About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Interactive Digital Board

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Interactive Digital Board

65TR3BG-B

Interactive Digital Board

(2)

การโต้ตอบที่แท้จริงเพื่อการรวมผู้คนให้อยู่ด้วยกัน

เมื่อคุณครูทำเครื่องหมายต่าง ๆ ในเครื่อง TR3BG เครื่องหมายนั้นจะแสดงบนหน้าจออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของนักเรียนในเวลาเดียวกัน

* 65 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้คุณทำความเข้าใจ และอาจมีความแตกต่างในการใช้งานจริง

ประสบการณ์สัมผัสและเขียนที่แท้จริง

Multi Touch และการเขียน

รุ่น TR3BG สามารถใช้จุด Multi Touch ได้สูงสุด 20 จุด ฟังก์ชันนี้ช่วยให้ประสบการณ์เขียนกระดานดูมีชีวิตชีวาและทำให้การร่วมมือต่าง ๆ ง่ายมากยิ่งขึ้น

เด็ก ๆ สามคนกำลังวาดบนจอ TR3BG พร้อมกัน

หน้าจอแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนและมือถือของครูกำลังแชร์อยู่บนจอแสดงผล
การเชื่อมต่อและแชร์ที่ง่ายดาย

ScreenShare Pro อัปเกรด

ด้วย ScreenShare Pro ที่มีการอัปเกรดใหม่ซึ่งช่วยแสดงหน้าจอที่แชร์ได้สูงสุดหกหน้าจอหรือไฟล์ในหน้าจอแบบเรียลไทม์ จึงเป็นการยกระดับการใช้งานด้วยการให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแชร์ Chromecast ในเครือข่ายเดียวกันโดยไม่ต้องใช้แอปพลิเคชันใด ๆ
ครูกำลังสอนเด็กนักเรียน และหน้าจอบนจอแสดงผลกำลังแชร์ไปยังแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนแต่ละคน
การเชื่อมต่อและแชร์ที่ง่ายดาย

Air Class

Air Class รองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับนักเรียนได้สูงสุด 30 คน และสามารถจัดการประชุมแบบโต้ตอบสำหรับอุปกรณ์มือถือทุกเครื่องที่อยู่ในเครือข่ายเดียวกัน ซึ่งสามารถใช้งานเครื่องมือได้อย่างหลากหลาย เช่น การลงคะแนนเสียง การตอบคำถาม และการแชร์ข้อความโครงการ
ฟังก์ชันจัดการพลังงานจอแสดงผลเพื่อใช้ในการจัดการพลังงานให้มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

DPM (การจัดการพลังงานจอแสดงผล)

เมื่อเปิดใช้งานฟังก์ชัน DPM จอแสดงผลสามารถกำหนดให้เปิดได้ เมื่อมีสัญญาณอินพุต ซึ่งเป็นการเปิดใช้งานการจัดการพลังงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
วิชาเขียนแบบทางวิศวกรรมด้วยเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบของ TR3BG ที่ใช้ฟังก์ชันเลิกทำและทำใหม่
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

การอัปเกรดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ

ในโหมดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ ฟังก์ชัน ‘เลิกทำ’ และ ‘ทำใหม่’ ช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์ของผู้ใช้ (เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบสามารถใช้กับแหล่งสัญญาณใด ๆ)
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังค้นหาข้อมูลด้วยการใช้เว็บเบราว์เซอร์
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

เว็บเบราว์เซอร์

รุ่น TR3BG รองรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์ใน Android OS ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถค้นหาเว็บได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว โดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอก
ชิปของระบบที่มีการผสมผสานกับ Android OS และแอปฟรี
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

ออลอินวัน

รุ่น TR3BG ผสมผสานทั้ง Android OS และแอปฟรีเข้าไปใน SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูง โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพีซี
สล็อต OPS ในตัวช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซึ่งคุณจะสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันได้อย่างหลากหลาย
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

