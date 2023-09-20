About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

43UH7J-H

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

Front view with infill image
สามารถทำงานหลายอย่างให้เสร็จได้ในเวลาเดียวกันด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS

แพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ตลอดจนแอปและเครื่องมือพัฒนาที่เรียบง่าย
ระบบควบคุม AV ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุม UH7J-H

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

UH7J-H series รองรับ Crestron Connected® จึงสามารถใช้งานร่วมกับตัวควบคุม AV ระดับมืออาชีพ เพื่อบูรณาการระบบและควบคุมแบบอัตโนมัติได้อย่างราบรื่น* ซึ่งช่วยให้การจัดการทางธุรกิจมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

* การควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย

UHD รุ่นใหม่ที่มีความขุ่นมัวสูง
ป้ายโฆษณาดิจิตอลแบบมาตรฐาน

ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงกำลังตรวจสอบเวลาออกเดินทางของเที่ยวบินผ่านจอ Signage ที่ติดตั้งอยู่ในสนามบิน และหน้าจอที่มีการเคลือบแบบด้านช่วยให้แสงจากดวงอาทิตย์สะท้อนน้อย

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

การเคลือบคงแบบ

ในหลายพื้นที่ UH7J-H series ไม่สามารถหลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีฝุ่น ความชื้น ฯลฯ ซึ่งอาจบั่นทอนประสิทธิภาพการทำงานเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป การเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟช่วยลดความเสี่ยงเหล่านี้ ด้วยการปกป้อง UH7J-H series จากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก ความชื้น ฯลฯ

UH7J-H มีการเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ เพื่อปกป้องวิดีโอวอลล์แม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่เค็มหรือชื้น

* รูปภาพจริง (จอแสดงผล Signage) ที่มีอาจแตกต่างจากรูปภาพตัวอย่างที่แสดง

การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x

การรับรองการป้องกันฝุ่นระดับ IP5x ช่วยรับรองว่าผลิตภัณฑ์จะไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากฝุ่น ซึ่งช่วยลดความเสี่ยงต่อการเสื่อมสภาพของประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

UH7J-H ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x จึงสามารถป้องกันฝุ่น และมีความเสี่ยงน้อยกว่าที่ประสิทธิภาพจะลดลง

การจัดการคอนเทนต์ผ่านอุปกรณ์มือถือ

คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ร้านค้าและรับคำแนะนำเทมเพลตโดยใช้แอป Promota* ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับแต่งเทมเพลตสำหรับทุกอุตสาหกรรม และสร้างและจัดการเนื้อหาคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างง่ายดายทั้งบนพีซีและอุปกรณ์มือถือ

ในร้านขายเสื้อผ้า ผู้ใช้กำลังใช้แอปเพื่อผลิตเนื้อหาส่งเสริมการขายสำหรับแสดงบน UH7J-H ที่ติดตั้งไว้บนผนังของร้าน

* สามารถดาวน์โหลด LG Promota ได้จาก App Store และ Google Play Store (ไม่สามารถใช้ได้สำหรับภูมิภาคยุโรป/CIS)
* ในเกาหลี ชื่อที่ใช้ไม่ใช่ Promota แต่เป็น Mustard
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

25%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared , HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)

Output

DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight(Head)

11.2Kg

Weight(Head+Stand)

11.8Kg

Packed Weight

13.7Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm
(with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

KEY FEATURE

Key features

Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

80W

Max.

120W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

56W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB/ NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (NewErP) / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Promota

Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

Mobile CMS

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt(Facedown)

Yes (Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)

IP Rating

IP5X

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.