UHD Standard Signage

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

50UL3J-N

LG webOS UHD Signage

มีคนห้าคนกำลังจัดการประชุมในห้องที่มีซีรีส์ UL3J ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง มีซีรีส์ UL3J อีกซีรีส์หนึ่งติดตั้งอยู่ทั่วห้องประชุมบนผนังเลยหน้าต่างทางด้านซ้าย

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้าเว็บนี้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

นำเสนอคุณภาพหน้าจอที่สดใสและมีชีวิตชีวาโดยการขยายเนื้อหาของจอแสดงผล

คุณภาพของภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยความละเอียด Ultra HD

ด้วยความละเอียด UHD ทำให้สีและรายละเอียดของเนื้อหาสดใสและสมจริง นอกจากนี้ มุมมองที่กว้างที่ใช้กับแผง IPS ยังให้เนื้อหาที่ชัดเจน

แสดงขนาดกรอบเป็น 6.9 มม. x 18.4 มม. และแสดงให้เห็นความบางที่ความลึก 57.5 มม.

ออกแบบเพรียวบางอย่างพิถีพิถัน

ซีรีส์นี้มีขนาดกรอบและความหนาบาง* ซึ่งช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่และติดตั้งง่าย นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มประสบการณ์ดื่มด่ำจากหน้าจอและให้การออกแบบที่ซับซ้อน ปรับปรุงการตกแต่งพื้นที่ที่ติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์

* เปรียบเทียบกับซีรีส์ UL3G ของ LG

งานจำนวนหนึ่งที่สามารถทำได้พร้อมกันนั้นสามารถจัดการได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านแพลตฟอร์มระบบปฏิบัติการบนเว็บ

ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 ซึ่งได้รับการอัปเกรดใน SoC* และเว็บเอ็นจิ้น มีอยู่ในซีรีส์ UL3J เพื่อการทำงานหลายอย่างได้อย่างราบรื่น แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ LG webOS ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย**

* SoC : ระบบบนชิป

** GUI : ส่วนต่อประสานกราฟิกกับผู้ใช้

สามารถเชื่อมต่อเซ็นเซอร์และป้ายภายนอกต่างๆ ได้ผ่านปลั๊กอิน USB ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันที่เพิ่มมูลค่าได้ง่าย

การเชื่อมต่อเซ็นเซอร์ต่างๆ

แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ webOS ของ LG ช่วยให้มอบโซลูชั่นที่มีมูลค่าเพิ่มได้อย่างง่ายดาย* โดยรองรับการเชื่อมต่อง่ายๆ กับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอก** เช่น GPIO, NFC/RFID, เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ ฯลฯ ผ่านปลั๊กอิน USB

* เช่น. แสดงข้อมูลส่งเสริมการขายเฉพาะตามการเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพอากาศแก่ผู้เข้าชมร้านค้า

** เซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหากและทดสอบความเข้ากันได้กับแพลตฟอร์ม webOS

โซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอไร้สายของ LG, LG One: Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share เป็นโซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอไร้สายที่มีให้บริการผ่านซีรีส์ UL3J, อุปกรณ์ส่งสัญญาณ USB และแอป คุณสามารถแชร์หน้าจอพีซีส่วนตัวไปยังจอแสดงผลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยปุ่มดองเกิล USB และ Wi-Fi* ในตัว และสามารถปรับค่าการตั้งค่าพื้นฐาน (ระดับเสียง โหมดภาพ ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ ฯลฯ) ของจอแสดงผลที่เชื่อมต่อโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล นอกจากนี้ โหมดการประชุมในสำนักงาน** ยังช่วยให้คุณแสดงวาระการประชุมและจดบันทึกไว้ก่อนที่การประชุมจะเริ่มขึ้น

ประกอบด้วยรูปภาพที่แสดงคำแนะนำ 3 ขั้นตอนในการติดตั้ง LG One: Quick Share USB Dongle และการแชร์หน้าจอส่วนตัว ภาพแรกจับคู่ดองเกิล USB และป้าย LG รูปภาพที่สองอธิบายบุคคลที่ถือดองเกิล USB พยายามเชื่อมต่อกับพีซี ภาพสุดท้ายประกอบด้วยคนกำลังประชุมโดยเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ดองเกิล USB เข้ากับแล็ปท็อป จากนั้นแชร์หน้าจอผ่าน UL3J บนผนัง

