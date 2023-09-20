About Cookies on This Site

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

65UH5J-H

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

(2)
มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพ

New High Haze UHD
ป้ายโฆษณาดิจิตอลแบบมาตรฐาน

หน้าจอที่แสดงเนื้อหาการประชุมถูกติดตั้งไว้บนผนังห้องประชุม

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในเว็บเพจมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

ความสว่างของจอแสดงผลที่เหมาะสม

ด้วยความสว่างที่แนะนำ 500 cd/m² สำหรับจอแสดงผลภายในอาคาร UH5J-H series นำเสนอเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนและดึงดูดความสนใจของสาธารณชน จึงนับเป็นจอแสดงผลที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับการใช้งานด้านการตลาดในห้องประชุม สนามบิน ร้านค้าปลีก ห้างสรรพสินค้า ฯลฯ

UH5J-H มีความสว่าง 500 nits จึงมองเห็นได้ชัดเจนแม้ในที่แสงจ้า

* รูปภาพจริงที่มีอาจแตกต่างจากรูปภาพตัวอย่างที่แสดง

ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS

LG webOS platform ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ตลอดจนแอปและเครื่องมือพัฒนาที่เรียบง่าย

สามารถทำงานหลายอย่างให้เสร็จได้ในเวลาเดียวกันด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

การเคลือบคงแบบ

ในหลายพื้นที่ UH5J-H series ไม่สามารถหลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีฝุ่น ความชื้น ฯลฯ ซึ่งอาจบั่นทอนประสิทธิภาพการทำงานเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป การเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟช่วยลดความเสี่ยงเหล่านี้ ด้วยการปกป้อง UH5J-H series จากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก ความชื้น ฯลฯ

UH5J-H มีการเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ เพื่อปกป้องวิดีโอวอลล์แม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่เค็มหรือชื้น

* รูปภาพจริง (จอแสดงผล Signage) ที่มีอาจแตกต่างจากรูปภาพตัวอย่างที่แสดง

การจัดการคอนเทนต์ผ่านอุปกรณ์มือถือ

คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ร้านค้าและรับคำแนะนำเทมเพลตโดยใช้แอป Promota* ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับแต่งเทมเพลตได้ตามต้องการ และสร้างและจัดการเนื้อหาคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างง่ายดายทั้งบนพีซีและอุปกรณ์มือถือ

ในร้านขายเสื้อผ้า ผู้ใช้กำลังใช้แอปเพื่อผลิตเนื้อหาส่งเสริมการขายสำหรับแสดงบน UH5J-H ที่ติดตั้งไว้บนผนังของร้าน

* สามารถดาวน์โหลด LG Promota ได้จาก App Store และ Google Play Store (ไม่สามารถใช้ได้สำหรับภูมิภาคยุโรป/CIS)
* ในเกาหลี ชื่อที่ใช้ไม่ใช่ Promota แต่เป็น Mustard

การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x

การออกแบบที่ผ่านการรับรอง IP5x

การรับรองการป้องกันฝุ่นระดับ IP5x ช่วยรับรองว่าผลิตภัณฑ์จะไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากฝุ่น ซึ่งช่วยลดความเสี่ยงต่อการเสื่อมสภาพของประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งาน

 

ระบบควบคุม AV ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุม UH5J-H

ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบควบคุม AV

UH5J-H series รองรับ Crestron Connected® จึงสามารถใช้งานร่วมกับตัวควบคุม AV ระดับมืออาชีพ เพื่อบูรณาการระบบและควบคุมแบบอัตโนมัติได้อย่างราบรื่น* ซึ่งช่วยให้การจัดการทางธุรกิจมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

* การควบคุมผ่านเครือข่าย
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ไฟฟ้า

แหล่งจ่ายไฟ

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ประเภทพลังงาน

Built-in Power

เสียง

ลำโพง (ในตัว)

YES (10W x 2)

คุณสมบัติพิเศษ

ความเข้ากันได้ของ Overlay Touch

N/A

การป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้า

N/A

การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ

N/A

เอียง (ก้ม)

Max. 30 degree

เอียง (เงย)

N/A

การเคลือบคงแบบ (พาวเวอร์บอร์ด)

YES

แสงแดดโดยตรง

N/A

ระดับ IP

IP5X

อุปกรณ์เสริม

พื้นฐาน

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

ตัวเลือก

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ภาษา

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ข้อมูลจำเพาะทางกลไก

สีขอบจอ

Black

ความกว้างของขอบจอ

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

ขนาดกล่องบรรจุ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

ที่จับ

NO

ขนาดมอนิเตอร์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

ขนาดมอนิเตอร์พร้อมขาตั้ง (กว้าง × สูง × ลึก)

