About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Standard Signage

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

UHD Standard Signage

UHD Standard Signage

50UL3J-N
  • มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพเติม
  • มุมมองด้านหน้า
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -15 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง -45 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง +45 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศา
  • มุมมองด้านบน
  • ภาพที่ถ่ายจากมุมขวาบน
  • ภาพระยะใกล้มุมซ้ายล่าง
  • ภาพระยะใกล้ที่มุมขวาบน
มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพเติม
มุมมองด้านหน้า
มุมมองด้านข้าง -15 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง -45 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง +45 องศา
มุมมองด้านข้าง +15 องศา
มุมมองด้านบน
ภาพที่ถ่ายจากมุมขวาบน
ภาพระยะใกล้มุมซ้ายล่าง
ภาพระยะใกล้ที่มุมขวาบน

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 330 nits
  • Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • webOS-based High Performance
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Compatible with LG's One:Quick Share
  • Compatible with AV Control Systems
เพิ่มเติม

LG webOS UHD Signage

มีคนห้าคนกำลังจัดการประชุมในห้องที่มีซีรีส์ UL3J ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง มีซีรีส์ UL3J อีกซีรีส์หนึ่งติดตั้งอยู่ทั่วห้องประชุมบนผนังเลยหน้าต่างทางด้านซ้าย

* รูปภาพทั้งหมดในหน้าเว็บนี้มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

นำเสนอคุณภาพหน้าจอที่สดใสและมีชีวิตชีวาโดยการขยายเนื้อหาของจอแสดงผล

คุณภาพของภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยความละเอียด Ultra HD

ด้วยความละเอียด UHD ทำให้สีและรายละเอียดของเนื้อหาสดใสและสมจริง นอกจากนี้ มุมมองที่กว้างที่ใช้กับแผง IPS ยังให้เนื้อหาที่ชัดเจน

แสดงขนาดกรอบเป็น 6.9 มม. x 18.4 มม. และแสดงให้เห็นความบางที่ความลึก 57.5 มม.

ออกแบบเพรียวบางอย่างพิถีพิถัน

ซีรีส์นี้มีขนาดกรอบและความหนาบาง* ซึ่งช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่และติดตั้งง่าย นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มประสบการณ์ดื่มด่ำจากหน้าจอและให้การออกแบบที่ซับซ้อน ปรับปรุงการตกแต่งพื้นที่ที่ติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์

* เปรียบเทียบกับซีรีส์ UL3G ของ LG

งานจำนวนหนึ่งที่สามารถทำได้พร้อมกันนั้นสามารถจัดการได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านแพลตฟอร์มระบบปฏิบัติการบนเว็บ

ประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วย LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 ซึ่งได้รับการอัปเกรดใน SoC* และเว็บเอ็นจิ้น มีอยู่ในซีรีส์ UL3J เพื่อการทำงานหลายอย่างได้อย่างราบรื่น แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ LG webOS ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้ด้วย GUI ที่ใช้งานง่าย**

* SoC : ระบบบนชิป

** GUI : ส่วนต่อประสานกราฟิกกับผู้ใช้

สามารถเชื่อมต่อเซ็นเซอร์และป้ายภายนอกต่างๆ ได้ผ่านปลั๊กอิน USB ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันที่เพิ่มมูลค่าได้ง่าย

การเชื่อมต่อเซ็นเซอร์ต่างๆ

แพลตฟอร์มป้ายอัจฉริยะ webOS ของ LG ช่วยให้มอบโซลูชั่นที่มีมูลค่าเพิ่มได้อย่างง่ายดาย* โดยรองรับการเชื่อมต่อง่ายๆ กับเซ็นเซอร์ภายนอก** เช่น GPIO, NFC/RFID, เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ ฯลฯ ผ่านปลั๊กอิน USB

* เช่น. แสดงข้อมูลส่งเสริมการขายเฉพาะตามการเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพอากาศแก่ผู้เข้าชมร้านค้า

** เซ็นเซอร์ภายนอกจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหากและทดสอบความเข้ากันได้กับแพลตฟอร์ม webOS

ตัวช่วยโฆษณาอย่างง่ายของ LG, โปรโมชั่น

ด้วยการใช้แอปพลิเคชัน Promota* ของ LG ซึ่งสามารถดาวน์โหลดได้บนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ คุณสามารถสร้างเนื้อหาการแสดงผลของคุณเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วย Promota คุณสามารถเพิ่มข้อความและรูปภาพเพื่อสร้างโปรไฟล์ออนไลน์สำหรับธุรกิจของคุณ รวมทั้งส่งข้อมูล เช่น ข่าวกิจกรรม เมนูตามฤดูกาล โปรโมชั่น และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายให้กับลูกค้าของคุณ พร้อมทั้งแนะนำเทมเพลตที่ใช้งานง่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอุตสาหกรรมของคุณ .

