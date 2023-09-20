We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New High Haze UHD Standard Signage
UHD รุ่นใหม่ที่มีความขุ่นมัวสูง
ป้ายโฆษณาดิจิตอลแบบมาตรฐาน
ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงกำลังตรวจสอบเวลาออกเดินทางของเที่ยวบินผ่านจอ Signage ที่ติดตั้งอยู่ในสนามบิน และหน้าจอที่มีการเคลือบแบบด้านช่วยให้แสงจากดวงอาทิตย์สะท้อนน้อย
การเคลือบคงแบบ
UH7J-H มีการเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ เพื่อปกป้องวิดีโอวอลล์แม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่เค็มหรือชื้น
การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x
UH7J-H ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x จึงสามารถป้องกันฝุ่น และมีความเสี่ยงน้อยกว่าที่ประสิทธิภาพจะลดลง
การจัดการคอนเทนต์ผ่านอุปกรณ์มือถือ
ในร้านขายเสื้อผ้า ผู้ใช้กำลังใช้แอปเพื่อผลิตเนื้อหาส่งเสริมการขายสำหรับแสดงบน UH7J-H ที่ติดตั้งไว้บนผนังของร้าน
* ในเกาหลี ชื่อที่ใช้ไม่ใช่ Promota แต่เป็น Mustard
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
25%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared , HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
Output
-
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
11.2Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
-
11.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
13.7Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm
(with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200
-
Key features
-
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
80W
-
Max.
-
120W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
-
56W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB/ NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Promota
-
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Tilt(Facedown)
-
Yes (Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
