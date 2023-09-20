About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

55UH5F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

LG UHD Signage
คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

มุมมองที่ชัดเจนด้วยการเคลือบแบบด้าน

ผู้ชมอาจรู้สึกหงุดหงิดกับการสะท้อนแสงของหน้าจอ เมื่อกำลังดูจอในที่ที่มีแสงสว่างมาก UH5F-H Series ได้แก้ไขปัญหาดังกล่าวด้วยการเพิ่มระดับความขุ่นมัว ซึ่งจะมีส่วนช่วยในการมองเห็นและการอ่านข้อความ

มุมมองที่ชัดเจนด้วยการเคลือบแบบด้าน

คุณภาพรูปภาพขั้นสุดยอด

ความละเอียด ULTRA HD

ด้วยความละเอียดที่สูงกว่าจอแบบ FHD ถึง 4 เท่า จึงทำให้ได้สีและรายละเอียดของเนื้อหามีความสวยสดและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ มุมมองแบบกว้างที่ใช้กับแผง IPS ช่วยให้ชมเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนโดยไม่มีการบิดเบือน

ความละเอียด ULTRA HD

การออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและจับต้องได้

ตัวเครื่องแคบและมีขนาดบางแต่ลึก

รุ่นนี้มีขนาดและความหนาตัวเครื่องที่เล็กลง ซึ่งช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่และเปิดใช้งานการติดตั้งได้อย่างง่ายดาย นอกจากนี้ เป็นการเพิ่มประสบการอันดื่มด่ำจากหน้าจอและให้การออกแบบที่งดงาม ด้วยการปรับปรุงพื้นที่การตกแต่งในส่วนที่มีการติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์

ตัวเครื่องแคบและมีขนาดบางแต่ลึก

การออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและจับต้องได้

โลโก้แบบถอดได้และลำโพงในตัว

รุ่นนี้ติดตั้งมาพร้อมโลโก้โปร่งแสงแบบใหม่ที่มีการจัดวางองค์ประกอบมาเป็นอย่างดี นอกจากนี้ คุณสมบัติที่สามารถลบได้ยังช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างยืดหยุ่น เนื้อหาที่รับชมจะเปี่ยมไปด้วยเสียงเอฟเฟกต์สุดกระหึ่มจากลำโพงแบบในตัว โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อหรือติดตั้งลำโพงภายนอก

โลโก้แบบถอดได้และลำโพงในตัว

ความน่าเชื่อถือของผลิตภัณฑ์

การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x

การรับรองการป้องกันฝุ่นระดับ IP5x ช่วยรับรองว่าผลิตภัณฑ์จะไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากฝุ่นแม้แต่น้อย ซึ่งช่วยกำจัดความเสี่ยงต่อการเสื่อมสภาพของประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x

ความน่าเชื่อถือของผลิตภัณฑ์

การติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30°

เมื่อติดตั้งจอแสดงผลในที่สูง โดยปกติแล้วมักจะปรับเอียงให้ผู้ใช้สามารถดูได้อย่างสบายตา เนื่องจากประเด็นนี้ จึงมีการรองรับการติดตั้งที่เอียงในระดับ 30 องศา*

การติดตั้งแบบเอียง 30°

* รองรับการติดตั้งมุมก้มที่ระดับ 30องศา (ในสภาวะภายในอุณหภูมิ 30ºC ความชื้น 50%)

ติดตั้งง่าย

การหมุนหน้าจออัตโนมัติ

รุ่นนี้ตรวจจับการเอียงอัตโนมัติ (โหมดทิวทัศน์หรือบุคคล) ในขั้นตอนการติดตั้งตอนแรก ดังนั้นกระบวนการติดตั้งการหมุนแบบแมนนวลนั้นจึงไม่มีความจำเป็น ทิศทางของ OSD และเนื้อหาเบื้องหลังจะพร้อมใช้งาน เมื่อคุณเปิดจอแสดงผลในตอนแรก

การหมุนหน้าจออัตโนมัติ

ติดตั้งง่าย

การปรับที่เรียบง่าย

รุ่นนี้ติดตั้งมาพร้อมกับ "เซนเซอร์แนวนอน" ซึ่งจะแสดงให้ผู้ใช้รู้ว่าอุปกรณ์มีการเอียงอย่างไร เพื่อให้สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างแม่นยำ

การปรับที่เรียบง่าย

แพลตฟอร์ม SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ webOS

ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS

Quad Core SoC ในตัวสามารถทำงานหลายอย่างได้ในคราวเดียว ทั้งยังช่วยในการเล่นเนื้อหาได้อย่างลื่นไหลโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีเครื่องเล่นมีเดีย นอกจากนี้ แพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ตลอดจนแอปและเครื่องมือพัฒนาที่เรียบง่าย

ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS

แพลตฟอร์ม SIGNAGE อัจฉริยะ webOS

การใช้งานเซนเซอร์ต่าง ๆ

แพลตฟอร์ม Signage อัจฉริยะของ LG webOS รองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับเซนเซอร์ภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย เช่น GPIO, NFC/RFID, เซนเซอร์อุณหภูมิ ฯลฯ ผ่าน USB ปลั๊กอิน ต้นทุนโดยรวมสำหรับการบำรุงรักษาลดลง เนื่องจากไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อซอฟต์แวร์หรือเครื่องเล่นมีเดียเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการสร้างโซลูชันเพิ่มมูลค่า

การใช้งานเซนเซอร์ต่าง ๆ

โซลูชันที่สามารถใช้งานได้กับห้องประชุม

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

UH5F-H ผ่านการรับรอง Crestron Connected® เพื่อใช้งานร่วมกับตัวควบคุม AV มืออาชีพเพื่อที่จะบรรลุการผสมผสานและการควบคุมอัตโนมัติที่ราบรื่น* ซึ่งช่วยให้การจัดการทางธุรกิจมีประสิทธิภาพ*

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

* ควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย

โซลูชันที่สามารถใช้งานได้กับห้องประชุม

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ

สำหรับการประชุมเสมือนจริงที่ดีที่สุด รุ่น UH5F-H ผ่านการรับรองการใช้งานร่วมกับ Cisco System ที่ให้การควบคุมด้านการผสมผสานที่ทรงพลัง* สำหรับการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพอันชาญฉลาด ซึ่งช่วยให้ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาไปกับการจัดเตรียมเรื่องคุณภาพรูปภาพหรือการเปลี่ยนอินพุตในสายเรียกเข้า

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบการประชุมทางไกลผ่านจอภาพ

* ใช้การเชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย HDMI

ผ่านการรับรอง ENERGY STAR®
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)

Weight(Head)

19.0Kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,234.4mm x 720.9mm x 39.9mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

1,234.4 × 770.7 × 290.0 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt(Facedown)

Yes (Max. 30º) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

105W / 145W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

358 BTU/Hr (Typ.),
495 BTU/Hr (Max.)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-653T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

GENERAL

Region

Asia

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.