เจ้าของร้านเพียงใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือเพื่อสร้างเนื้อหาเมนูบนกระดานเมนู

* สามารถดาวน์โหลด LG Promota ได้จาก App Store และ Google Play store (ไม่มีให้บริการสำหรับภูมิภาคยุโรป/CIS)

โซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอไร้สายของ LG, LG One: Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share เป็นโซลูชันการแชร์หน้าจอไร้สายที่มีให้บริการผ่านซีรีส์ UL3J, อุปกรณ์ส่งสัญญาณ USB และแอป คุณสามารถแชร์หน้าจอพีซีส่วนตัวไปยังจอแสดงผลได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยปุ่มดองเกิล USB และ Wi-Fi* ในตัว และสามารถปรับค่าการตั้งค่าพื้นฐาน (ระดับเสียง โหมดภาพ ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ ฯลฯ) ของจอแสดงผลที่เชื่อมต่อโดยไม่ต้องใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล นอกจากนี้ โหมดการประชุมในสำนักงาน** ยังช่วยให้คุณแสดงวาระการประชุมและจดบันทึกไว้ก่อนที่การประชุมจะเริ่มขึ้น

ประกอบด้วยรูปภาพที่แสดงคำแนะนำ 3 ขั้นตอนในการติดตั้ง LG One: Quick Share USB Dongle และการแชร์หน้าจอส่วนตัว ภาพแรกจับคู่ดองเกิล USB และป้าย LG รูปภาพที่สองอธิบายบุคคลที่ถือดองเกิล USB พยายามเชื่อมต่อกับพีซี ภาพสุดท้ายประกอบด้วยคนกำลังประชุมโดยเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ดองเกิล USB เข้ากับแล็ปท็อป จากนั้นแชร์หน้าจอผ่าน UL3J บนผนัง

* ผู้ใช้จำเป็นต้องตั้งค่าการเปิดใช้งาน Soft AP ที่เมนูเครือข่ายของป้าย

** ผู้ใช้สามารถเปิดใช้งานโหมดการประชุม Office ได้ที่เมนูการตั้งค่า EZ ของป้าย

*** LG One: จำเป็นต้องซื้อ Quick Share แยกกัน

ซีรีส์ UL3J ได้รับการควบคุมและตรวจสอบจากระยะไกลในตำแหน่งระยะไกลผ่าน Control Manager บนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และ/หรือแล็ปท็อป

การตรวจสอบและควบคุมระยะไกล

โซลูชันการตรวจสอบบนเว็บนี้ใช้งานง่ายและช่วยให้ผู้ใช้รู้สึกสบายใจ ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าถึงได้อย่างเต็มที่ทุกที่ทุกเวลาจากโทรศัพท์มือถือและพีซีภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมที่เข้าถึงเครือข่ายได้ในขณะที่สามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลทั้งปัจจุบันและข้อมูลในอดีต ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบหน่วย ทำการปรับเปลี่ยน และควบคุมหน่วยจากระยะไกลแบบเรียลไทม์

มีห้องประชุมหนึ่งห้องพร้อมป้ายและระบบควบคุม AV หนึ่งระบบซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุมซีรีส์ UL3J

เข้ากันได้กับระบบควบคุม AV

ซีรีส์ UL3J รองรับ Crestron Connected®* เพื่อความเข้ากันได้สูงกับตัวควบคุม AV ระดับมืออาชีพ เพื่อให้เกิดการบูรณาการที่ราบรื่นและการควบคุมอัตโนมัติ** ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการจัดการธุรกิจ

* จำเป็นต้องมีการตั้งค่าเริ่มต้นจากจอแสดงผลเพื่อให้เข้ากันได้กับ Crestron Connected®

