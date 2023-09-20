About Cookies on This Site

2.5mm LSCB Curved Ultra Slim Indoor LED with Copper Connectors

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

LSCB012-CKF

มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพ
ความลึกของตู้ LSCB เทียบได้กับเส้นผ่านศูนย์กลางของลูกปิงปอง ซึ่งแสดงความลึกใกล้เคียงกัน

Ultra Slim Depth

การออกแบบที่บางเฉียบด้วยความหนาขอบ 41 มม. เป็นข้อได้เปรียบที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของผลิตภัณฑ์ คุณลักษณะนี้ช่วยให้สามารถติดตั้ง LSCB series ในสถานที่ต่างๆ ได้ เนื่องจากความบางช่วยให้กลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมได้ดี
ตัวตู้แยกออกจากหน้าจอได้ง่าย

ติดตั้งง่ายและไร้รอยต่อ

LSCB series สามารถติดตั้งและจัดการได้ง่ายจากด้านหน้า เพื่อการใช้งานที่ง่ายดาย ด้วยคุณสมบัตินี้ จึงไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพื้นที่เพิ่มเติมสำหรับการบำรุงรักษาด้านหลังผลิตภัณฑ์ โมดูล LED สามารถติดตั้งหรือถอดออกได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยเครื่องมือดูด
ความละเอียด UHD และ FHD อธิบายว่ามีอัตราส่วนภาพ 16:9

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

กล่องจอแต่ละกล่องใช้อัตราส่วนกว้างยาว 16:9 ซึ่งเป็นอัตราส่วนที่ใช้กันโดยทั่วไปในจอแสดงผลสำหรับเนื้อหาระดับ FHD และ UHD คุณจึงสามารถใช้เนื้อหาคอนเทนต์ที่มีอยู่ โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมในการแก้ไข

มีการออกแบบมุม 90°

หากคุณเพิ่มตัวเลือกทำมุม 90° LSCB series จะพอดีกับพื้นที่อย่างเป็นธรรมชาติและมอบเนื้อหาที่ราบรื่นให้กับคุณ

เนื้อหาที่มีตัวเลือกมุม 90° จะแสดงโดยไม่มีการหยุดชะงัก แม้จะติดตั้งไว้ที่มุม

The EMC Class B and BS 476 Part7 Class1 certifications are described.

ผ่านการรับรอง EMC & ดีไซน์แบบทนไฟ

LSCB Series ปลอดภัยจากคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าซึ่งเป็นอันตรายต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและร่างกายมนุษย์ ด้วยการรับรอง EMC Class B ทั้งยังผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐานการป้องกันไฟ จึงสามารถป้องกันการลุกลามของเปลวไฟอย่างรวดเร็วแม้กระทั่งในกรณีที่อุปกรณ์ติดไฟ

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG

เมื่อเชื่อมต่อกับตัวควบคุมระบบ CVCA ของ LG LSCB series จะเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG ซึ่งรวมถึง SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าดำเนินธุรกิจได้อย่างคล่องแคล่ว

เจ้าหน้าที่บริการของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบสถานะของหน้าจอ LED ผ่านตัวควบคุม LG webOS และโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' มีความแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนขาย LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
* รายการที่ LG ConnectedCare สามารถตรวจสอบได้ : เมนบอร์ด (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะของสัญญาณ, เวอร์ชัน FPGA, สถานะการเชื่อมต่อ Ethernet), การ์ดรับสัญญาณ (อุณหภูมิ, พลังงาน LED)

จอแสดงผล LED แบบโค้งงอได้

LSCB-CKF ซึ่งเป็นจอแสดงผล LED แบบโค้งงอที่ออกแบบมาเป็นพิเศษ รองรับส่วนโค้งเว้าและนูนที่แท้จริงสูงสุด 383 มม.* สิ่งนี้ช่วยเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นของการออกแบบอย่างมาก ซึ่งทำให้ผู้ใช้สามารถสร้างหน้าจอโค้งได้อย่างอิสระตามต้องการ

ผนังทั้งสองของโถงทางเดินในอาคารมีลักษณะโค้งและมีไฟ LED ติดตั้งอยู่ตลอดผนัง

* ใช้กับรุ่น LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF และ LSCB25-CKF เท่านั้น LSCB12-CKF รองรับความโค้งสูงสุด 1,720 มม.

 

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.250

Module Resolution (W x H)

240 × 135

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

300 × 168.75

Weight per Module (kg)

0.37 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

480x270 (-RK)/ 240x270 (-CK, -CKF)

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.5 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 34.6 (-CKF)

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

640,000

Flatness of Cabinet

±0.1 mm

Cabinet Material

Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Max Brightness (After Calibration)

800

Color Temperature

3,200-9,300 (K)

Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

160 × 160

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

± 0.003 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000 : 1

Processing Depth (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

740

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

-10° to +45°

Operating Humidity

0 - 80 % RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 Degree Corner Cut

Yes

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.