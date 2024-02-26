About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Display

UHD Signage Display

43UH7N-E

UHD Signage Display

จอแสดงผลป้าย UHD พร้อม
แพลตฟอร์ม LG webOS และการรักษาความปลอดภัยขั้นสูง

จอแสดงผลได้รับการติดตั้งบนเสาที่สนามบินซึ่งมีแสงแดดจ้า แม้จะมีสภาพแวดล้อมที่สว่างสดใส แต่โฆษณาบนจอแสดงผลก็แสดงให้เห็นอย่างชัดเจน

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้านี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น

ความแตกต่างเมื่อเปรียบเทียบอย่างรวดเร็วจะแสดงในคุณภาพ Ultra HD ซึ่งสูงกว่า Full HD ถึงสี่เท่า

จอแสดงผลความละเอียดสูง

ให้ความละเอียดที่สูงกว่า FHD ถึงสี่เท่า สร้างความพึงพอใจให้กับลูกค้าด้วยการมองเห็น นอกจากนี้ การเคลือบป้องกันแสงสะท้อนบนหน้าจอช่วยลดการสะท้อนของหน้าจอในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีแสงสว่างจ้า เพิ่มการมองเห็นและความชัดเจน ช่วยให้ลูกค้ามีหน้าจอที่สะดวกสบาย

คุณสามารถทำงานหลายอย่างได้ในเวลาเดียวกันด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย

แพลตฟอร์ม webOS ที่สะดวกสบาย

UH7N-E มาพร้อมกับ SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่ช่วยให้ทำงานหลายอย่างได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้เครื่องเล่นสื่อแยกต่างหาก แพลตฟอร์ม webOS มอบเครื่องมือการพัฒนาแอปที่มี UI ที่ใช้งานง่ายซึ่งช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกให้กับผู้ใช้ ทำให้สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกและแอปพันธมิตร webOS ได้อย่างง่ายดายเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นมิตรกับ SI

ความทนทานที่ให้ความน่าเชื่อถือ

ปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมทางธุรกิจ UH7N-E ได้รับการปกป้องจากผลกระทบที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากเกลือ ฝุ่น ผงเหล็ก และความชื้น ด้วยการเคลือบตามมาตรฐานบนแผงจ่ายไฟ นอกจากนี้ คุณสมบัติที่เน้นลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลาง เช่น IP5x การเอียง 30 องศา และการตรวจสอบแรงกระแทก ยังให้ทั้งความน่าเชื่อถือและความพึงพอใจ

UH7N-E มีการเคลือบ Conformal บนแผงจ่ายไฟเพื่อปกป้องจอแสดงผลแม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีรสเค็มหรือชื้น

การออกแบบเพื่อการใช้พื้นที่

ออกแบบมาให้มีขอบจอที่บางและการจัดการสายเคเบิลที่เรียบง่าย UH7N-E ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ ด้วยช่องจ่ายไฟที่ซ่อนอยู่แบบพิเศษ ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งใกล้กับผนังได้ โดยเหลือพื้นที่เพียงประมาณ 13 มม. พร้อมขายึดแบบบาง อุปกรณ์เสริมของกรอบยังสามารถใช้เพื่อแปลงเป็นกรอบงานศิลปะ ทำให้เป็นองค์ประกอบภายในที่มีสไตล์ซึ่งเข้ากับพื้นที่ภายในของลูกค้า

UH7N-E ที่มีขอบจอเพรียวบางติดตั้งไว้ใกล้กับผนัง แสดงให้เห็นการออกแบบด้านหลังที่ปรับให้เหมาะสมเพื่อการประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยระบบการจัดการสายเคเบิลที่เรียบง่าย

* รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์จะแตกต่างจากรูปลักษณ์จริงของผลิตภัณฑ์เล็กน้อยเนื่องจากความแตกต่างที่เกิดจากตัวเลือกแต่ละนิ้ว

* อุปกรณ์เสริมกรอบจำหน่ายแยกต่างหากโดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม

UH7N-E มีคุณสมบัติด้านความปลอดภัยเพื่อปกป้องข้อมูลสำคัญจากการเข้าถึงหรือการโจมตีจากภายนอก

คุณสมบัติความปลอดภัยที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

UH7N-E มอบคุณสมบัติด้านความปลอดภัย รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) ของ LG ปกป้องข้อมูลสำคัญจากการเข้าถึงหรือการโจมตีจากภายนอก LG UHD Signage ยังได้รับการรับรองที่เชื่อถือได้ในด้านการรักษาความปลอดภัยข้อมูล การดูแลรักษาข้อมูลของลูกค้าและธุรกิจให้ปลอดภัย ตัวอย่างเช่น โมเดลนี้ได้รับการรับรอง ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2

ป้ายดิจิตอล LG ใช้วัสดุรีไซเคิล

ความยั่งยืน

เรซินรีไซเคิลถูกนำมาใช้เพื่อผลิตฝาหลังสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ป้ายดิจิทัล* และ LG วางแผนที่จะขยายแนวทางปฏิบัตินี้ไปยังรุ่นอื่นๆ เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้ กระดาษแข็งรีไซเคิลยังถูกนำมาใช้บางส่วนในการผลิตวัสดุบรรจุภัณฑ์ และข้อมูลการพิมพ์บนวัสดุบรรจุภัณฑ์เขียนด้วยหมึกสีดำเท่านั้น

 

* ผลิตภัณฑ์ป้ายดิจิทัลหมายถึงรุ่น "UH7N-E"

โซลูชั่นซุปเปอร์ไซน์

SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ผสานรวมและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับเนื้อหาป้ายดิจิทัลที่สร้างสรรค์และจัดระเบียบในพื้นที่ของคุณ เชื่อมโยงลูกค้าเข้ากับบริการที่หลากหลายพร้อมประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่สะดวกสบาย มีเวอร์ชันต่างๆ มากมาย เช่น SuperSign Cloud ดังนั้นค้นพบและเพลิดเพลินไปกับเวอร์ชันที่เหมาะกับคุณที่สุด

ผู้จัดการร้านกาแฟกำลังสร้างเมนูที่จะแสดงบนจอแสดงผลที่ติดตั้งบนผนังร้านกาแฟโดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเนื้อหา

สเปคทั้งหมด

