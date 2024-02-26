About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Stretch

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

Ultra Stretch

37BH7N-H

Ultra Stretch

มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพเติม

คืนชีวิตให้กับพื้นที่ที่เหลือด้วยหน้าจอกว้างขนาด 32:9 ที่พอดีกับพื้นที่

ภายในร้านเครื่องสำอางสีสันสดใส มี BH7N ติดตั้งอยู่ที่แผนกลิปสติก ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูโฆษณาสีสันสดใสที่แสดงบนหน้าจอกว้างของ BH7N

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังดูโฆษณาการแสดงบนหน้าจอกว้างที่มีอัตราส่วนภาพ 32:9

หน้าจอกว้างขนาด 32:9

เป็นจอกว้างอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ชนิดแท่ง 32:9 ซึ่งให้ความยืดหยุ่นในเนื้อหามากกว่าจอแสดงผลอัตราส่วน 16:9 ทั่วไป

ภายในร้านไอศกรีมมี BH7N ติดตั้งอยู่ และหน้าจอก็แสดงเมนูไอศกรีมและโฆษณาไปพร้อมๆ กัน

ประสิทธิภาพด้านการใช้งานในระดับสูงด้วย webOS

แพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS ช่วยยกระดับความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย ตลอดจนแอปและเครื่องมือพัฒนาที่เรียบง่าย
BH7N ได้รับการติดตั้งในห้างสรรพสินค้าแฟชั่นเติมเต็มพื้นที่ที่ไม่ได้ใช้ทั้งแนวนอนและแนวตั้ง

โหมดแนวตั้ง/แนวนอน

BH7N สามารถใช้ในแนวตั้งได้เช่นกัน ช่วยให้ใช้งานได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นในฉากการติดตั้ง/การใช้งานต่างๆ ทั้งในแนวนอนและแนวตั้ง สามารถนำไปใช้ตั้งโชว์ได้ตามลักษณะและขนาดของพื้นที่ที่ไม่ได้ใช้และพื้นที่เหลือ

มุมที่ปรับแต่งได้
ให้เหมาะกับระดับสายตาของลูกค้า

ด้วยความสามารถในการเอียง 30° เมื่อติดตั้งที่ระดับความสูงที่สูงขึ้น BH7N ช่วยเพิ่มการรับรู้และความพึงพอใจของลูกค้า

BH7N ได้รับการติดตั้งให้สูงกว่าระดับสายตาแต่เอียงเป็นมุม 30° เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเนื้อหาบนหน้าจอจะมองเห็นได้ชัดเจน

เชื่อถือได้สูงในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีความชื้นสูง

BH7N ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะกับสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจ โดยได้รับการปกป้องจากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก และความชื้น ด้วยการเคลือบผิวที่เป็นไปตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ ช่วยให้การทำงานมีเสถียรภาพ

BH7N มีการเคลือบแบบสม่ำเสมอบนบอร์ดจ่ายไฟเพื่อปกป้องจอแสดงผลแม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีรสเค็มหรือชื้น

จอแสดงผลในอาคารมอบประสบการณ์ภาพที่สดใสและคมชัด

ด้วยความสว่างที่ยอดเยี่ยมที่ 700 cd/m2 ซีรีส์ BH7N นำเสนอเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนและดึงดูดความสนใจจากสาธารณชน ทำให้เหมาะสำหรับการจัดแสดงการตลาดในสนามบิน ร้านค้าปลีก ห้างสรรพสินค้า ฯลฯ

BH7N มีความสว่าง 700 nits จึงมองเห็นได้ชัดเจนแม้ภายใต้แสงจ้า

* รูปภาพที่ให้ไว้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อการเปรียบเทียบเท่านั้น

การจัดการห่วงโซ่เดซี่

เดซี่เชนช่วยให้คุณเล่นเนื้อหาเดียวกันบนจอแสดงผลหลายจอได้อย่างสะดวกและมีประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้เครื่องเล่นมีเดียเพียงเครื่องเดียว ซึ่งช่วยลดความจำเป็นในการติดตั้งกล่องมีเดียแยกกันสำหรับจอแสดงผลแต่ละจอ เนื่องจากการทำงานทั้งหมดสามารถจัดการได้ด้วยเครื่องเล่นสื่อเพียงเครื่องเดียว ซึ่งท้ายที่สุดจะช่วยประหยัดต้นทุนระหว่างการติดตั้งได้

จอแสดงผลหลายจอในตลาดได้รับการจัดการพร้อมกันผ่าน Daisy Chain

* คุณสามารถเล่นสื่อได้โดยเชื่อมต่อ HDMI ภายนอก

ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย
LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 พร้อมใช้งานในซีรีส์ BH7N เพื่อการทำงานหลายอย่างได้อย่างราบรื่น แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ LG webOS ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย*

งานหลายอย่างที่สามารถทำได้ผ่านแพลตฟอร์มอัจฉริยะ LG webOS ถูกจัดเรียงไว้ในหน้าจอ BH7N

* GUI : ส่วนต่อประสานกราฟิกกับผู้ใช้<br>* รูปภาพที่ให้ไว้มีไว้เพื่อการอ้างอิงเท่านั้น

การตรวจสอบแบบเรียลไทม์
ด้วย LG ConnectedCare

การบำรุงรักษาที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วมาพร้อมกับโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์เสริม LG ConnectedCare* ของเรา โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าจากระยะไกลเพื่อการวินิจฉัยข้อผิดพลาดและบริการควบคุมระยะไกล เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าการดำเนินธุรกิจของลูกค้าจะมีเสถียรภาพ

พนักงาน LG คนหนึ่งกำลังตรวจสอบหน้าจอ BH7N ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าจากระยะไกล โดยใช้โซลูชันการตรวจสอบ LG บนคลาวด์ที่เรียกว่า LG ConnectedCare

* LG ConnectedCare เป็นชื่อแบรนด์ของ LG Signage365Care Service ความพร้อมใช้งานแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

ซุปเปอร์ไซน์

SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ผสานรวมและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับเนื้อหาป้ายดิจิทัลที่สร้างสรรค์และจัดระเบียบในพื้นที่ของคุณ เชื่อมโยงลูกค้าเข้ากับบริการที่หลากหลายพร้อมประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่สะดวกสบาย มีเวอร์ชันต่างๆ มากมาย เช่น SuperSign Cloud ดังนั้นค้นพบและเพลิดเพลินไปกับเวอร์ชันที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

ผู้จัดการร้านขายเสื้อผ้ากำลังสร้างโฆษณาที่จะแสดงบนหน้าจอ BH7N ที่ติดตั้งบนผนังร้านโดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเนื้อหา SuperSign

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.