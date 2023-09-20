About Cookies on This Site

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

49UH7F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

49UH7F-H

LG UHD Signage

นักท่องเที่ยวกำลังตรวจสอบเวลาออกเดินทางของเที่ยวบินผ่านจอ Signage ที่ติดตั้งอยู่ในสนามบิน และหน้าจอที่มีการเคลือบแบบด้านช่วยให้แสงจากดวงอาทิตย์สะท้อนน้อย

หน้าจอที่มีการเคลือบแบบด้านสามารถมองเห็นได้อย่างชัดเจนท่ามกลางพื้นที่ที่มีแสงเมื่อเทียบกับหน้าจอที่ไม่มีการเคลือบแบบด้าน
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

มุมมองที่ชัดเจนด้วยการเคลือบหน้าจอแบบด้าน

ผู้ชมอาจรู้สึกหงุดหงิดกับการสะท้อนแสงของหน้าจอ เมื่อกำลังดูจอในที่ที่มีแสงสว่างมาก UH7F-H Series ได้แก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวด้วยการเพิ่มระดับความขุ่นมัว ซึ่งจะมีส่วนช่วยในการมองเห็นและการอ่านข้อความ

*รูปภาพที่อยู่ในรายการมีไว้สำหรับการอ้างอิงเท่านั้น และการสะท้อนจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไป

ด้วยความละเอียดที่สูงกว่าจอแบบ FHD ถึง 4 เท่า หน้าจอ ULTRA HD จึงแสดงผลเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนและสมจริง
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

ความละเอียด ULTRA HD

ด้วยความละเอียดที่สูงกว่าจอแบบ FHD ถึง 4 เท่า จึงทำให้ได้สีและรายละเอียดของเนื้อหามีความสวยสดและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ มุมมองแบบกว้างที่ใช้กับแผง IPS ช่วยให้ชมเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจน
UH7F-H สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นที่มุมระดับ 30 องศา ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถรับชมได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย เมื่อมีการติดตั้งจอ Digital Signage ในที่สูง
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

การติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30°

เพื่อการรับชมที่สะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ UH7F-H รองรับการติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30 องศา* เมื่อมีการติดตั้งในที่สูง

*รองรับการติดตั้งหน้าจอแบบเอียงลง 30 องศา (ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีอุณหภูมิ 30°C และความชื้น 50%)

รูปภาพแสดงว่าเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกต่าง ๆ และจอDigital Signage สามารถเชื่อมต่อกันผ่านการเสียบ USB ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันเพิ่มมูลค่าที่ง่ายดาย
ติดตั้งง่าย

การเชื่อมต่อเซ็นเซอร์ที่หลากหลาย

แพลตฟอร์ม Digital Signage อัจฉริยะของ LG webOS มีส่วนช่วยในการส่งมอบโซลูชัน เพิ่มมูลค่าด้วยการสนับสนุนการเชื่อมต่อที่เรียบง่ายกับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย* เช่น GPIO, NFC/RFID, เซ็นเซอร์วัดอุณหภูมิ ฯลฯ ผ่านการเสียบ USB นอกจากนี้ ยังสามารถประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับซอฟต์แวร์เพิ่มเติมหรือเครื่องเล่นสื่อด้วยการลดการซื้ออุปกรณ์เหล่านั้น

*LG ไม่ได้จัดหาเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอก มีแค่แพลตฟอร์ม webOS โดยเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก และต้องทดสอบการใช้งานร่วมกันกับแพลตฟอร์ม webOS ก่อน

ระบบควบคุม AV ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุม UH7F-H
โซลูชันที่สามารถใช้งานได้กับห้องประชุม

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

รุ่น UH7F-H รองรับ Crestron Connected® เพื่อใช้งานร่วมกับตัวควบคุม AV มืออาชีพเพื่อที่จะบรรลุการผสมผสานและการควบคุมอัตโนมัติที่ราบรื่น* ซึ่งช่วยให้การจัดการทางธุรกิจมีประสิทธิภาพ

*การควบคุมบนเครือข่าย

การประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพกำลังจัดขึ้น โดยมีคนกำลังมองจอ Signage ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง
โซลูชันที่สามารถใช้งานได้กับห้องประชุม

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ

สำหรับการประชุมเสมือนจริงที่ดีที่สุด รุ่น UH7F-H รองรับการใช้งานร่วมกับ Cisco System ที่ให้การควบคุมด้านการผสมผสานที่ทรงพลัง* สำหรับการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพอันชาญฉลาด ซึ่งช่วยให้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปกับการจัดเตรียมเรื่องคุณภาพรูปภาพหรือการเปลี่ยนอินพุตในสายเรียกเข้า

*การใช้การเชื่อมต่อสาย HDMI

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight(Head)

15.4Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm

Handle

No

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

Key features

Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.1,Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image),Sync Mode (RS232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®2), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100W

Max.

145W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341.21 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 494.76 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

OPS Power Built In

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt(Facedown)

Yes (Max 30º degree) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x

