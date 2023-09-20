We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5mm LSCB Curved Ultra Slim Indoor LED with Copper Connectors
มีการออกแบบมุม 90°
เนื้อหาที่มีตัวเลือกมุม 90° จะแสดงโดยไม่มีการหยุดชะงัก แม้จะติดตั้งไว้ที่มุม
ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG
เจ้าหน้าที่บริการของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบสถานะของหน้าจอ LED ผ่านตัวควบคุม LG webOS และโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์
* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' มีความแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนขาย LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
* รายการที่ LG ConnectedCare สามารถตรวจสอบได้ : เมนบอร์ด (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะของสัญญาณ, เวอร์ชัน FPGA, สถานะการเชื่อมต่อ Ethernet), การ์ดรับสัญญาณ (อุณหภูมิ, พลังงาน LED)
จอแสดงผล LED แบบโค้งงอได้
ผนังทั้งสองของโถงทางเดินในอาคารมีลักษณะโค้งและมีไฟ LED ติดตั้งอยู่ตลอดผนัง
* ใช้กับรุ่น LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF และ LSCB25-CKF เท่านั้น LSCB12-CKF รองรับความโค้งสูงสุด 1,720 มม.
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.250
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
240 × 135
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.37 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
480x270 (-RK)/ 240x270 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.5 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 34.6 (-CKF)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
±0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
-
800
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
740
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-10° to +45°
-
Operating Humidity
-
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP30 / IP30
-
Controller
-
CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)
-
90 Degree Corner Cut
-
Yes
-
