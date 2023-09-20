About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

สนับสนุน

แหล่งข้อมูล

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

21HK512D

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

Front view

Optimized Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

Ergonomic Design
Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with pivot adjustment allows the user to create an optimized diagnostic workspace without any bothersome on-screen contents by its lower cover between two monitors.
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

4:3

Brightness (Typ.)

1000 cd/m²

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1400:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

2048x1536

Response Time (GTG)

On/Off 30ms(Typ.)

Size (Inch)

21.3

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

Auto Luminance sensor

Yes

Presence sensor

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HW Calibration

YES(PerfectLum)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Color Temperature

6500K / 7500K / 9300K

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes(1ea)

DVI

Yes(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver2.0)

HDMI

Yes(1ea)

RS-232

Yes (1ea)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V, 4.17A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 6.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

85W

Type

Internal Power(PSU)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

Height Range

150mm

Machanical Power Switch

Yes

Pivot

Yes(±90°)

Swivel

Yes(±45°)

Tilt

Yes(-5~25˚)

Wall Mount Size

100x100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

502 x 701 x 348mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 606 x 248.2mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

377 x 473 x 89.6mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

180/396/396
Air 12set/Pallet

Weight in Shipping

12.8kg(28.2lb)

Weight with Stand

9.8kg(21.6lb)

Weight without Stand

7kg(15.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

510(k) (Class II)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการเอกสารและข้อมูลทางเทคนิคเพิ่มเติมโปรดเยี่ยมชมที่ LG B2B Partner Portal.