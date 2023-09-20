About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

gn-b202sqbb

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-B202SQBB ขนาด 6.6 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor

Front view
ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน
Smart Inverter Compressor

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลนานถึง 10 ปี

*รับประกัน 10 ปีสำหรับ Smart Inverter Compressor (เฉพาะชิ้นส่วนเท่านั้น).

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

ตู้เย็นระบบกระจายลมทั่วทิศทาง

ระบบกระจายลมเย็นหลายทิศทาง

ระบบกระจายลมเย็นหลายทิศทาง ช่วยให้ความเย็นกระจายไปทั่วทั้งตู้ เย็นเร็วทันใจ ช่วยให้อาหารแล้วเครื่องดื่มภายในตู้เย็นได้รับความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึง
ช่องใส่ผักภายในตู้เย็น

ช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่

ด้วยขนาดช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่ ให้คุณเก็บผัก และผลไม้ได้มากขึ้น พร้อมทั้งคงความสดของผัก ผลไม้ในช่องแช่อีกด้วย

*อ้างอิงผลจากรุ่น GM-B302G

ตู้เย็นช่องแช่ระบบ Moist Balance Crisper

Moist Balance Crisper™

ช่องแช่แบบ Moist Balance CrisperTM ช่วยคงระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผัก ซึ่งด้านบนช่องแช่ผักจะมีลักษณะเหมือนรังผึ้ง เอาไว้กักเก็บหมดน้ำไม่ให้ตกลงมาโดนอาหารที่แช่อยู่ จึงช่วยคงความสด และความชุ่มชื้นให้กับผักผลไม้ได้ยาวนาน
ชั้นวางบริเวณประตูของตู้เย็น

ชั้นวางบริเวณประตูปรับระดับความสูงได้

ชั้นวางของบริเวณประตูสามารถปรับระดับความสูงได้ ช่วยให้คุณสามารถแช่ขวดน้ำ หรืออาหารที่มีความสูงต่างกันไปได้ง่ายๆ

*อ้างอิงจากรุ่น GM-B302G /
ความสูง 355มม. เมื่อปรับชั้นวางในตำแหน่งต่ำสุด

ระบบส่องสว่างภายใน LED

ระบบส่องสว่างภายใน LED

Smart Diagnosis™ เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วในการแก้ไขปัญหาของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า เพียงโทรไปที่ศูนย์บริการของแอลจี และวางโทรศัพท์ไว้ใกล้ๆกับจุด Smart Diagnosis™ ซึ่งจะมีการส่งเสียงสัญญาณเฉพาะ ทำให้ศูนย์บริการทราบถึงปัญหา และสามารถแจ้งวิธีแก้ไขให้แก่ลูกค้าได้ทันที