สล็อต OPS ในตัว

รุ่น TR3BG รองรับสล็อต OPS ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณติดตั้งเดสก์ท็อป OPS ไว้ที่ด้านหลังของกระดานดิจิทัลได้อย่างง่ายดายและสะดวกสบายโดยไม่เชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอกให้ยุ่งยาก ซึ่งคุณจะสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันได้อย่างหลากหลาย
เพื่อความปลอดภัย USB จะไม่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับจอแสดงผล
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

USB Block

โหมด USB Block ที่ช่วยรักษาความปลอดภัยและป้องกันข้อมูลจากการถูกคัดลอกไปยังอุปกรณ์ที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตล่วงหน้า ซึ่งมีความจำเป็นต่อการใช้งานในพื้นที่ที่การรักษาความปลอดภัยมีความจำเป็น
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัย

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยช่วยปิดกั้นเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตปรากฏผ่านฟังก์ชันการแชร์หน้าจอในอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ แอปพลิเคชันที่โหลดล่วงหน้าที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการแชร์หน้าจอจะถูกซ่อนออกจากเมนู โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยจะปิดใช้งานตัวเลือกการแชร์หน้าจอสำหรับ SSP (Screen Share Pro) ซึ่งเป็นการช่วยป้องกันการเข้าถึง IDB ของคุณโดยไม่ได้รับอนุญาต

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับการบล็อกเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต

การจับภาพบางส่วน

ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

 

การจับภาพบางส่วน

ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกพื้นที่หน้าจอที่ต้องการเพื่อครอปรูปภาพแล้วจัดเก็บรูปนั้น ๆ ไว้ในหน่วยความจำภายใน นอกจากนี้ TR3BG ยังอนุญาตให้ส่งรูปภาพที่ครอปตัดไปยังอีเมลหรือแอปบันทึกได้โดยตรง

 

การเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ

ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

 

การเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ

TR3BG รองรับบลูทูธเพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ เช่น ลำโพง เมาส์ คีย์บอร์ด ฯลฯ นับว่าเหมาะสำหรับการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมผสมผสาน เพื่อให้การประชุมออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ตลอดจนชั้นเรียนสามารถดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น

 

หน้าจอที่กำลังแสดงเนื้อหาอื่น ๆ ถูกเพิ่มไปยังหน้าจอที่ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังนำเสนอให้ผู้หญิงดู
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

รองรับ PIP

ฟังก์ชัน PIP เปิดใช้งาน IDB ให้แสดงผลเนื้อหาประเภทต่าง ๆ ในขณะที่ยังรับชมเนื้อหาแอนดรอยด์อยู่ ดังนั้นจึงสามารถดูและทำงานหลาย ๆ งานได้ด้วยอินพุตเพิ่มเติม

* ฟังก์ชัน PIP มาในรูปแบบของแอป
* โดยสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นขนาดเฉพาะได้เท่านั้น

พนักงานของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบรุ่น TR3BG ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ต่าง ๆ จากระยะไกล
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

บริการ ConnectedCare แบบเรียลไทม์

บำรุงรักษาอุปกรณ์ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์จาก LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "ConnectedCare" จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

390nit (wo Glass typ), 335nit (wo Glass, min)
350nit (w Glass, typ), 300nit (w Glass min)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Color gamut

NTSC 68%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)

Life time

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)

Output

HDMI Out, Audio Out, Optical Output,Touch USB (2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

Weight(Head)

40Kg

Packed Weight

67.6kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1488 x 897 x 86mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1700 x 1175 x 250mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

16GB

HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

Yes (Slot type)

HW - Power Indicator

Yes

HW - Local Key Operation

Yes

SW - webOS ver.

Android 8.0

SW - Screen Share

Yes (Screenshare pro)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

160W

Max.

289W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 986 BTU/Hr(Max)

DPM

2W↓

Power off

0.5W↓

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Slot)

OPS Power Built In

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

SPECIAL FEATURE

Touch - Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)

Touch - Accuracy

±1.5mm

Touch - Interface

USB2.0

Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Touch - Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Touch - Multi touch point

Max 20 Points

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.