** การควบคุมตามเครือข่าย

มีการจัดการประชุมทางวิดีโอโดยคัดกรองผู้คนบนป้ายที่ติดตั้งบนผนัง

เข้ากันได้กับระบบการประชุมทางวิดีโอ

เพื่อการประชุมด้วยภาพที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ซีรีส์ UL3J รองรับความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันของ Cisco ที่ให้การควบคุมที่ทรงพลังและบูรณาการ* สำหรับการประชุมทางวิดีโอที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น

* การใช้การเชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย HDMI (สาย HDMI เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม)

กระจายเนื้อหาอย่างสะดวกสบายผ่าน Wi-Fi

เผยแพร่เนื้อหาได้ง่าย &SW Update

ซีรีส์ UL3J มี Wi-Fi ในตัว ทำให้ง่ายต่อการกระจายเนื้อหาแบบไร้สายและอัปเดตเฟิร์มแวร์ภายใต้เครือข่ายเดียวกัน

ซีรีส์ UR3J อยู่บนผนังและมีผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังใช้พีซีและโทรศัพท์มือถือส่วนตัว ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่าป้ายสามารถเชื่อมต่อแบบไร้สายกับพีซีและโทรศัพท์มือถือที่เธอถืออยู่

จุดเชื่อมต่อไร้สาย

ซีรีส์ UL3J ทำงานเป็นเราเตอร์เสมือนซึ่งสามารถเป็นจุดเชื่อมต่อไร้สายสำหรับอุปกรณ์มือถือ

ป้ายหนึ่งบนผนังมีลำโพงในตัวที่ให้เสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

ลำโพงในตัว

เนื้อหาจะเต็มไปด้วยเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากลำโพงในตัวโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อหรือติดตั้งลำโพงภายนอก

พนักงาน LG กำลังตรวจสอบซีรีส์ UL3J ที่ติดตั้งในที่อื่นจากระยะไกล

บริการ LG ConnectedCare แบบเรียลไทม์

การบำรุงรักษาทำได้ง่ายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม LG ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชันบริการคลาวด์ที่ LG มอบให้ โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าจากระยะไกลเพื่อการวินิจฉัยข้อผิดพลาดและบริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งสนับสนุนการดำเนินธุรกิจของลูกค้าอย่างมีเสถียรภาพ

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

แผง

  • ขนาดหน้าจอ (นิ้ว)

    50"

  • เทคโนโลยีแผง

    VA

  • ประเภทแบ็กไลต์

    Direct

  • อัตราส่วนกว้าง-ยาว

    16:9

  • ความละเอียดเดิม

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • อัตราการรีเฟรช

    60Hz

  • ความสว่าง

    400nit (Typ.)

  • อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

    5,000:1

  • ไดนามิก CR

    1,000,000:1

  • ช่วงสี

    DCI 80%

  • มุมการมอง (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • ความลึกสี (จำนวนสี)

    1.07G (8bits + FRC)

  • เวลาตอบสนอง

    6ms (G to G)

  • การดูแลพื้นผิว (ความขุ่นมัว)

    2%

  • อายุการใช้งาน

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • ชั่วโมงการทำงาน (ชั่วโมง/วัน)

    16/7

  • แนวตั้ง / แนวนอน

    มี/มี

  • ความโปร่งใส

    มี/มี

  • QWP (แผ่นเสี้ยวคลื่น)

    มี/มี

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • HDMI เข้า

    มี(3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • HDMI เข้า (เวอร์ชั่น HDCP)

    มี(3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • DP เข้า

    ไม่มี

  • DVI-D เข้า

    ไม่มี

  • RGB เข้า

    ไม่มี

  • เสียงเข้า

    ไม่มี

  • RS232C เข้า

    มี(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) เข้า

    มี(1)

  • IR เข้า

    ไม่มี

  • USB เข้า

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI ออก

    ไม่มี

  • DP ออก

    ไม่มี

  • เสียงออก

    มี(1)

  • ลำโพงภายนอก ออก

    ไม่มี

  • RS232C ออก

    มี(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) ออก

    ไม่มี

  • IR ออก

    ไม่มี

  • Daisy Chain

    ไม่มี

ข้อมูลจำเพาะทางกลไก

  • สีขอบจอ

    Ashed Blue

  • ความกว้างของขอบจอ

    Off : 7.3/7.3/7.3/18.4 On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • น้ำหนัก (ส่วนหัว)

    11.7

  • น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์

    14.4

  • ขนาดมอนิเตอร์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • อินเทอร์เฟซติดตั้งมาตรฐาน VESA

