วไป

สี

ขาว

CADR (CMH)

483

CADR (CMM)

8.05

พื้นที่ที่แนะนำ (㎡)

61

จอแสดงผล (วิธีการ)

LED + ปุ่มสัมผัส

ระดับพลังงาน

มาตรฐานพลังงานที่ไม่จำเป็น

ดีไซน์ภายนอก

ไม่มี

ประเภทมอเตอร์พัดลม

มอเตอร์ BLDC

ระดับเสียง (สูง / ต่ำ, เดซิเบล)

53 / 25

กำลังไฟฟ้าเข้า (W)

41

แหล่งจ่ายไฟ (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

อุปกรณ์เสริม

Moving Wheel

ไม่มี

ใบรับรอง/รางวัล

[ST11] ใบรอบรอง BAF

ใช่

มาตรฐานรับรอง

จากประเทศ

จีน

เดือนที่เปิดตัว (ปี-เดือน)

2023-02

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์ (ชื่อรุ่น)

AS60GHWG0.ABAE

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ - กว้างxสูงxลึก (มม.)

315 x 511 x 315

ขนาดบรรจุภัณฑ์ - กว้างxสูงxลึก (มม.)

411 x 591 x 411

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

6.75

น้ำหนัก_ค่าจัดส่ง (กก.)

8.05

น้ำหนัก สุทธิ (กรัม)

6700

ฟีเจอร์

ฟอกอากาศ 360˚

ใช่

ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

ใช่

โหมดพัดลม / ระดับการฟอกอากาศ

5 ระดับ (อัตโนมัติ/ต่ำ/กลาง/สูง/เทอร์โบ)

แจ้งเตือนเปลี่ยน ฟิลเตอร์

ใช่

ไอออไนเซอร์

มี

ไฟสร้างบรรยากาศ

ไม่มี

จอแสดงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

ใช่

โหมดสัตว์เลี้ยง

ไม่มี

ระบบควบคุมด้วยรีโมท

ไม่มี

เซ็นเซอร์

ฝุ่นละออง (PM1.0) / แก๊ส

โหมดการนอนหลับ

ใช่

ตัวบ่งชี้อัจฉริยะ (คุณภาพอากาศ)

4 ขั้นตอน (แย่มาก→ดี) แดง/ส้ม/เหลือง/เขียว

Standby Power(Below 1W)

ไม่มี

UVnano

ไม่มี

UWB Sensor

ไม่มี

คำแนะนำด้วยเสียง

ไม่มี

แผ่นกรอง

ฟิลเตอร์ฟอกอากาศ

แผ่นกรอง HEPA+ แผ่นกรองกำจัดกลิ่นรบกวน

เกรดแผ่นกรอง

H13

สมาร์ทฟีเจอร์

การตรวจสอบอายุการใช้งานตัวกรอง

ใช่

อัตโนมัติ เปิด / ปิด

ใช่

สถานะ AQI / รายงาน

ไม่มี

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