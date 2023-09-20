We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
มุมมองที่ชัดเจนด้วยการเคลือบแบบด้าน
มุมมองที่ชัดเจนด้วยการเคลือบแบบด้าน
ความละเอียด ULTRA HD
ความละเอียด ULTRA HD
ตัวเครื่องแคบและมีขนาดบางแต่ลึก
ตัวเครื่องแคบและมีขนาดบางแต่ลึก
โลโก้แบบถอดได้และลำโพงในตัว
โลโก้แบบถอดได้และลำโพงในตัว
การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x
การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x
การติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30°
การติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30°
* รองรับการติดตั้งมุมก้มที่ระดับ 30องศา (ในสภาวะภายในอุณหภูมิ 30ºC ความชื้น 50%)
การหมุนหน้าจออัตโนมัติ
การหมุนหน้าจออัตโนมัติ
การปรับที่เรียบง่าย
การปรับที่เรียบง่าย
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS
ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS
การใช้งานเซนเซอร์ต่าง ๆ
การใช้งานเซนเซอร์ต่าง ๆ
ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV
ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV
* ควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย
ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ
ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ
* ใช้การเชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย HDMI
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
-
Weight(Head)
-
19.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,234.4mm x 720.9mm x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
1,234.4 × 770.7 × 290.0 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Tilt(Facedown)
-
Yes (Max. 30º) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
105W / 145W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
358 BTU/Hr (Typ.),
495 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
-
No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-653T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
Region
-
Asia
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์