1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์

35.0Kg

อินเทอร์เฟซติดตั้งมาตรฐาน VESA

300 x 300 mm

น้ำหนัก (ส่วนหัว)

28.2Kg

น้ำหนัก (ส่วนหัว+ขาตั้ง)

28.8Kg

ความเข้ากันได้ของ OPS

OPS Power ในตัว

NO

ใช้งานร่วมกับ OPS Type

YES (Piggyback)

การรับรอง

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (สหรัฐฯ เท่านั้น)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

ความปลอดภัย

CB / NRTL

สภาวะแวดล้อม

ความชื้นในการทำงาน

10 % to 80 %

อุณหภูมิในการทำงาน

0 °C to 40 °C

การใช้พลังงาน

BTU (หน่วยความร้อนระบบอังกฤษ)

444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

สูงสุด

190W

ปิดเครื่อง

0.5W

ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ (70%)

91W

เดิม

130W

แผง

อัตราส่วนกว้าง-ยาว

16:9

ประเภทแบ็กไลต์

Edge

ความสว่าง

500nit (Typ.)

ความลึกสี (จำนวนสี)

1.07 Billion colors

ช่วงสี

BT709 95%

อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

1,100:1

ไดนามิก CR

1,000,000:1

อายุการใช้งาน

50,000Hrs (Min.)

ความละเอียดเดิม

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ชั่วโมงการทำงาน (ชั่วโมง/วัน)

24/7

เทคโนโลยีแผง

IPS

แนวตั้ง / แนวนอน

YES / YES

QWP (แผ่นเสี้ยวคลื่น)

N/A

อัตราการรีเฟรช

60Hz

เวลาตอบสนอง

8ms (G to G)

ขนาดหน้าจอ (นิ้ว)

65

การดูแลพื้นผิว (ความขุ่นมัว)

Haze 28%

ความโปร่งใส

N/A

มุมการมอง (H x V)

178º x 178º

การเชื่อมต่อ

เสียงเข้า

YES

เสียงออก

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

DP เข้า

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP ออก

NO

DVI-D เข้า

YES (HDCP 1.4)

ลำโพงภายนอก ออก

NO

HDMI เข้า

YES (3ea)

HDMI เข้า (เวอร์ชั่น HDCP)

2.2/1.4

HDMI ออก

YES

IR เข้า

YES

IR ออก

NO

RGB เข้า

NO

RJ45(LAN) เข้า

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) ออก

NO

RS232C เข้า

YES

RS232C ออก

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB เข้า

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

ความเข้ากันได้กับซอฟต์แวร์

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

SuperSign Cloud

YES

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

คุณสมบัติ - ฮาร์ดแวร์

เซ็นเซอร์วัดความเร่ง (ไจโร)

YES

เซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

YES

เซ็นเซอร์ BLU

NO

เซ็นเซอร์วัดกระแส

NO

พัดลม (ในตัว)

NO

เซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น

NO

หน่วยความจำภายใน (eMMC)

16GB

การควบคุมปุ่มภายในเครื่อง

YES

เซ็นเซอร์พิกเซล

NO

ไฟแสดงสถานะ

NO

พร็อกซิมิตี้เซ็นเซอร์

NO

เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (ในตัว)

YES

คุณสมบัติ - ซอฟต์แวร์

กำหนด ID อัตโนมัติ

YES

ซิงค์แบ็คไลท์

NO

Beacon

YES

ภาพโลโก้ขณะบูต

YES

การชดเชยความสว่าง

NO

การรับรองของ Cisco

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

การหมุนเวียนเอาต์พุตภายนอก

YES

เข้าแทนที่

YES

การเล่นแบบไม่มีช่องว่าง

YES

ตัวจัดการกลุ่ม

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

วิธีการ ISM

YES

การกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหาในพื้นที่

YES

ซิงค์เครือข่ายเฉพาะที่

YES

พร้อมสำหรับเครือข่าย

YES

ไม่มีภาพสัญญาณ

YES

เวอร์ชั่น OS (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

YES (4PBP)

PIP

YES

เล่นผ่าน URL

YES

โหมด PM

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

ซิงค์ RS232C

YES

พลิกกลับการสแกน

NO

การหมุนหน้าจอ

YES

Screen Share

YES

การตั้งค่าการโคลนข้อมูล

YES

การตั้งค่าเซิร์ฟเวอร์ SI

YES

ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

YES

SNMP

YES

การส่งสถานะ

YES

การตั้งค่าโหมดไทล์

YES

USB เสียบพร้อมใช้

YES

แท็กวิดีโอ

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

การตั้งค่า W/B ในระดับสีเทา

NO

