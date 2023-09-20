About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องอบผ้า ความจุ 8 กก. รุ่น RD08NHP5W ระบบ Heat Pump

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

RD08NHP5W

มุมมองด้านหน้า

มีเครื่องอบผ้าอยู่บนพื้นหลังของพ่อและลูกสาวที่ยิ้มแย้ม

LG เครื่องอบแห้งแบบ Heat Pump เพื่อการดูแลที่ยั่งยืน

ใช้ชีวิตสู่มาตรฐานใหม่แห่งความสะดวกสบายและการอบแห้งเพื่อสุขภาพ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

Heat Pump

เพลิดเพลินกับการอบแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยนด้วย Heat Pump

อบผ้าแห้งด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ อ่อนโยนต่อเสื้อผ้า

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับลักษณะของเสื้อผ้า.

แสดงระยะเวลาในการอบแห้งแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละเนื้อผ้า

Sensor Dry

การอบแห้งที่เหมาะสมที่สุดในการใช้ครั้งแรก

อบผ้าแห้งอย่างดีในครั้งแรกด้วย Sensor Dry ซึ่งเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้นจะปรับเวลาการอบแห้งให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ

*ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมที่แท้จริงของคุณ

มีเครื่องหมาย 'สารทำความเย็น R290'

Refrigerant R290

เครื่องอบผ้า LG ที่ใช้สารทำความเย็น R290 มีศักยภาพไม่ทำให้เกิดภาวะโลกร้อนต่ำกว่า R134a*

*ศักยภาพในการทำให้เกิดภาวะโลกร้อน : R290:3, R134a:1340

การออกแบบที่สวยงามและหรูหรา

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าจัดเรียงขนานกัน

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า

มีเครื่องอบผ้าที่มองเห็นประตูได้

ประตู

ภายใน แผงเครื่องเป่าจะขยายใหญ่ขึ้น

แผงควบคุม

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

RD08NHP5W

คุณลักษณะเด่น

สีตัวเครื่อง

ขาว

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x850x610

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

มี

Auto Cleaning Condenser

ไม่มี

ประตูสลับได้

ไม่มี

ระบบจับคู่อัจฉริยะ

ไม่มี

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

ความจุ

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

มี

ประเภทจอแสดงผล

LED

ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

ไม่มี

ไฟตัวเลข

มี

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

ไม่มี

ระบบจับคู่อัจฉริยะ

ไม่มี

การติดตามพลังงาน

ไม่มี

ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

ไม่มี

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่มี

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่มี

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x850x610

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

48

ตัวเลือก/อุปกรณ์เสริม

ความเข้ากันได้ LG TWINWash

ไม่มี

คุณสมบัติ

Sensor Dry

ไม่มี

6 Motion DD

ไม่มี

AI DD

ไม่มี

Auto Cleaning Condenser

ไม่มี

Auto Restart

ไม่มี

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

ไม่มี

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

มี

ตัวกรองใยผ้า 2 ชั้น

มี

ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

ไม่มี

ตัวบ่งชี้น้ำหมด

ไม่มี

สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

มี

ประเภทแหล่งความร้อน

ไม่มี

มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

ไม่มี

Inverter Motor

ไม่มี

ขาปรับระดับได้

ไม่มี

LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่มี

ประตูสลับได้

ไม่มี

Steam

ไม่มี

TrueSteam

ไม่มี

ประเภท

เครื่องอบผ้า

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

ลดรอยยับ

มี

เสียงเตือน เปิด/ปิด

มี

ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

มี

Condenser Care

ไม่มี

สิ้นสุดเวลาทำงาน

มี

Drum Care

ไม่มี

ไฟด้านในถัง

มี

ระดับการอบแห้ง

มี

รายการโปรด

ไม่มี

ลดเวลา

ไม่มี

เพิ่มเวลา

ไม่มี

อบโดยใช้ชั้นวาง

ไม่มี

ควบคุมระยะไกล

ไม่มี

Steam

ไม่มี

ตั้งเวลาอบแห้ง

มี

Wi-Fi

ไม่มี

ลดรอยยับ

มี

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง

ขาว

ประเภทประตู

ฝาหน้า

โปรแกรม

[DR]AI Dry

ไม่มี

[DR]Allergy Care (dryer)

ไม่มี

กำจัดฝุ่นบนเครื่องนอน

ไม่มี

ผ้าชิ้นใหญ่

ไม่มี

อบโดยไม่ใช้ลมร้อน

ไม่มี

ผ้าฝ้าย

มี

ผ้าฝ้าย+

ไม่มี

ผ้าบอบบาง

มี

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

ไม่มี

ดูแลเสื้อหนาวให้นุ่มฟู

ไม่มี

ชุดเครื่องนอน

มี

ผ้าที่ไม่ต้องรีด

ไม่มี

ผ้ายีนส์

ไม่มี

ผ้าทั่วไป

มี

อบด่วน

มี (34 นาที)

อบโดยใช้ชั้นวาง

ไม่มี

ดับกลิ่น

ไม่มี

ถนอมผิว

ไม่มี

อบด่วน 30 นาที

ไม่มี

ชุดกีฬา

มี

[DR]Steam Hygiene

มี

ขจัดรอยยับ/กลิ่นอับ

มี

ผ้าขนหนู

มี

อบด้วยลมร้อนทั่วไป

ไม่มี

ผ้าขนสัตว์

มี

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.