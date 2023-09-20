We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ
การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ
* อาจรู้สึกถึงความแตกต่างของสีหลังจากการปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ โดยขึ้นอยู่กับผู้ใช้ ในกรณีนี้ ขอแนะนำให้ทำการปรับเปลี่ยนสีด้วยตนเอง
* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing.Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
*The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by reqion, so please contact the LG Sales representative in your region for further details.
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
200W / 250W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
105W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
