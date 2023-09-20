About Cookies on This Site

2.5mm LSCB Curved Ultra Slim Indoor LED with Copper Connectors

LSCB025-CKF

LSCB Direct View LED สามารถปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ

เพื่อเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการติดตั้ง LSCB series จึงนำเสนอจอหลากหลายขนาด แบบครึ่งความสูง/ ครึ่งความกว้าง และแบบโค้ง เพื่อสร้างหน้าจอหลากหลายประเภท รวมถึงคอนฟิกูเรชั่นที่มีการปรับแต่งความโค้ง เว้า และนูน*

LSCB-CKF Curved DVLED Copper สามารถรวมเข้ากับ LSCB series อื่นๆ เพื่อปรับแต่งตามความต้องการ

*ขนาดตัวเครื่องอาจเปลี่ยนแปลง ขึ้นอยู่กับรัศมี

Ultra Slim Depth

ดีไซน์กล่องจอที่บางเฉียบของ LSCB Series ซึ่งมีความหนาของขอบเพียง 37.5 มม. นับเป็นข้อได้เปรียบที่สำคัญที่สุด คุณสมบัตินี้ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งและใช้งาน LSCB Series ได้ในสถานที่ทุกประเภทโดยไม่มีข้อจำกัด

LSCB-CKF Curved DVLED Copper มีรูปทรงบางเฉียบ

การติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาด้านหน้าและด้านหลัง

การติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาด้านหน้าและด้านหลัง

กล่องจอ LSCB series สามารถเข้าถึงได้จากด้านหน้าหรือด้านหลังเพื่อการซ่อมบำรุงที่สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมทั้งปรับปรุงทางเลือกในการติดตั้ง

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

กล่องจอแต่ละกล่องใช้อัตราส่วนกว้างยาว 16:9 ซึ่งเป็นอัตราส่วนที่ใช้กันโดยทั่วไปในจอแสดงผลสำหรับเนื้อหาระดับ FHD และ UHD คุณจึงสามารถใช้เนื้อหาคอนเทนต์ที่มีอยู่ โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมในการแก้ไข

LSCB-CKF Curved DVLED Copper ผ่านการรับรอง EMS

ผ่านการรับรอง EMC & ดีไซน์แบบทนไฟ

LSCB Series ปลอดภัยจากคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าซึ่งเป็นอันตรายต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและร่างกายมนุษย์ ด้วยการรับรอง EMC Class B ทั้งยังผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐานการป้องกันไฟ จึงสามารถป้องกันการลุกลามของเปลวไฟอย่างรวดเร็วแม้กระทั่งในกรณีที่อุปกรณ์ติดไฟ

ความเข้ากันได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG

LSCB series สามารถใช้งานได้กับโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ LG รวมถึง SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant และ ConnectedCare™ ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าใช้งานในธุรกิจของตนเองได้อย่างราบรื่น โดยได้รับการสนับสนุนจากตัวควบคุมระบบประสิทธิภาพสูงของ LG และ webOS™

LSCB-CKF Curved DVLED Copper สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับโซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์ของ LG

*ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ 'LG ConnectedCare' มีความแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค และจำเป็นต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ดังนั้นโปรดติดต่อตัวแทนขาย LG ในพื้นที่ของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
*รายการที่ LG ConnectedCare สามารถตรวจสอบได้ : เมนบอร์ด (อุณหภูมิ, สถานะของสัญญาณ, เวอร์ชัน FPGA, สถานะการเชื่อมต่อ Ethernet), การ์ดรับสัญญาณ (อุณหภูมิ, พลังงาน LED)

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.500 mm

Module Resolution (W x H)

120 x 135 pixels

Module Dimensions (W x H)

11.8 x 13.3 in / 300 x 337.5 mm

Weight per Module

11.8 x 13.3 in / 300 x 337.5 mm

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W x H)

1 x 1

Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

120 x 135 mm

Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D)

11.8 x 13.3 x 1.4 in / 300 x 337.5 x 35.6 mm (Cabinet Mounting depth)

Unit Case Surface Area

1.1ft² / 0.101 m²

Weight per Cabinet

6.8 lbs / 3.1 kg

Weight per Unit Area

6.3 lbs/ft² / 30.6 kg/m²

Physical Pixel Density

160,000 pixels/m² 1,722,226 pixels/ft²

Flatness of Cabinet

±0.1 mm

Cabinet Material

Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Brightness (After Calibration)

800 nits

Color Temperature

3,200~9,300 K

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160°

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160°

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

±0.003CxCy

Contrast Ratio

5000:1

Processing Depth

14 bit (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Power Consumption

75 W

Avg. Power Consumption

75 W

Max Power Consumption per Unit Area

740 W/m²

Max Heat Dissipation per Unit Area

85 BTU/h / 2,525 BTU/h/m²

Avg. Heat Dissipation per Cabinet

256 BTU/h

Power Supply

100 to 240 V

Frame Rate

50 / 60 Hz

Refresh Rate

3,840 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000 Hours

Operating Temperature

14°F to 113°F/-10°C to 45°C

Operating Humidity

0~80%RH

IP Rating Front

IP30

IP Rating Rear

IP30

REGULATORY & CERTIFICATIONS

CE EMC Class B, FCC, ETL

CONTROLLER COMPATIBILITY

CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 and LCIN009

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT AVAILABLE

Yes

