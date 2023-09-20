About Cookies on This Site

ซีรีส์  GSCD Ultra Light

ด้วยการออกแบบที่มีน้ำหนักเบา ทำให้ Ultra Light Series สามารถประกอบเป็นหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องให้โครงสร้างการติดตั้งมีภาระหนัก มีตัวเลือกมุม 90° สำหรับการติดตั้งมุมขวาอย่างราบรื่น

มีฉากกั้นติดตั้งอยู่ที่มุมอาคาร

มีการติดตั้งป้าย LED ไว้ที่ผนังด้านนอกของอาคาร ส่งข้อมูลได้ชัดเจนภายใต้แสงแดด

ความสว่างสูง

ด้วยความสว่างสูงถึง 7,000 nits* ทำให้สามารถถ่ายทอดเนื้อหาได้อย่างชัดเจนและดึงดูดความสนใจจากสาธารณชน ซึ่งเป็นจอแสดงผลที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการมองเห็นกลางแจ้ง

* ซีรีส์ GSCD100-GR เท่านั้น

ซีรีส์ GSCD มีน้ำหนักเบามากจนสามารถติดตั้งบนหลังคาอาคารได้

การออกแบบที่มีน้ำหนักเบา

น้ำหนักของตู้เบามาก ดังนั้นแม้ว่าจะมีการติดตั้งจอ LED ขนาดใหญ่บนหลังคา แต่ก็ช่วยลดแรงกดดันต่อภาระของอาคารได้

ชุดควบคุมของตู้ติดตั้งและถอดออกได้ง่าย

บำรุงรักษาง่าย

ชุดควบคุม (PDU) ของตู้เป็นแบบโมดูลาร์ซึ่งสามารถติดตั้งหรือถอดออกได้ง่าย ช่วยให้บำรุงรักษาง่าย

สามารถติดตั้งด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลังได้ตามความต้องการของลูกค้า

ความสามารถในการให้บริการด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง

ผลิตภัณฑ์มีทั้งทางเข้าด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลัง ช่วยให้ลูกค้าเลือกตัวเลือกการติดตั้งตามสภาพแวดล้อมของพวกเขา

เนื้อหาจะแสดงอย่างชัดเจนแม้ว่าจะติดตั้งหน้าจอไว้ที่มุม 90°

มีการออกแบบมุม 90°

หากคุณเพิ่มตัวเลือกมุม 90°* ซีรีส์ GSCD จะสามารถนำเสนอเนื้อหาได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพแม้ว่าจะติดตั้งไว้ที่มุมก็ตาม

* ต้องซื้อรุ่นที่สามารถติดตั้งเข้ามุม 90° ได้

ตู้ที่ได้รับการรับรอง IP65 ช่วยให้ซีรีส์ GSCD ทำงานได้ดีแม้ในสภาพอากาศที่มีฝนตกหรือมีเมฆมาก

ออกแบบทนฝนและแดดที่ได้รับการจัดอันดับ IP

ด้านหน้าและด้านหลังของตู้ได้รับการรับรอง IP65 ช่วยให้การทำงานมีความเสถียรได้รับผลกระทบจากสภาพอากาศน้อยลง

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG

ซีรีส์ GSCD ขับเคลื่อนด้วยตัวควบคุมระบบประสิทธิภาพสูงของ LG สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG รวมถึง SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าดำเนินธุรกิจของตนเองได้อย่างไร้ที่ติ

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' แตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในประเทศของคุณ

ภูมิภาคสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม<br>* รายการที่สามารถตรวจสอบได้โดย LG ConnectedCare : กระดานหลัก (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะสัญญาณ, FPGA Ver, สถานะการเชื่อมต่ออีเธอร์เน็ต), การ์ดรับ (อุณหภูมิ, ไฟ LED)

