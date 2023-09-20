About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Display

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

UHD Signage Display

43UM5N-H

UHD Signage Display

จอแสดงผลป้าย UHD พร้อมแพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS และการรักษาความปลอดภัยขั้นสูง

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* 65 นิ้ว

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

จอแสดงผลความละเอียดสูง

 

ให้ความละเอียดที่สูงกว่า FHD ถึงสี่เท่า สร้างความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้าด้วยการมองเห็น นอกจากนี้ การเคลือบป้องกันแสงสะท้อนบนหน้าจอช่วยลดการสะท้อนของหน้าจอในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีแสงสว่างจ้า เพิ่มการมองเห็นและความชัดเจน ช่วยให้ลูกค้ามีหน้าจอที่สะดวกสบาย

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

แพลตฟอร์ม webOS ที่สะดวกสบาย

 

UM5N-H มาพร้อมกับ SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่ช่วยให้ทำงานหลายอย่างได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องเล่นสื่อแยกต่างหาก แพลตฟอร์ม webOS มอบเครื่องมือการพัฒนาแอปที่มี UI ที่ใช้งานง่ายซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกให้กับผู้ใช้ ทำให้สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกและแอปพันธมิตร webOS ได้อย่างง่ายดายเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นมิตรกับ SI

ความทนทานที่ให้ความน่าเชื่อถือ

UM5N-H ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจ โดยได้รับการปกป้องจากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก และความชื้น ด้วยการเคลือบผิวที่เป็นไปตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ ช่วยให้การทำงานมีเสถียรภาพ นอกจากนี้ คุณสมบัติที่เน้นลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลาง เช่น IP5x การเอียง 30 องศา และการตรวจสอบแรงกระแทก ยังให้ทั้งความน่าเชื่อถือและความพึงพอใจ

The UM5N-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

การออกแบบเพื่อการใช้พื้นที่

ออกแบบมาให้มีขอบที่บางและการจัดการสายเคเบิลที่เรียบง่าย UM5N-H ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ ด้วยช่องจ่ายไฟที่ซ่อนอยู่แบบพิเศษ ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งใกล้กับผนังได้ โดยเหลือพื้นที่เพียงประมาณ 13 มม. พร้อมขายึดแบบบาง

The UM5N-H with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์จะแตกต่างจากรูปลักษณ์จริงของผลิตภัณฑ์เล็กน้อยเนื่องจากความแปรปรวนที่เกิดจากตัวเลือกแต่ละนิ้ว

The UM5N-H provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

คุณสมบัติความปลอดภัยที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

 

UM5N-H มีคุณสมบัติด้านความปลอดภัย รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) ของ LG ปกป้องข้อมูลสำคัญจากการเข้าถึงหรือการโจมตีจากภายนอก LG UHD Signage ยังได้รับการรับรองที่เชื่อถือได้ในด้านการรักษาความปลอดภัยข้อมูล การดูแลรักษาข้อมูลของลูกค้าและธุรกิจให้ปลอดภัย ตัวอย่างเช่น โมเดลนี้ได้รับการรับรอง ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

ความยั่งยืน

 

ด้วยความมุ่งมั่นต่อนวัตกรรมและความยั่งยืน LG พยายามอย่างต่อเนื่องเพื่อสร้างอนาคตที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้ผลิต ผู้บริโภค และคนรุ่นอนาคต ด้วยการมุ่งเน้นไปที่การลดของเสีย เพิ่มการรีไซเคิลสูงสุด และการจัดการพลังงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพ LG มุ่งมั่นอย่างแข็งขันเพื่อความยั่งยืน โดยได้รับการรับรองต่างๆ เช่น FCC EMC Class B

โซลูชั่นซุปเปอร์ไซน์

SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ผสานรวมและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับเนื้อหาป้ายดิจิทัลที่สร้างสรรค์และจัดระเบียบในพื้นที่ของคุณ เชื่อมโยงลูกค้าเข้ากับบริการที่หลากหลายพร้อมประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่สะดวกสบาย มีเวอร์ชันต่างๆ มากมาย เช่น SuperSign Cloud ดังนั้นค้นพบและเพลิดเพลินไปกับเวอร์ชันที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.