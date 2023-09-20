New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ระดับความสว่างที่เพียงพอ
75UH5J-M series มีระดับความสว่างเพียงพอที่ 500 cd/m² สำหรับจอแสดงผลในอาคาร แสดงเนื้อหาได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและดึงดูดความสนใจของสาธารณชน นับเป็นโซลูชั่นการแสดงผลที่เพียงพอสำหรับวัตถุประสงค์ด้านการตลาดในสถานที่ต่างๆ รวมถึงห้องประชุม สนามบิน ร้านค้าปลีก และห้างสรรพสินค้า
