Interactive Digital Board

การโต้ตอบที่แท้จริงเพื่อการรวมผู้คนให้อยู่ด้วยกัน
เมื่อคุณครูทำเครื่องหมายต่าง ๆ ในเครื่อง TR3BG เครื่องหมายนั้นจะแสดงบนหน้าจออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของนักเรียนในเวลาเดียวกัน
* 65 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้คุณทำความเข้าใจ และอาจมีความแตกต่างในการใช้งานจริง
Multi Touch และการเขียน
เด็ก ๆ สามคนกำลังวาดบนจอ TR3BG พร้อมกัน
โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัย
โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับการบล็อกเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต
* ฟังก์ชัน PIP มาในรูปแบบของแอป
* โดยสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นขนาดเฉพาะได้เท่านั้น
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "ConnectedCare" จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
390nit (wo Glass typ), 335nit (wo Glass, min)
350nit (w Glass, typ), 300nit (w Glass min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)
-
Life time
-
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)
-
Output
-
HDMI Out, Audio Out, Optical Output,Touch USB (2)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
40Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
67.6kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1488 x 897 x 86mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1700 x 1175 x 250mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
-
Yes (Slot type)
-
HW - Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
Android 8.0
-
SW - Screen Share
-
Yes (Screenshare pro)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
160W
-
Max.
-
289W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 986 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
-
2W↓
-
Power off
-
0.5W↓
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
-
60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Touch - Accuracy
-
±1.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
-
87%
-
Touch - Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android
(WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Touch - Multi touch point
-
Max 20 Points
-
