One:Quick Work
ได้รับรางวัลชนะเลิศด้านการออกแบบ
ออลอินวัน
จอแสดงผลสำหรับการประชุมทางวิดีโอ
ประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้มีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
แอปพลิเคชันการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
ง่ายต่อการใช้งาน
Conference App Store
Conference App Store ที่ใช้งานง่าย
* ความสามารถในการขยายขอบเขตการใช้งานอันยอดเยี่ยมตาม Windows 10 IoT
* SW สำหรับการเพิ่มและลบแอปมีกำหนดการอัปเดตและพร้อมใช้งานในเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2021
ประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ปรับปรุงดีขึ้น
ได้รับรางวัล reddot Design Award & iF DESIGN AWARD 2021
ได้รับรางวัล reddot Design Award
สเปคทั้งหมด
Screen Size
55"
Panel Technology
U-IPS
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
Brightness
-
450 nit
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
Color Depth
-
10-bit (D),1.07 Billion Colors
Response Time
-
9ms
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
8 / 7
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, RJ45(LAN) (1), USB3.1 Type A (2), USB Type C (1)
Output
-
DP Out : USB Type-C (DP ALT)
Bezel Color
-
Silver
Bezel Width
-
57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm
Weight (Head)
-
26kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,265 x 769.5 x 61.8 mm
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1,265 x 815 x 290 mm
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
Graphics
-
AMD Radeon Vega
Internal Memory
-
128 GB (eMMC), 8 GB (RAM)
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac 2 x 2
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
Local Key Operation
-
Yes (Jog Key)
OS
-
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)
Launcher Bar
-
Yes
Split View (Full / Half)
-
Yes
Screen Capture
-
Yes
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
Yes
File Sharing
-
Yes
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
Yes
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) / MS Whiteboard (Download Link)
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
Typ.
-
127W
Max.
-
245W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
72
Speaker
-
Yes (10W x 2)
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
ErP
-
Yes
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Installation Guide
Optional
-
2 Pole Stand (ST-653TW)
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
Field of View (FoV)
-
120°
Zoom (ePTZ)
-
4 x Zoom
Video Framing
-
Yes
Array
-
10EA
Beamforming
-
Yes
Pickup Range
-
6m
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
Reponse Time(PC Win10, based on Whiteboard)
-
35mm ↓
Accuracy
-
3.5mm ↓
Interface
-
USB1.1
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or Higher
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 10 Points
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์