* ผู้ใช้จำเป็นต้องตั้งค่าการเปิดใช้งาน Soft AP ที่เมนูเครือข่ายของป้าย

** ผู้ใช้สามารถเปิดใช้งานโหมดการประชุม Office ได้ที่เมนูการตั้งค่า EZ ของป้าย

*** LG One: จำเป็นต้องซื้อ Quick Share แยกกัน

ซีรีส์ UL3J ได้รับการควบคุมและตรวจสอบจากระยะไกลในตำแหน่งระยะไกลผ่าน Control Manager บนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และ/หรือแล็ปท็อป

การตรวจสอบและควบคุมระยะไกล

โซลูชันการตรวจสอบบนเว็บนี้ใช้งานง่ายและช่วยให้ผู้ใช้รู้สึกสบายใจ ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงได้อย่างเต็มที่ทุกที่ทุกเวลาจากโทรศัพท์มือถือและพีซีภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมที่เข้าถึงเครือข่ายได้ในขณะที่สามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลทั้งปัจจุบันและข้อมูลในอดีต ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบหน่วย ทำการปรับเปลี่ยน และควบคุมหน่วยจากระยะไกลแบบเรียลไทม์

มีห้องประชุมหนึ่งห้องพร้อมป้ายและระบบควบคุม AV หนึ่งระบบซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุมซีรีส์ UL3J

เข้ากันได้กับระบบควบคุม AV

ซีรีส์ UL3J รองรับ Crestron Connected®* เพื่อความเข้ากันได้สูงกับตัวควบคุม AV ระดับมืออาชีพ เพื่อให้เกิดการบูรณาการที่ราบรื่นและการควบคุมอัตโนมัติ** ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการจัดการธุรกิจ

* จำเป็นต้องมีการตั้งค่าเริ่มต้นจากจอแสดงผลเพื่อให้เข้ากันได้กับ Crestron Connected®

** การควบคุมตามเครือข่าย

มีการจัดการประชุมทางวิดีโอโดยคัดกรองผู้คนบนป้ายที่ติดตั้งบนผนัง

เข้ากันได้กับระบบการประชุมทางวิดีโอ

เพื่อการประชุมด้วยภาพที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ซีรีส์ UL3J รองรับความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันของ Cisco ที่ให้การควบคุมที่ทรงพลังและบูรณาการ* สำหรับการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น

* การใช้การเชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย HDMI (สาย HDMI เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม)

กระจายเนื้อหาอย่างสะดวกสบายผ่าน Wi-Fi

เผยแพร่เนื้อหาได้ง่าย &SW Update

ซีรีส์ UL3J มี Wi-Fi ในตัว ทำให้ง่ายต่อการกระจายเนื้อหาแบบไร้สายและอัปเดตเฟิร์มแวร์ภายใต้เครือข่ายเดียวกัน

ซีรีส์ UR3J อยู่บนผนังและมีผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังใช้พีซีและโทรศัพท์มือถือส่วนตัว ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่าป้ายสามารถเชื่อมต่อแบบไร้สายกับพีซีและโทรศัพท์มือถือที่เธอถืออยู่

จุดเชื่อมต่อไร้สาย

ซีรีส์ UL3J ทำงานเป็นเราเตอร์เสมือนซึ่งสามารถเป็นจุดเชื่อมต่อไร้สายสำหรับอุปกรณ์มือถือ

ป้ายหนึ่งบนผนังมีลำโพงในตัวที่ให้เสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

ลำโพงในตัว

เนื้อหาจะเต็มไปด้วยเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากลำโพงในตัวโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อหรือติดตั้งลำโพงภายนอก

พนักงาน LG กำลังตรวจสอบซีรีส์ UL3J ที่ติดตั้งในที่อื่นจากระยะไกล

บริการ LG ConnectedCare แบบเรียลไทม์

การบำรุงรักษาทำได้ง่ายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม LG ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์ที่ LG มอบให้ โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าจากระยะไกลเพื่อการวินิจฉัยข้อผิดพลาดและบริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งสนับสนุนการดำเนินธุรกิจของลูกค้าอย่างมีเสถียรภาพ

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.