We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart TV 4K UHD
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD Smart TV
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้มีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
4K UHD, การรับชมที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยความละเอียดสูงพิเศษ
4K UHD, การรับชมที่มีชีวิตชีวาด้วยความละเอียดสูงพิเศษ
ThinQ AI, ถ้าคุณคิดว่าคุณรู้สมาร์ท? ลองคิดใหม่อีกครั้ง
ThinQ AI, ถ้าคุณคิดว่าตัวเองฉลาดพอ ลองคิดใหม่อีกครั้ง
* รูปภาพอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของฟีเจอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศ
เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ
เสริมแต่งความงามให้กับด้านในของคุณ
HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์
HGiG, ดื่มด่ำกับเกมอย่างเต็มอารมณ์
ประสบการณ์การรับชมกีฬาสุดเร้าใจ
ประสบการณ์การรับชมกีฬาสุดเร้าใจ
นำเอาโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ในบ้านคุณ
นำเอาโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ในบ้านคุณ
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
-
360 nit
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Perfect Black
-
-
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
-
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Ready
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
มี
-
Dolby Atmos
-
-
-
การซิงค์เสียงของ LG
-
มี
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
มี
-
Sound Mode Share
-
มี
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
-
-
WOW Orchestra
-
-
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
-
-
สายไฟ
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
มี
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
-
-
HGIG Mode
-
มี
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
-
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
-
-
AI Brightness Control
-
มี
-
AI Genre Selection
-
-
-
AI Picture
-
-
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
-
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
มี
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
มี
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
-
-
Motion
-
-
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Always Ready
-
-
-
Amazon Alexa
-
-
-
Art Gallery
-
-
-
Family Settings
-
มี
-
Full Web Browser
-
มี
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
-
-
Home Hub
-
-
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Ready
-
LG Channels
-
-
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Ready
-
Multi View
-
-
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Room to Room Share
-
-
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
-
-
Sports Alert
-
มี
-
ThinQ
-
มี
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
มี
-
Who.Where.What?
-
-
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
มี
-
Works with Apple Home
-
มี
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
สล็อต CI
-
1ea
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
2ea
-
Headphone output
-
-
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
มี
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1360 x 835 x 175 mm
-
Packaging Weight
-
19.4 kg
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1244 x 783 x 235 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
1127 x 235 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand (Kg)
-
14.3 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand (Kg)
-
14.4 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 300 มม.
-
แหล่งจ่ายไฟ (โวลต์, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
การใช้พลังงานขณะสแตนด์บาย
-
ต่ำกว่า 0.5W
-
Gray Scale
-
มี
-
High Contrast
-
มี
-
Invert Colors
-
มี
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์