    200 x 200

  • ขนาดกล่องบรรจุ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

    1215 x 775 x 152

คุณสมบัติ - ฮาร์ดแวร์

  • หน่วยความจำภายใน (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (ในตัว)

    มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ

    มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

    มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์พิกเซล

    ไม่มี

  • พร็อกซิมิตี้เซ็นเซอร์

    ไม่มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์วัดกระแส

    ไม่มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์ BLU

    ไม่มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น

    ไม่มี

  • เซ็นเซอร์วัดความเร่ง (ไจโร)

    ไม่มี

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะ

    ไม่มี

  • การควบคุมปุ่มภายในเครื่อง

    มี (Power On/Off only)

  • พัดลม (ในตัว)

    ไม่มี

คุณสมบัติ - ซอฟต์แวร์

  • เวอร์ชั่น OS (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • การกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหาในพื้นที่

    มี

  • ตัวจัดการกลุ่ม

    มี

  • USB เสียบพร้อมใช้

    มี

  • เข้าแทนที่

    มี

  • ภาพโลโก้ขณะบูต

    มี

  • ไม่มีภาพสัญญาณ

    มี

  • ซิงค์ RS232C

    มี

  • ซิงค์เครือข่ายเฉพาะที่

    มี

  • ซิงค์แบ็คไลท์

    ไม่มี

  • PIP

    ไม่มี

  • PBP

    ไม่มี

  • Screen Share

    มี

  • แท็กวิดีโอ

    มี(4, Max One HDMI input)

  • เล่นผ่าน URL

    มี

  • การหมุนหน้าจอ

    มี

  • การหมุนเวียนเอาต์พุตภายนอก

    มี

  • การเล่นแบบไม่มีช่องว่าง

    มี

  • การตั้งค่าโหมดไทล์

    มี

  • การตั้งค่าการโคลนข้อมูล

    มี

  • SNMP

    มี

  • วิธีการ ISM

    มี

  • กำหนด ID อัตโนมัติ

    มี

  • การส่งสถานะ

    มี

  • Control Manager

    มี

  • การรับรองของ Cisco

    TBD(~`23.7)

  • Crestron Connected

    มี

  • ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

    มี

  • โหมด PM

    มี

  • Wake on LAN

    มี

  • พร้อมสำหรับเครือข่าย

    มี

  • Beacon

    มี

  • HDMI-CEC

    มี

  • การตั้งค่าเซิร์ฟเวอร์ SI

    มี

  • webRTC

    มี

  • Pro:Idiom

    มี

  • การชดเชยความสว่าง

    ไม่มี

  • การตั้งค่า W/B ในระดับสีเทา

    ไม่มี

  • พลิกกลับการสแกน

    ไม่มี

สภาวะแวดล้อม

  • อุณหภูมิในการทำงาน

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • ความชื้นในการทำงาน

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • แหล่งจ่ายไฟ

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • ประเภทพลังงาน

    Built-In Power

การใช้พลังงาน

  • เดิม

    90W

  • สูงสุด

    130W

  • BTU (หน่วยความร้อนระบบอังกฤษ)

    307 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ (70%)

    63W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • ปิดเครื่อง

    0.5W

เสียง

  • ลำโพง (ในตัว)

    มี (10W X 2)

การรับรอง

  • ความปลอดภัย

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    มี(OldErP for Jordan)/มี

  • ePEAT (สหรัฐฯ เท่านั้น)

    ไม่มี

ความเข้ากันได้ของ OPS

  • ใช้งานร่วมกับ OPS Type

    ไม่มี

  • OPS Power ในตัว

    ไม่มี

ความเข้ากันได้กับซอฟต์แวร์

  • SuperSign CMS

    มี

  • SuperSign Control+

    มี

  • SuperSign WB

    มี

  • SuperSign Cloud

    ไม่มี

  • Promota

    มี (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    ไม่มี

  • Connected Care

    ไม่มี

ภาษา

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • พื้นฐาน

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • ตัวเลือก

    ไม่มี

#N/A

  • ความเข้ากันได้ของ Overlay Touch

    ไม่มี

  • การปรับเทียบอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่มี

  • เอียง (เงย)

    ไม่มี

  • เอียง (ก้ม)

    ไม่มี

  • ระดับ IP

    ไม่มี

  • การเคลือบคงแบบ (พาวเวอร์บอร์ด)

    มี

  • การป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้า

    ไม่มี

  • แสงแดดโดยตรง

    ไม่มี

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.