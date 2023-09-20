About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Work

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

One:Quick Work

55CT5WJ-B

One:Quick Work

มุมมองด้านหน้าที่มีรูปภาพแบบเต็มจอ (* จำลองรูปภาพหน้าจอ)

ได้รับรางวัลชนะเลิศด้านการออกแบบ

reddot

LG One:Quick Works,

LG One:Quick Works,
จอ All-in-One สำหรับประชุมทางไกล

ทำให้การประชุมออนไลน์คุณราบรื่นและมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดด้วย LG One:Quick Works.

ออลอินวัน
จอแสดงผลสำหรับการประชุมทางวิดีโอ
ประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

ออลอินวัน จอแสดงผลสำหรับการประชุมทางวิดีโอ ประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้มีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

โซลูชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบออลอินวัน

โซลูชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบออลอินวัน

การตั้งค่าการประชุมทางวิดีโอไม่จำเป็นต้องเครียด โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรนี้มี Windows PC ในตัว กล้อง 4K UHD ที่คมชัด ไมโครโฟน ลำโพง และกระดานไวท์บอร์ดดิจิทัล สัมผัสคุณภาพวิดีโอและเสียงที่ชัดเจนในการประชุมของคุณ
ระบบโฟกัสอัตโนมัติอัจฉริยะ

ระบบโฟกัสอัตโนมัติอัจฉริยะ

มีกล้องและไมโครโฟนให้คุณได้ใช้งาน One:Quick Works จะโฟกัสไปที่ลำโพงโดยอัตโนมัติและมีประสิทธิภาพในการจับเสียงได้อย่างชัดเจนในระยะสูงสุด 6 เมตร โดยมีเสียงรบกวนจากพื้นหลังน้อยที่สุด ในขณะที่กล้องความละเอียด 3,840 x 2,160 จะติดตามและโฟกัสที่ลำโพงแต่ละตัวโดยอัตโนมัติ

* ประสิทธิภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อม

แอปพลิเคชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

One:Quick Remote Meeting ของ LG ทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นด้วย One: Quick Works เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแชร์เอกสารในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ วาดภาพโต้ตอบแบบเรียลไทม์ และตรวจจับว่าใครกำลังพูดอยู่โดยอัตโนมัติ

แอปพลิเคชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า LG One: Quick Remote Meeting

ง่ายต่อการใช้งาน
Conference App Store

ทางลัดสำหรับการติดตั้งแอปการประชุมทางวิดีโอและการทำงานร่วมกันจะรวมไว้เพื่อช่วยในการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของผู้ใช้ โซลูชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอแบบครบวงจรที่แท้จริงต้องสามารถใช้แอปการประชุมทางวิดีโอได้อย่างหลากหลาย

Conference App Store ที่ใช้งานง่าย

* ความสามารถในการขยายขอบเขตการใช้งานอันยอดเยี่ยมตาม Windows 10 IoT

มัลติทัชและคำอธิบายประกอบ

มัลติทัชและคำอธิบายประกอบ

One:Quick Works มาพร้อมกับระบบสัมผัสแบบ In-cell ซึ่งเป็นการเปลี่ยนแนวคิดให้เป็นจริงด้วยการสัมผัสพร้อมกันถึง 10 จุด และยังส่งไฟล์ต่าง ๆ เช่น บันทึกย่อ งานเขียน ภาพวาด และรูปภาพที่สร้างในการประชุมผ่านอีเมลได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

* มีปากกาสัมผัสมาให้ (1 ea.)
** แอปเฉพาะที่จำเป็นสำหรับการจดบันทึกและวาดภาพ (พร้อมแอป MS Whiteboard)
บันทึกเสียง

บันทึกเสียง

บันทึกการประชุมและแชร์ไฟล์กับผู้เข้าร่วมผ่านอีเมล แทนการเข้าประชุมที่ต้องใช้เวลานาน

* ไม่อนุญาตให้บันทึกเสียงเมื่อใช้แอปการประชุมทางวิดีโอ
มุมมองแบบแยกสำหรับการทำงานหลายอย่างพร้อมกัน

มุมมองแบบแยก
สำหรับการทำงานหลายหน้าต่าง

แชร์ไฟล์และจัดระเบียบความคิดพร้อมกันกับสมาชิกในห้องประชุม
ประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ปรับปรุงดีขึ้น

ประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ปรับปรุงดีขึ้น

มีอินเตอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย นับตั้งแต่การปรับการตั้งค่าเครือข่ายสำหรับการประชุม การแบ่งหน้าจอ ไปจนถึงการตั้งค่าจอแสดงผล รองรับการเข้าถึงแอปการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่รวดเร็วและง่ายดายด้วยตัวเปิดใช้งาน One:Quick Works

* SW สำหรับการเพิ่มและลบแอปมีกำหนดการอัปเดตและพร้อมใช้งานในเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2021

ประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ปรับปรุงดีขึ้น

การติดตั้งแบบ 2 ทาง

การติดตั้งแบบ 2 ทาง

วิธีการติดตั้งสามารถปรับได้ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมโดยรอบและความต้องการเฉพาะของผู้ใช้ สามารถเลือกได้ระหว่างการติดตั้งแบบติดผนังเพื่อการใช้พื้นที่ให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุด หรือการติดตั้งแบบตั้งโต๊ะโดยใช้ขาตั้ง 2 ขา

* ขาตั้งจำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก

ได้รับรางวัล reddot Design Award & iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

ด้วยการออกแบบที่ได้รับรางวัลอันน่าประทับใจ One:Quick Works ผสมผสานกับพื้นที่ทำงานอื่น ๆ ได้อย่างลงตัว มอบความงามเหนือระดับในขณะที่ให้พื้นที่ทำงานที่ใช้งานได้จริงสำหรับผู้เข้าร่วมทุกคน

ได้รับรางวัล reddot Design Award

ได้รับการรับรองจาก ENERGY STAR®
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

U-IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

450 nit

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10-bit (D),1.07 Billion Colors

Response Time

9ms

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

8 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, RJ45(LAN) (1), USB3.1 Type A (2), USB Type C (1)

Output

DP Out : USB Type-C (DP ALT)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Silver

Bezel Width

57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm

Weight (Head)

26kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,265 x 769.5 x 61.8 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D)

1,265 x 815 x 290 mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE(HW)

CPU

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega

Internal Memory

128 GB (eMMC), 8 GB (RAM)

Wi-Fi

802.11ac 2 x 2

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Local Key Operation

Yes (Jog Key)

KEY FEATURE(SW)

OS

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

Launcher Bar

Yes

Split View (Full / Half)

Yes

Screen Capture

Yes

Meeting(Voice) Record

Yes

File Sharing

Yes

One:Quick Remote Meeting

Yes

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) / MS Whiteboard (Download Link)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

127W

Max.

245W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

72

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ErP

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Installation Guide

Optional

2 Pole Stand (ST-653TW)

CAMERA

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Field of View (FoV)

120°

Zoom (ePTZ)

4 x Zoom

Video Framing

Yes

MIC

Array

10EA

Beamforming

Yes

Pickup Range

6m

TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Reponse Time(PC Win10, based on Whiteboard)

35mm ↓

Accuracy

3.5mm ↓

Interface

USB1.1

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or Higher

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

