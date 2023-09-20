We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Aspect Ratio
-
4:3
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
1000 cd/m²
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1400:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
2048x1536
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
On/Off 30ms(Typ.)
-
Size (Inch)
-
21.3
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)
-
Brightness stabilization
-
Yes
-
Auto Luminance sensor
-
Yes
-
Presence sensor
-
YES
-
Front Sensor
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
YES(PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K / 7500K / 9300K
-
True Color Pro
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(1ea)
-
DVI
-
Yes(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes(1ea/ver2.0)
-
HDMI
-
Yes(1ea)
-
RS-232
-
Yes (1ea)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
24V, 4.17A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 6.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
85W
-
Type
-
Internal Power(PSU)
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel
-
Height Range
-
150mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
Yes
-
Pivot
-
Yes(±90°)
-
Swivel
-
Yes(±45°)
-
Tilt
-
Yes(-5~25˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
-
100x100mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
502 x 701 x 348mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
377 x 606 x 248.2mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
377 x 473 x 89.6mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
180/396/396
Air 12set/Pallet
-
Weight in Shipping
-
12.8kg(28.2lb)
-
Weight with Stand
-
9.8kg(21.6lb)
-
Weight without Stand
-
7kg(15.4lb)
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
-
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
-
Yes
-
FDA
-
510(k) (Class II)
-
ISO13485
-
Yes
-
GMP
-
Yes
-
KGMP
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
REACH
-
Yes
-
WEEE
-
Yes
-
MFDS
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์