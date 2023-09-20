About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

วิดีโอวอล์ 0.44 มม. พร้อมการแสดงผลที่ชัดเจนและไร้ที่ติ

วิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขอบจอบางสม่ำเสมอเพียง 0.44 มม. มอบการรับชมที่ไร้รอยต่อบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่เมื่อประกอบเข้าด้วยกัน ทั้งยังนำเสนอภาพที่ชัดเจนและสดใสภายใต้แสงสว่างด้วยหน้าจอป้องกันแสงสะท้อน
ประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ไร้รอยต่อ

เหนือชั้นด้วยขอบจอสม่ำเสมอ 0.44 มม.

ขอบจอที่บางเฉียบอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน – 0.44 มม. สำหรับขอบจอทุกด้าน และ 0.88 มม. สำหรับตัวเครื่องถึงขอบจอ – ซึ่งผ่านการรับรองจาก Nemko* ทำให้คอนเทนต์ที่แสดงมีลักษณะสมจริงมากขึ้น โดยไม่มีความผิดเพี้ยน เมื่อประกอบเข้าด้วยกันอย่างไร้รอยต่อบนวิดีโอวอลล์ขนาดใหญ่ จอ 55SVM5F-H จะมอบประสบการณ์ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำมากยิ่งขึ้นให้แก่ผู้ชม
คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ

Smart Calibration เป็นโซลูชัjนที่ช่วยลดเวลาและค่าใช้จ่าย เมื่อเทียบกับวิธีการปรับเทียบด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ที่มีอยู่ โซลูชั่นนี้นอกจากจะวิเคราะห์ความแตกต่างของคุณสมบัติสีภายในจอแสดงผลแต่ละจอแล้ว ยังวิเคราะห์ความแตกต่างระหว่างจอแสดงผลที่เชื่อมต่ออีกด้วย ด้วยการคลิกรีโมทคอนโทรลเพียงสองสามครั้ง กระบวนการปรับเทียบนี้ก็จะดำเนินการเสร็จสมบูรณ์ภายในเวลาไม่กี่นาที นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถตั้งค่าให้ทำการปรับเทียบโดยอัตโนมัติอย่างสม่ำเสมอเพื่อให้คุณภาพของภาพเหมาะสมที่สุดอยู่เสมอ

การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ

* อาจรู้สึกถึงความแตกต่างของสีหลังจากการปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ โดยขึ้นอยู่กับผู้ใช้ ในกรณีนี้ ขอแนะนำให้ทำการปรับเปลี่ยนสีด้วยตนเอง

คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

รับชมได้อย่างชัดเจนด้วยจอป้องกันแสงสะท้อน

ผู้ชมอาจรู้สึกหงุดหงิดกับแสงสะท้อนบนหน้าจอ เมื่อดูจอในที่ที่มีแสงสว่างจ้า 55SVM5F-H series แก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวด้วยการเพิ่มระดับความขุ่นมัวเป็น 28％ ซึ่งจะช่วยให้มองเห็นได้อย่างชัดเจนและอ่านข้อความได้ง่ายขึ้น
คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

การแสดงสีอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

วิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขอบจอหนาและไม่สม่ำเสมอส่งผลให้ภาพบริเวณมุมจอดูมืด และทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ดูแย่ตามไปด้วย อย่างไรก็ตาม 55SVM5F-H มีการปรับปรุงความสม่ำเสมอ รวมถึงบริเวณสี่มุมของจอแสดงผล จึงสามารถถ่ายทอดสีสันได้อย่างสดใสและสม่ำเสมอทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ

* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing.Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

มุมมองกว้างกว่า

โดยปกติแล้วจอขนาดใหญ่มักจะถูกติดตั้งไว้ในตำแหน่งที่สูงกว่าระดับสายตาของคนเรา ดังนั้นคุณภาพของภาพที่สม่ำเสมอจึงมีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ มุมรับชมของ 55SVM5F-H เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์แบบปกติ จึงแสดงสีสันได้อย่างสดใส ไม่ผิดเพี้ยน แม้กระทั่งในบริเวณที่ไม่เหมาะกับหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

คุณภาพของภาพแบบไดนามิกที่สดใส

ลดช่องว่างของภาพ

55SVM5F-H ประกอบด้วยอัลกอริธึมการปรับปรุงภาพ ซึ่งจะลดช่องว่างของภาพบนจอแสดงผลที่เรียงต่อกันขณะที่เล่นวิดีโอ วัตถุที่อยู่ตรงบริเวณขอบจอจะถูกปรับเปลี่ยนเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ไร้รอยต่อ

* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

แพลตฟอร์ม DIGITAL SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ webOS

โครงสร้างเมนูที่ใช้งานง่าย

โครงสร้างเมนูได้ถูกปรับแต่งสำหรับการใช้งานเชิงพาณิชย์ โดยเพิ่มความสะดวกในการเข้าถึงและจัดกลุ่มฟังก์ชันที่คล้ายคลึงกันเข้าไว้ด้วยกัน และมีการปรับใช้ GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ด้วยเหตุนี้ผู้ใช้จึงไม่ต้องลองถูกลองผิดเพื่อค้นหาฟังก์ชันที่ต้องการและจัดการจอแสดงผล
แพลตฟอร์ม DIGITAL SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ webOS

GUI แบบพิเศษสำหรับแนวตั้ง

GUI (Graphic User Interface) แบบเก่าออกแบบตามการใช้งานทีวีในแนวนอนของผู้บริโภค ดังนั้น OSD (On Screen Display) จึงไม่เหมาะสำหรับหน้าจอในโหมดแนวตั้ง แต่ OSD ของ 55SVM5F-H ประกอบด้วยเมนูขนาดยาว พร้อมด้วยแบบอักษรที่ใหญ่กว่า ด้วยอัตราส่วน 9:16 เพิ่มความสะดวกและประสิทธิภาพในการใช้งานในสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจ
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

บริการดูแลแบบเรียลไทม์

การบำรุงรักษาที่สะดวกและรวดเร็วพร้อมใช้งานด้วยโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์ Signage365Care* ซึ่งเป็นบริการเสริม โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งช่วยรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

*The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by reqion, so please contact the LG Sales representative in your region for further details.

ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

ความสามารถด้าน Daisy Chain

การเชื่อมต่อ LAN daisy chain ช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบวิดีโอวอลล์ และแม้กระทั่งอัปเดตเฟิร์มแวร์ในคราวเดียว นอกจากนี้ ด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ UHD daisy chain โดยใช้ HDMI และ DisplayPort คุณจะสามารถตั้งค่าวิดีโอวอลล์ UHD ได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้ DisplayPort MST หรือกราฟิกการ์ด Matrox

ผ่านการรับรอง ENERGY STAR®
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Haze 28%

Life Time (Typ.)

60,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

0.44 mm (Even)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

Weight (Head)

16.8 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

23.6 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

200W / 250W

Smart Energy Saving

105W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.